Apartment List
/
TX
/
balcones heights
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:18 AM

204 Apartments for rent in Balcones Heights, TX with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come wi... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:19am
Dellview
4 Units Available
The Sol
6945 W Interstate 10, Balcones Heights, TX
1 Bedroom
$719
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$819
865 sqft
Sol is conveniently located off IH10 and 410 in Balcones Heights, Sol offers charming 1 and 2 bedroom apartments that are just minutes away from the medical center, Airport, La Cantera, North Star Mall, Dave and Busters, Alamo Draft House and more.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Balcones Heights
3 Units Available
Balcones Lofts
3230 Hillcrest Dr, Balcones Heights, TX
1 Bedroom
$692
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$869
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Balcones Lofts extends value and convenience unlike any other community in Balcones Heights.
Results within 1 mile of Balcones Heights
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:22am
17 Units Available
MORGAN MANOR APARTMENTS
7135 Oaklawn Dr, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$650
482 sqft
1 Bedroom
$840
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
940 sqft
Under new ownership & management. Located minutes from the airport and the Medical Center, Morgan Manor is perfectly situated in Central San Antonio just 15 minutes from downtown.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:54am
$
110 Units Available
Torino Villas
7626 Callaghan Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$775
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$966
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1297 sqft
A short drive from I-10 and the Denman Estate. Attractive apartment homes with a fully equipped kitchen, hardwood floors and a patio/balcony. Residents have use of a playground, a gym and a pool.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Hillcrest
1 Unit Available
Trio
2903 Hillcrest Dr, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$925
950 sqft
Affordable living! Wonderful floor plans for every budget! - Under new management! Trio Apartments located off Hillcrest in Balcones Heights.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Sunshine Estates
2 Units Available
Jefferson Townhomes
900 Babcock Road, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
944 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Jefferson Townhomes in San Antonio. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:36am
14 Units Available
Songbird
7667 Callaghan Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$720
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
1333 sqft
Songbird Apartments in San Antonio, Texas is an apartment community designed to suit your every want, need, and desire.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 06:03am
$
13 Units Available
Mission Oaks
7575 Callaghan Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$920
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
971 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments with patio and air conditioning. The tranquil, pet friendly community has a pool and gym. Next to I-10 for access to downtown San Antonio and beyond.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
$
Contact for Availability
Barcelo
3501 Pin Oak Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$665
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
1026 sqft
Located in the Medical Center District, the Barcelo Apartments includes one-, two- and three-bedroom dwellings. With recently renovated interiors, these homes are pet-friendly and include access to the pool, free Wi-Fi and more.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:21am
3 Units Available
Abode
7600 Callaghan Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$860
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with fully equipped kitchens, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets, W/D hookups, patio/balcony. Community is pet-friendly with pool and gym. Easy access to shopping, dining, entertainment, schools, public transit.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
8 Units Available
Wellington Estates
6623 Callaghan Rd, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$729
501 sqft
1 Bedroom
$729
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
1029 sqft
Located just minutes away from the medical center, a block from Loop 401 and nearby shopping. Community features a clubhouse, landscaping, two refreshing pools and a fitness center.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 02:04am
1 Unit Available
7600 CALLAGHAN
7600 Callaghan Road, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$785
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
If you're looking for great value in the Northwest side of town, you've find the perfect fit. This well-kept community is close to everywhere you need to be.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
Oak Hills
1 Unit Available
715 Glencrest Drive
715 Glencrest Drive, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2660 sqft
Wonderful Mid-century home in the highly desirable Oak Hills neighborhood, is situated on one of the highest lots with city views and mature trees. Meticulously maintained by the original owners the home features Saltillo tile and beamed ceilings.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Oak Hills
1 Unit Available
4010 HIGH RIDGE CIR
4010 High Ridge Circle, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1508 sqft
Great Location. close to medical center, shopping, entertainment. Close to I10 and 410. Master bedroom down. Washer/dryer and refrigerator included. Nice wood burning fireplace, kitchen has granite countertops. Small deck off secondary bedroom.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
3211 BLUEFIELD ST
3211 Bluefield Street, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1389 sqft
3 Bed 2 Bath 1389 sq ft Single Story Home Mins from Medical Center. Original Hardwood Parquet floors throughout. Carpet only in the Living Room. Large Living Room w/built-in Desk. Formal Dining Room. Kitchen w/Breakfast Bar, Range, Oven, Dishwasher.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
7500 Callaghan Rd
7500 Callaghan Road, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1400 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom condo in the heart of the city. Conveniently located close to the Medical Center, La Cantera, Downtown the Pearl Brewery. Close to all major Universities in San Antonio.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Maverick
1 Unit Available
411 LADDIE PL
411 Laddie Place, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1446 sqft
This lovely home, just off the beaten path, is newly remodeled to include the new tile backsplash in the kitchen. The granite countertops add to the look of new appliances and flooring.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Oak Hills
1 Unit Available
6611 SOUTHPOINT ST
6611 Southpoint Street, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
855 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom 1 bath condo in a central location. Stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Refrigerator, washer and dryer are included. Nice balcony off the back. Close to the Medical Center, shopping and entertainment.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Dellview
1 Unit Available
410 TRUDELL DR
410 Trudell Drive, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1173 sqft
This True Dellview home offers Central Air/Heat, Huge Covered Patio & Backyard Privacy Fence. Also included: Beautiful Wood Floors, double ovens, dishwasher, Xtra Storage Closet in the Updated Utility Room.

