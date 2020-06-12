/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:14 AM
94 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Alvin, TX
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Contact for Availability
Morgan Oaks
877 East House Street, Alvin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
918 sqft
At Morgan Oaks Apartments we offer all the apartment living options you need to create a lifestyle you love. With our one, two and three bedroom luxury apartments homes, you are sure to find something to fit your needs.
Last updated November 15 at 08:27pm
Contact for Availability
Hillcrest Village
2500 Fairway Dr, Alvin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$875
894 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hillcrest Village in Alvin. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Alvin
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
19 Units Available
Sevona Tranquility Lake
2800 Tranquility Lake Blvd, Pearland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1098 sqft
Short commute from downtown Houston lands you in Pearland at secluded, landscaped Sevona Tranquility Lake. Granite counters, hardwoods and W/D hookups in pet-friendly, luxury homes. Enjoy putting green, pool and top-notch Pearland ISD.
Last updated June 12 at 06:08am
9 Units Available
Amber Oaks
2685 Old Alvin Rd, Pearland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
924 sqft
Relaxing small-town life waits at Amber Oaks in Pearland. 1- and 2-bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens with granite counters, dishwashers, walk-in closets, W/D hookups and patios/balconies. Easy access to shopping and schools.
Last updated June 12 at 07:02am
43 Units Available
St. Andrews
10000 Broadway St, Pearland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1149 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments in the center of the city. Clubhouse, high-speed internet access and outdoor grills. Microwaves and washers and dryers in every unit. Close to the Galleria, Clear Lake and downtown Houston.
Last updated June 12 at 06:29am
18 Units Available
Enclave at Marys Creek
2900 Pearland Pkwy, Pearland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1050 sqft
The Enclave at Mary's Creek offers urban life with rural tranquility. Pet-friendly units with 1-3 bedrooms. Access to Texas Medical Center, Rice University, NASA and University of Houston. Nearby YMCA, Independence Park, shopping and entertainment.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Shadow Creek Ranch
21 Units Available
Avenues at Shadow Creek Ranch
12501 Broadway St, Pearland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
1139 sqft
Residents experience the luxury lifestyle at these apartment homes in Pearland. The upscale community boasts built-in computer niches and wood-like flooring, plus chef's kitchens. Close to Pearland Town Center and 288/South Freeway.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
23 Units Available
Whispering Winds Apartments
2902 Whispering Winds Dr, Pearland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,152
965 sqft
Small-town living meets Houston lights at Whispering Winds Apartments in Pearland. 1- and 2-bedroom apartments are pet friendly with hardwoods, disposals, in-unit laundry, pool and playground. Near I-45, Beltway 8 and Kemah Boardwalk.
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
37 Units Available
The Reserve At Tranquility Lake
2850 Oak Rd, Pearland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,264
1094 sqft
Enjoy lakeside living at The Reserve at Tranquility Lake. 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom, pet-friendly homes with modern kitchens, soaking bathtubs, bay windows and in-unit laundry. Amenities include pool with fountains, fitness studio and coffee bar.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Shadow Creek Ranch
31 Units Available
Discovery at Shadow Creek Ranch
2526 Business Center Dr, Pearland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1129 sqft
Open floor plans with breakfast bars in all homes. Resident lounge with billiards and shuffleboard. Resort-style pool with sun shelf, lap lanes and fun water features. Weekly fitness classes and other resident events.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
32 Units Available
Southfork Lake
3333 Morris Rd, Manvel, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,519
1124 sqft
You'll look forward to coming home each day to your spacious and modern apartment home.
Last updated June 12 at 06:41am
4 Units Available
Residences at Pearland Town Center
11200 Broadway St, Pearland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
1424 sqft
Located close to shopping, dining and entertainment, this community has two resort-style pools with cabanas and grills, a resident lounge and a designer coffee bar.
