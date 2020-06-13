Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:19 AM

511 Apartments for rent in Barton Creek, TX with balcony

Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
East Oak Hill
63 Units Available
Preserve at Travis Creek
5604 Southwest Parkway, Barton Creek, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,307
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,418
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1362 sqft
Close to Highway 290 and MoPac Expressway, Regents School of Austin, St. Andrew's, Oak Hill Elementary, Oak Hill Park, and Gaines Greenbelt. Pet-friendly apartments with fitness center (fitness instructor, virtual reality spin bikes, etc.), hammock garden, mountain bike rental, 2.5 mile hike and bike trail.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
$
Contact for Availability
Barton Creek Villas
2716 Barton Creek Blvd, Barton Creek, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,399
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,399
1591 sqft
Spacious homes with granite countertops, crown molding, walk-in closets, and attached garages. Common resident amenities include a resort-style pool and a 24/7 fitness center. Downtown Austin is minutes away.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 02:03am
1 Unit Available
2716 BARTON CREEK BLVD
2716 Barton Creek Boulevard, Barton Creek, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,399
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live in luxury near the greenbelt in this stunningly beautiful community. These apartment homes are offered in one, two, or three bedrooms which are all designed with spacious floor plans.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
1704 Barton Creek BLVD
1704 Barton Creek Boulevard, Barton Creek, TX
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
7558 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1704 Barton Creek BLVD in Barton Creek. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Barton Creek
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:41am
East Oak Hill
31 Units Available
Pearl Lantana
6401 Rialto Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,379
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,886
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,451
1576 sqft
Near Southwest Parkway. Outdoor pool with sundeck, internet cafe, conference room and bike storage. In-unit laundry and all appliances included. Gym, yoga classes and parking. Pet-friendly with dog park.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
15 Units Available
The Santal
7624 Tecoma Cir, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,290
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,679
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,302
1462 sqft
With views of downtown Austin and moments from Barton Creek Habitat Preserve, these brand-new apartment homes feature yards, wood floors, and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a dog washing station, poolside cabanas, and a gym.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
East Oak Hill
27 Units Available
Windsor Oak Hill
6701 Rialto Boulevard, Austin, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,250
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1204 sqft
Location near Southwest Parkway makes commuting easy. Pet-friendly building with access to fitness center, pool and picnic area with grills. Apartments feature private balconies, washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
West Oak Hill
15 Units Available
Windsor Lantana Hills
6601 Rialto Blvd, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,250
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,440
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1201 sqft
This is what resort living feels like! Impressively designed social spaces include 24-hour gym, sparkling pool, dog park and media room. Recently renovated homes feature relaxing bathtubs and luxury design finishes.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
West Oak Hill
30 Units Available
Lantana Hills
7601 Rialto Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,119
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1090 sqft
Attractive units with granite counters and stainless-steel appliances have walk-in closets and extra storage. Stately community is pet friendly and features a business center, conference room and clubhouse. Close to downtown and the Austin zoo.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:26am
West Oak Hill
28 Units Available
Hudson Miramont
8818 Travis Hills Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,235
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1327 sqft
Units include air conditioning, dishwasher and full-size washer dryer connections. Community offers 24-hour fitness center, laundry room and pools. Located close to Sunset Valley Marketfair, I-290 and downtown Austin.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 02:04am
1 Unit Available
7624 TECOMA CIRCLE
7624 Tecoma Circle, Travis County, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,480
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Looking for the perfect blend between a tranquil and city lifestyle? Look right here. Enjoy beautiful Hill Country views and the Austin skyline views. Enjoy a morning walk on the Barton Creek greenbelt or a cup of coffee on your spacious balcony.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Oak Hill
1 Unit Available
5712 Medicine Creek Dr
5712 Medicine Creek Drive, Austin, TX
5 Bedrooms
$3,100
2939 sqft
5712 Medicine Creek Dr Available 07/08/20 Spacious 5 bedroom home in the Oak Hill area! - Gorgeous, spacious home for immediate lease. Light & bright open floorplan. Hardwood & hard tile floors.