1 of 20

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Donaldson Terrace
1 Unit Available
507 Sutton Dr
507 Sutton Drive, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1328 sqft
Available 06/03/20 This lovely single-level home in Donaldson Terrace is full of amazing style and comfort, equipped with a kitchen that includes a refrigerator, gas range oven, dishwasher, and microwave, 3 bedrooms, and 1 bathroom, with a huge
Results within 5 miles of Balcones Heights
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
37 Units Available
Preserve on Fredericksburg
10422 Huebner Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$955
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,231
1183 sqft
Located on the northwest side of San Antonio, near public transportation, Interstate 10, and shopping. One- and two-bedroom apartments with fireplaces, in-suite laundry, and granite counters. Small pets welcome. Garage included with some units.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:04am
$
15 Units Available
NOAH Apartments
384 Treeline Park, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1200 sqft
Nearby Quarry Crossing and Village on the Green provide everything residents of this community could need. Onsite parking, a fitness center and pool are all available. Units have wired alarm systems and washer/dryer hookups.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated June 13 at 01:11am
50 Units Available
Four Thousand Horizon Hill
4000 Horizon Hill Blvd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$788
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1170 sqft
Our community provides a serene lifestyle inside-and-out, through our beautifully modernized condo-style apartment homes tucked away in our lush, tropical surroundings.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:20am
20 Units Available
Whispering Creek Villas
5303 Hamilton Wolfe Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
1082 sqft
Located on the edge of San Antonio Medical Foundation Walking and Jogging Trail. Apartments have modern kitchen appliances, a fireplace and private laundry facilities. Community features a pool, a sauna and a coffee bar.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Balcones Heights, TX

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Balcones Heights renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Balcones Heights 1 BedroomsBalcones Heights 2 BedroomsBalcones Heights 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBalcones Heights Apartments with Balcony
Balcones Heights Apartments with GymBalcones Heights Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBalcones Heights Apartments with Parking
Balcones Heights Apartments with PoolBalcones Heights Dog Friendly ApartmentsBalcones Heights Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXCastle Hills, TXAlamo Heights, TX
Selma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXWindcrest, TXBulverde, TXCastroville, TXWimberley, TXHelotes, TX
Olmos Park, TXPleasanton, TXHondo, TXCibolo, TXCanyon Lake, TXMcQueeney, TXLakehills, TXTimberwood Park, TXKerrville, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
Texas State University