Last updated June 12 at 06:27am
81 Units Available
Baybrook Village I
2702 W Bay Area Blvd, Webster, TX
2 Bedrooms
$995
964 sqft
Stylish and large one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments featuring wood plank flooring, stainless steel appliances and brushed nickel features. Open floor plans with private patio/balcony and large dining rooms.
Last updated June 12 at 06:40am
43 Units Available
Baybrook Village II
2702 W Bay Area Blvd, Webster, TX
2 Bedrooms
$995
985 sqft
Close to Heritage Park, Baybrook Mall and I-45. Pet-friendly property features four resort-style pools and a bike trail. Modern apartment interiors include stainless steel appliances, large walk-in closets, brushed nickel fixtures and wood plank floors.
Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Contact for Availability
Salem Village
3510 E Broadway St, Pearland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$920
926 sqft
In the heart of Pearland, Texas, your charming new home at Salem Village awaits. Our quaint community and beautiful landscaping provide a peaceful haven for its residents but with a central location that offers all of the conveniences of the city.
Last updated November 15 at 08:27pm
Contact for Availability
Bay Meadows
17201 Blackhawk Blvd, Friendswood, TX
2 Bedrooms
$949
891 sqft
Looking for superb apartment living in Friendswood, Texas? Look no further because you've found it at Bay Meadows Apartments.
Results within 10 miles of Alvin
Last updated June 12 at 08:02am
31 Units Available
Stella at Riverstone
4711 LJ PARKWAY, Sugar Land, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1213 sqft
Luxurious apartments with custom finishes and open floor plans. Lots of community amenities, including a pet park, pool, and common-area Wi-Fi. Run errands at nearby Missouri City Shopping Center.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25am
Nassau Bay
35 Units Available
Voyager at Space Center
18101 Point Lookout Dr, Nassau Bay, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1282 sqft
A quick walk to the Johnson Space Center and only moments from downtown Houston, this gated community boasts a pool, game room, BBQ stations, and a state-of-the-art fitness center. Full-size W/D, dual pane windows.
Last updated June 12 at 06:07am
26 Units Available
Southwind at Silverlake
9720 Broadway St, Pearland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
1141 sqft
Southwind Apartments bring luxury to Pearland, Texas. Energy efficient, modern kitchens with granite counters and dishwashers. Pet-friendly homes with 1-2 bedrooms, full-size W/D and garage parking. Pool and amenities with you in mind.
Last updated June 12 at 06:39am
Webster
42 Units Available
The Towers at Clear Lake
18707 Egret Bay Blvd, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1146 sqft
Spacious living with modern updates: vinyl plank flooring, modern kitchens with granite countertops, and glass backsplashes. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, picnic area, private fishing pier and boat docks.
Last updated June 12 at 06:08am
Minnetex
124 Units Available
Smart Living on Cullen
13555 Cullen Boulevard, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1029 sqft
Compromise is a thing of the past. Smart Living on Cullen has everything you are looking for in your new home, in an ideal location.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
20 Units Available
The Life at Forest View
201 Hackberry St, Clute, TX
2 Bedrooms
$802
818 sqft
Community features swimming pool, dog park, basketball court and resident clubhouse. Each apartment has washer and dryer connection, ceiling fans and dishwasher. Close to Justin Hurst Wildlife Management Area, Oyster Creek and Surfside Beach.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Southbelt - Ellington
11 Units Available
Windwater At Windmill Lakes
9757 Windwater Dr, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1007 sqft
Infinity-edge pool accented by stone fountain. Kitchens in all floor plans include breakfast bars. Just over one mile to I-45/Gulf Freeway and the Alameda Mall.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Southbelt - Ellington
16 Units Available
Mirabella
12055 Sabo Rd, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,227
1064 sqft
With an executive business center, conference room and internet access, this community is built for those who stay busy. Unwind in the clubhouse or 24-hour gym, or enjoy the bustling Sam Houston Tollway corridor.
