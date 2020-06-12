/
3 bedroom apartments
13 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Tellico Village, TN
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
511 Cimarron Circle, Furnished Home
511 Cimmaron Circle, Tellico Village, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1760 sqft
LONG-TERM AND ONE-MONTH RENTALS: Come enjoy spectacular mountain and lake views in this furnished townhome in Tellico Village. Main bedroom and bathroom are on the main level, with two additional bedrooms in the lower level.
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
124 Agoli Way, Short and Long Term Rental
124 Agoli Way, Tellico Village, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1566 sqft
Lovely single level home in the Toqua Neighborhood of Tellico Village is ready for your vacation to East Tennessee. This fully furnished home features all furnishings, kitchen ware and linens.
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
113 Cheeskogili Way
113 Cheeskogili Way, Tellico Village, TN
Come enjoy the peaceful setting of this beautiful Lakefront home. The wooded lot gives you privacy.
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
303 Chota View Place - 1, Furnished Vacation Rental
303 Chota View Place, Tellico Village, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1504 sqft
Adorable end-unit townhome in the heart of Tellico Village. This three bedroom two bathroom home has everything you need for your East Tennessee vacation. Up to 6 guests 1 King-Size Bed 3 Queen-Size Beds Home rents for a minimum of 2 nights.
Results within 5 miles of Tellico Village
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
517 Chimney Rock Drive
517 Chimney Rock Drive, Loudon County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2000 sqft
517 Chimney Rock Drive Available 07/01/20 Lenoir City, 3 bedroom home in Arcadia Villas - For additional information and to schedule a showing, please contact Sharon Arnwine with Realty Executives Associates at 865-313-7215 (cell) or 865-984-1111
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
3710 Browder Hollow Unit A
3710 Browder Hollow Road, Loudon County, TN
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lenoir City, 4 bedroom duplex gorgeously renovated - For additional information and to schedule a showing, please contact Leecia Guetterman with Realty Executives Associates at 865-809-4905 (cell) or 865-693-3232 (office).
Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
1104 Bell Avenue
1104 Bell Avenue West, Lenoir City, TN
The Juniper is the ultimate family home, with an open concept living space set around a large granite kitchen island, master suite on the main level, large bedrooms throughout, three and a half baths, and a plethora of closet and storage space.
Results within 10 miles of Tellico Village
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
164 Ganega Trail
164 Ganega Trail, Monroe County, TN
IncredibleLakefront home in the Kahite Neighborhood of Tellico Village. Updated interior features hardwood and tile floors, granite counter tops, stainless appliances, pantry, large closets, walk-in attic, and much more.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
14297 Virtue Road
14297 Virtue Road, Loudon County, TN
14297 Virtue Road Available 08/01/20 Basement Ranch 4 Br. 3 Ba. 2 Car Garage - Basement Ranch House 3-4 bedrooms 3 full bathrooms Main level: 3 Br.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
13036 Hampshire Bay Ln
13036 Hampshire Bay Ln, Farragut, TN
Spacious 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Bungalow - Spacious 3 bedroom 3 bath bungalow style townhouse with beautiful views and a great open floor plan in Farragut. Maintenance free all brick exterior.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
305 Lawton Blvd
305 Lawton Boulevard, Farragut, TN
305 Lawton Blvd Available 07/01/20 West Knoxville (Farragut), 4 bedroom, with lawn service included - For additional information or to schedule a showing, please contact Ray Gaudet with Realty Executives Associates at (865) 748-3346 (cell) or (865)
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
750 Foster Dr
750 Foster Drive, Loudon County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1700 sqft
Located in the Martell Estates East Subdivision, Unique, large one level home in excellent location! - This home has so much character! 1700 Square foot, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with large sunroom on huge level lot in excellent Lenoir City location!
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
12220 West Kingsgate Rd.
12220 West Kingsgate Road, Farragut, TN
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful hillside property overlooking the East Tennessee Mountainside. - Enjoy amazing views of East Tennessee from this newly renovated split foyer.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1047 Carding Machine Rd.
1047 Carding Machine Road, Loudon, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1348 sqft
Beautiful and spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home! - This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home features a living room, family room and utility room with washer/dryer hookups.