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
West Oak Hill
1 Unit Available
7800 Meloncon CV
7800 Meloncon Cove, Austin, TX
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
3837 sqft
Please contact tenant to show-1 hour notice required. Beautiful 5 BR, 3.5 BA home in great condition. 3837 SF. 2 living and 2 dining areas with hardwood flooring and lots of light. Granite counters in open kitchen.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
West Oak Hill
1 Unit Available
7800 Southwest PKWY
7800 Southwest Parkway, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,749
1916 sqft
Known for Mediterranean styling & unique architectural touches, Escondera is a luxury gated community located just minutes from downtown, as well as top golf courses, area lakes & premier shopping.
Results within 5 miles of Barton Creek
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:28am
$
East Oak Hill
35 Units Available
River Stone Ranch
5701 S Mo Pac Expy, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1163 sqft
Downtown Austin is only minutes away from this property. Units feature breakfast bars, fireplaces and their own patio or balcony. Residents also enjoy a volleyball court, clubhouse, swimming pool and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:20am
10 Units Available
The Park on Brodie Lane
6607 Brodie Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,225
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1367 sqft
Convenient Sunset Valley Nature Area and other parkland. One- to three-bedroom units include available in-home laundry, hardwood floors and fireplace. Pet-friendly community with a dog park. Sports courts, gym, pool and yoga.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Barton Hills
109 Units Available
Retreat at Barton Creek
3816 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,043
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,147
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,437
972 sqft
Recently renovated homes with hardwood floors, a fireplace and stainless steel appliances. Community highlights include a business center, billiards table and coffee bar. Google Fiber available. Bike, hike and rock-climb in the Barton Creek Greenbelt.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
East Oak Hill
25 Units Available
Camden Gaines Ranch
4424 Gaines Ranch Loop, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,419
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,619
1221 sqft
Luxury community includes pool, trash valet, parking and gym. Residents live in units with laundry, granite counters and patio/balcony. Great location for commuters, close to local major highways.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
23 Units Available
Camden Stoneleigh
4825 Davis Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,209
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1394 sqft
Air conditioning throughout, large closets, extra storage space and patio. Hardwood and carpet flooring, stainless steel fridge, fireplace and in-unit laundry. Business center, 24-hour gym and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:17am
$
West Oak Hill
38 Units Available
AMLI Covered Bridge
8715 W Highway 71, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,258
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,514
1229 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,697
1733 sqft
Community amenities include 24-hour gym, fire pit, garage and pool. Units feature hardwood floors, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Close to shopping and dining in Southwest Austin.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 01:10am
East Oak Hill
41 Units Available
Sedona Springs
4201 Monterey Oaks Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$967
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1248 sqft
Central location, close to major highways. Units feature a washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Luxurious community offers residents access to parking, gym, pool and volleyball court.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
The Brodie
8700 Brodie Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,154
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,544
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to S MoPac Expressway, University of Texas, ACC Campus, AMD, Freescale, James Bowie High, Boone Elementary, Sunset Valley Village Shopping, Davis Hill Park, Whole Foods, Costco. Half basketball court, complimentary fitness classes, hammock area, walking trails behind property, dog park, hot tub.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
10 Units Available
The Saint Mary
7500 West Slaughter Lane, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,445
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1432 sqft
Experience a blissful lifestyle when you live at The Saint Mary. Our clean and contemporary design provides an unparalleled living experience for all residents.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
South Lamar
15 Units Available
The Gallery
3622 Manchaca Rd, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,100
391 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,189
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
870 sqft
Located just minutes from Downtown Austin and the University of Texas. Units have granite counters, tile backsplash, and fireplaces. Community includes courtyards, laundry facilities, and BBQ terraces.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Barton Creek, TX

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Barton Creek renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

