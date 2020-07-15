/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:26 PM
42 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Arcola, TX
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Gristmill at Tuscany Park
21821 S Post Oak Blvd, Arcola, TX
2 Bedrooms
$943
1044 sqft
Conveniently located on Highway 6 and South Post Oak Road in Arcola, TX.
Results within 5 miles of Arcola
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
$
33 Units Available
Shadow Creek Ranch
Cortland Luxe Shadow Creek
1930 Kingsley Dr, Pearland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,654
1229 sqft
Modern homes with 9-foot ceilings, programmable thermostats, plush carpets, and in-unit laundry. This gated community has a clubhouse, coffee bar, and fitness center. Nine minutes from Pearland Town Center.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
$
39 Units Available
The Ranch at Sienna Plantation
8811 Sienna Springs Blvd, Missouri City, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1205 sqft
Close to hotspots like Kitty Hollow Park and Parkway Plaza Shopping Center. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, granite countertops and a private balcony or patio. Residents' amenities include a gym, swimming pool and game room.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
101 Units Available
Ravella at Sienna Plantation
5330 Sienna Parkway, Missouri City, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1187 sqft
Ravella at Sienna Plantation sets a new standard of sophistication in apartment living, offering spacious floor plans, cozy outdoor retreats and inviting entertainment areas.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
12 Units Available
Heritage Grand at Sienna Plantation
6303 Sienna Ranch Rd, Missouri City, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,272
1157 sqft
Interiors feature textured walls, nine foot ceilings, and designer lighting. Fitness center equipped for strength and circuit training. Pool with sun shelf and water features. Poolside grills and fire pit.
Verified
1 of 102
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
$
24 Units Available
Southfork Lake
3333 Morris Rd, Manvel, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,524
1124 sqft
You'll look forward to coming home each day to your spacious and modern apartment home.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
23 Units Available
Shadow Creek Ranch
Avenues at Shadow Creek Ranch
12501 Broadway St, Pearland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,327
1139 sqft
Residents experience the luxury lifestyle at these apartment homes in Pearland. The upscale community boasts built-in computer niches and wood-like flooring, plus chef's kitchens. Close to Pearland Town Center and 288/South Freeway.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
24 Units Available
Broadstone Sienna
5222 Avalon Point, Missouri City, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1219 sqft
Call to schedule your virtual tour today!
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 06:19 PM
4 Units Available
Residences at Pearland Town Center
11200 Broadway St, Pearland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
1424 sqft
Located close to shopping, dining and entertainment, this community has two resort-style pools with cabanas and grills, a resident lounge and a designer coffee bar.
Results within 10 miles of Arcola
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
33 Units Available
Shadow Creek Ranch
Retreat at Shadow Creek Ranch
2500 Business Center Dr, Pearland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,347
1152 sqft
Nature's tranquility with Houston's excitement 10 miles north. Retreat at Shadow Creek Ranch has 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, in-unit laundry and disposals. Pet friendly with pool and bike and hiking trails.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
30 Units Available
Shadow Creek Ranch
Discovery at Shadow Creek Ranch
2526 Business Center Dr, Pearland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1129 sqft
Open floor plans with breakfast bars in all homes. Resident lounge with billiards and shuffleboard. Resort-style pool with sun shelf, lap lanes and fun water features. Weekly fitness classes and other resident events.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
41 Units Available
Shadow Creek Ranch
The Villas at Shadow Creek Apartments
2020 Business Center Dr, Pearland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,248
1256 sqft
Spacious homes with nine foot ceilings and crown molding. Dedicated space for yoga and meditation adjacent as part of fitness center. Game room with flat screen TV. Fast access to 288.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
15 Units Available
Shadow Creek Ranch
Stella at Shadow Creek Ranch
11900 Shadow Creek Pkwy, Pearland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1259 sqft
Minutes to Pearland Town Center. Also close to Downtown Houston. One- and two-bedroom floor plans featuring bedrooms with premium carpets, bathrooms with Roman tubs, gourmet kitchens with spacious pantries and private outdoor areas with storage.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
15 Units Available
Sevona Tranquility Lake
2800 Tranquility Lake Blvd, Pearland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1098 sqft
Short commute from downtown Houston lands you in Pearland at secluded, landscaped Sevona Tranquility Lake. Granite counters, hardwoods and W/D hookups in pet-friendly, luxury homes. Enjoy putting green, pool and top-notch Pearland ISD.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 07:01 PM
36 Units Available
St. Andrews
10000 Broadway St, Pearland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
1149 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments in the center of the city. Clubhouse, high-speed internet access and outdoor grills. Microwaves and washers and dryers in every unit. Close to the Galleria, Clear Lake and downtown Houston.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 07:01 PM
33 Units Available
Preserve at Colony Lakes
1000 Farrah Ln, Stafford, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1073 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, garden tubs, in-unit laundry and extra-large closets. Amenities include two pools with sundeck, fitness center, bbq/grill picnic area, controlled access. Minutes to public transit, freeway access.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 07:01 PM
26 Units Available
Silverbrooke
1020 Brand Ln, Stafford, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1055 sqft
Spacious units with granite counters, ceiling fans and a fireplace. Enjoy a cafe, pool and playground on site. Get a tasty treat at nearby Cillie's Cakes of Houston. Easy access to I-69.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 06:31 PM
$
13 Units Available
Retreat at Stafford
12700 Stafford Rd, Stafford, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1235 sqft
Great location on Riceville School Road close to Beltway 8 and Hwy 59. Property offers a swimming pool, public picnic area and 24-hour gym. W/D in-unit, hardwood floors and private patio/balcony.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 06:21 PM
7 Units Available
Greater Fondren Southwest
Sunswept Townhomes
12247 Sunset Meadow, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1225 sqft
Enjoy Southwest Houston living at its finest at Sunswept Townhomes. We offer one, two, and three bedroom townhomes with a large selection of fantastic amenities.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 06:04 PM
29 Units Available
Southwind at Silverlake
9720 Broadway St, Pearland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,167
1141 sqft
Southwind Apartments bring luxury to Pearland, Texas. Energy efficient, modern kitchens with granite counters and dishwashers. Pet-friendly homes with 1-2 bedrooms, full-size W/D and garage parking. Pool and amenities with you in mind.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 15 at 06:03 PM
29 Units Available
Retreat at Riverstone
18545 University Blvd, Sugar Land, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1102 sqft
Spacious units with extra storage, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Community amenities include a cafe, clubhouse and pool. Near major employers like Texas Instruments and Minute Maid Corporation. Close to First Colony Mall.
Verified
1 of 76
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
33 Units Available
The Reserve At Tranquility Lake
2850 Oak Rd, Pearland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,282
1094 sqft
Enjoy lakeside living at The Reserve at Tranquility Lake. 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom, pet-friendly homes with modern kitchens, soaking bathtubs, bay windows and in-unit laundry. Amenities include pool with fountains, fitness studio and coffee bar.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 07:01 PM
19 Units Available
Shadowbrooke
1025 Dulles Ave, Stafford, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
1154 sqft
Comfortable units within an artfully landscaped environment. Enjoy a volleyball court, playground and pool on site. 24-hour maintenance available. Near Riverbend Country Club and Lost Creek Park.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 06:15 PM
$
18 Units Available
Greater Fondren Southwest
Westbury Crossing
12211 Fondren Rd, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$895
989 sqft
Convenient to everything that Houston has to offer, Westbury Crossings is the perfect combination of comfort, convenience, and value.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TX
Texas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXAlvin, TXManvel, TXBellaire, TXRichmond, TXFriendswood, TXPecan Grove, TX