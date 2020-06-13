/
3 bedroom apartments
91 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lakeland, TN
1 Unit Available
9569 DALY
9569 Daly Drive, Lakeland, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Fantastic home in Lakeland in near Stonebridge golf course. Updated, bright and ready to move-in today. Lakeland school District. Close to the mall for shopping, excellent restaurants for dining and convenient to all parts of town.
1 Unit Available
9723 PINE POINT DR
9723 Pine Point Drive, Lakeland, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
For more information, contact Clara Yerger at (901) 834-0099. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/memphis/10076389 to view more pictures of this property. Sunroom overlooks Beautiful lake view. Move-In Condition.
1 Unit Available
10041 QUAKING
10041 Quaking Lane, Lakeland, TN
Beautiful Magnolia Home in Winstead Farms,walking trails,fishing pond, neighborhood pool,energy efficient,very large game room,upgraded landscape,lots of closets,mud room bench and hooks area,large cover porch,extra patio,8' ft doors, upgraded
Results within 1 mile of Lakeland
Wolfchase
11 Units Available
Preserve at Bartlett
8840 Bristol Park Dr, Bartlett, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,713
1441 sqft
Luxury apartments with one, two or three bedrooms. Community amenities include playground, pool, gym and on-site laundry. Units feature fireplace and patio or balcony, and come furnished. Pets welcomed for an additional fee.
11 Units Available
Houston Levee
9940 Paddle Wheel Dr, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,274
1343 sqft
Charming apartments with easy access to I-40. Air conditioning, walk-in closets and eat-in kitchens. Garden tubs. Community has tennis court and pool. Guest suite available for visitors.
Countrywood
35 Units Available
Stonebridge Crossing
9135 Morning Ridge Road, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,270
1200 sqft
Winner of 2019 Memphis Diamond Awards for Community, Assistant, Service, and Leasing Managers! 2019 ApartmentRatings Top Rated Community Award!
Gray's Creek
1 Unit Available
2728 Breezy Ridge Trail
2728 Breezy Ridge Trail, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1500 sqft
Come see this great home - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home for rent in Cordova, TN. The living room features vaulted ceilings and a corner fireplace with a niche above it ideal for a TV.
Gray's Creek
1 Unit Available
10221 Cottage Farms Drive
10221 Cottage Farms Drive, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1262 sqft
For a limited time, application fee(s) will be credited back, with a signed lease!* Hurry and apply since this promotional offer won't last for long.
Results within 5 miles of Lakeland
109 Units Available
Park's Edge at Shelby Farms
536 Shelby Grove Dr, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,652
1402 sqft
Live on the edge of everything at Park's Edge at Shelby Farms! Recently awarded Top Rated in 2017 by ApartmentRatings.
Gray's Creek
20 Units Available
Villas at Houston Levee East Apartments
10107 Havanese Ln, Germantown, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,518
1486 sqft
Close to I-40 and area parks. Ample amenities including a fitness center, pool, electronic charging areas, grilling stations, and a playground. Spacious interiors with open floor plans and chef-inspired kitchens.
Wolfchase
20 Units Available
Crescent at Wolfchase Apartment Homes
7819 Crescent Ridge Ln, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1206 sqft
Located close to Highway 64 and I-40. Units have controlled access entry gate, scenic pond and 24-hour fitness center. Located close to Shelby County School District schools and the University of Memphis.
Hunters Hollow North
73 Units Available
The Reserve at Dexter Lake
1505 Dexter Lake Dr, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,212
1315 sqft
Located just moments from the Market of Wolfcreek and Walmart Supercenter, this community has its own lake, gazebo, fishing boats and athletic facility. In-unit features include spa-like bathrooms, private garages and outdoor storage.
12 Units Available
Villas at Houston Levee West Apartments
10041 Blue Rapid Ln, Germantown, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,538
1486 sqft
This charming community offers designer finishes throughout including a chef-inspired kitchen, attached garages, and garden tubs. Pet-friendly. On-site electronic charging areas, fitness center, and a resort-style pool.
Alliance of Cordova Neighborhoods
6 Units Available
Villas at Cordova
8546 Prestine Loop, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,252
1410 sqft
Centrally located in Cordova. Convenient to I-40 and Germantown Parkway. All homes feature private villa entrances and designer gourmet kitchens. Select units come with direct access garages. Tenants enjoy direct access to Shelby Farms Greenline.
20 Units Available
Appling Lakes Apartments
1392 Equestrian Dr, Shelby County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,317
1456 sqft
Homes feature vaulted ceilings, garden tubs, and central air. Play tennis or volleyball on-site. 24-hour maintenance available. Easy access to I-40 and Germantown Parkway. Minutes from the expansive and gorgeous Shelby Farms Park.
18 Units Available
Hall Creek
11926 Ambassador Ln S, Arlington, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1349 sqft
Hall Creek is located in the heart of Arlington close to familiar shopping in Arlington Town Square, dining, business conveniences and Arlington schools.
1 Unit Available
6914 Lagrange Circle North
6914 Lagrange Circle North, Shelby County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1137 sqft
Now available for immediate move in, this home lacks in nothing other than your personal stamp! Recently renovated with tons of upgrades like professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures and a neutral color scheme so decorating will be a
1 Unit Available
7845 Shamrock Road
7845 Shamrock Road, Shelby County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$910
854 sqft
Available for Rental Only- $910- Security Deposit & $910- 1st Month's Rent Required @ Lease Signing- This charming Millington home offers 3 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, NEW FLOORS & FRESH PAINT THROUGHOUT, kitchen, large backyard for entertainment &
Countrywood
1 Unit Available
8525 Dulwich Dr
8525 Dulwich Road, Memphis, TN
8525 Dulwich Road, Memphis, TN
Alliance of Cordova Neighborhoods
1 Unit Available
9723 Tucker Creek Cove
9723 Tucker Creek Cove, Shelby County, TN
9723 Tucker Creek Cove, Shelby County, TN
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 Unit Available
1342 Chatman Cove
1342 Chatman Cove, Shelby County, TN
1342 Chatman Cove, Shelby County, TN
Cordova Club
1 Unit Available
1028 Mirror Lake Drive
1028 Mirror Lake Ln, Shelby County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2394 sqft
1028 Mirror Lake Ln, Shelby County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2394 sqft
Wolfchase
1 Unit Available
2704 Deer Glade Lane
2704 Deer Glade Lane, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1478 sqft
This beautiful white brick 2-story home welcomes you home with an inviting front porch, nice landscaping, and off-street parking.
Countrywood
1 Unit Available
2163 Kingsrow Parkway
2163 Kingsrow Parkway, Memphis, TN
2163 Kingsrow Parkway, Memphis, TN