/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:13 PM
18 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Crosby, TX
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 12:34pm
2 Units Available
Spring Hill Village
16700 Golf Club Dr, Crosby, TX
2 Bedrooms
$985
943 sqft
Located off Highway 90 in Crosby, just minutes from Lake Houston and Sylvan Beach Park. Units include fully equipped kitchens, walk-in closets, and ceiling fans.
Results within 10 miles of Crosby
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
65 Units Available
255 Assay Luxury Apartments
255 Assay Street, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1210 sqft
Introducing the first luxury-inspired apartment community in northeast Houston.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
32 Units Available
Camden Woodson Park
14633 Woodson Park Dr, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1056 sqft
Open floorplans with large windows. On-site dog park with pet wash station. Resort-style pool with water features. Less than a mile to Beltway 8.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 12:16pm
7 Units Available
Advenir at Wynstone
6464 E Sam Houston Pkwy N, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$925
1130 sqft
Luxury ceramic tile and faux wood flooring. Pool with woven lounge chairs on brick sundeck. Covered or garage parking and car wash available. Just blocks to Beltway 8.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:06pm
$
12 Units Available
Advenir at Stone Park
6160 E Sam Houston Pkwy N, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,184
1037 sqft
Luxurious, pet-friendly units with rustic feel feature dishwasher, AC, porch or balcony views, and in-unit laundry. Clubhouse on-site provides business center and gym. Pool and playground on well-maintained grounds.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
41 Units Available
Ravella at Eastpoint
7447 Eastpoint Blvd, Baytown, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,357
1179 sqft
Minutes from I-10 and the San Jacinto Mall, this Baytown community has a dog grooming area, package receiving, and car charging. Our 1-3 bedroom homes feature upscale finishes, granite counters, and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
53 Units Available
Domain New Forest
6301 Pale Sage Dr, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1079 sqft
Great location in East Houston near hiking trails and Beltway 8 Park. Modern interiors with expansive living areas, foyer coat closets, and granite counters. Community has resort-style pool, clubroom, and outdoor living area.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
26 Units Available
Haven at Liberty Hills
14580 Crosby Freeway Frontage Road, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1186 sqft
Haven at Liberty Hills is setting a new standard for elegant living in East Houston. Our luxurious 1 and 2 bedroom apartments deliver a custom-home feeling, with bright, open floor plans and upscale designer finishes throughout.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
60 Units Available
Alta Baytown
1600 Santavy St, Baytown, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1213 sqft
CALL TODAY TO SCHEDULE YOUR PERSONALIZED VIRTUAL OR SELF GUIDED TOUR**Criteria Must Be Met for Self-Guided Tours. Self-Guided Tour Appointments excepted by phone call only.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:57pm
$
10 Units Available
Sunrise at Atascocita
7850 FM-1960 E, Atascocita, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1040 sqft
Comfortable apartment home living in Humble, Texas, can be yours at Sunrise at Atascocita! Our community sits in an exceptional location, placing you in close proximity to GB Intercontinental Airport, Lake Houston, and Deerbrook Mall.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
327 Units Available
Dryden
17417 West Lake Houston Parkway, Humble, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
1279 sqft
Dryden is located at 17417 W Lake Houston Pkwy Humble, TX and is managed by Internacional Realty Management, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 12:57pm
11 Units Available
Eagle Crest
5303 Atascocita Rd, Humble, TX
2 Bedrooms
$995
939 sqft
Easy access to I-69, Beltway 8, George Bush Airport, golf courses, numerous shopping and dining venues. 1-2 bedroom units with large walk-in closet, private balcony and fireplace. Clubhouse, gym, pool and hot tub on site.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 12:06pm
$
72 Units Available
The Rosemary
17401 West Lake Houston Parkway, Humble, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,508
1242 sqft
Get away to the good life. The Rosemary brings an elevated sense of style and luxury to the Lake Houston area. Our city-meets-shore location keeps you equally connected to outdoor adventures and urban attractions.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:49pm
10 Units Available
Piedmont
7510 Decker Dr, Baytown, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,003
999 sqft
Spacious 1-3 bedroom apartment homes located between I-10 and Highway 330 and close to Burnett Bay and downtown Houston. Apartments feature 9-foot ceilings with crown molding, dishwashers, walk-in closets, and private attached garages.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 10 at 03:25pm
$
6 Units Available
Timberlakes at Atascocita
18551 Timber Forest Dr, Humble, TX
2 Bedrooms
$949
977 sqft
Close proximity to numerous dining and shopping venues, golf courses, sports complex and the George Bush Airport. Clubhouse, gym, hot tub, pool and coffee bar all on site. 1-3 bedroom units available with walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
137 Units Available
Ascend at Bridges
14100 Will Clayton Parkway, Atascocita, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1124 sqft
We are now offering in person and self-guided tours, please call today to schedule your appointment!! Our virtual tours are also still available. Let your active lifestyle thrive where every adventure is close to home.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 06:26am
Lake Houston
27 Units Available
The Pointe at West Lake
16755 W Lake Houston Pkwy, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1201 sqft
Situated off West Lake Houston Parkway. Apartments with personal balconies and attached garages nestled in a tree-lined neighborhood close to Lake Houston. Residents have access to outdoor green space and walking trails.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated January 18 at 12:24am
Contact for Availability
Ten Pines
14700 Woodson Park Dr, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1068 sqft
Ten Pines is a luxurious new apartment community near Lake Houston. With dozens of amenities and stylish interiors, these Houston Summerwood apartments have something for everyone. Apply today!