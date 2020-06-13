147 Apartments for rent in Goodlettsville, TN with balcony

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 02:16pm
Clark Place
10 Units Available
Summerfield Place
452 Moss Trl, Goodlettsville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,120
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1240 sqft
Summerfield Place, located in a quiet residential neighborhood in Goodlettsville, offers large 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
100 Cobblestone Place Drive
100 Cobblestone Place Drive, Goodlettsville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1312 sqft
**Available Immediately** **All leases must begin within 21 days of application date** Beautiful, end unit townhome in the private Cobblestone Place community in Goodlettsville! Open layout downstairs with hardwoods, large granite island and large

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
912 Old Dickerson Rd.
912 Old Dickerson Pike, Goodlettsville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2000 sqft
For more information, contact Donna Shell at (615) 347-4122. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/nashville/2149825 to view more pictures of this property. Enjoy this beautiful pool 1800/mo 3 bedroom 2 bath on 3 beautiful acres.
Results within 1 mile of Goodlettsville
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
34 Units Available
Monthaven Park
126 Monthaven Park PI, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,023
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,193
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,513
1226 sqft
Luxury apartment homes, a short drive from the downtown area with easy access to I-65. Units boast vaulted ceilings, tile baths and fully equipped kitchens with serving bars. Community also features summer sport facilities.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
103 Ridgecrest Drive
103 Ridgecrest Drive, Sumner County, TN
2 Bedrooms
$998
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently updated 2/1 duplex plus extra flex or office room. Downstairs unit with patio access on dead end road with privacy. Pet friendly.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
118 Jesse Brown Dr
118 Jesse Brown Drive, Millersville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1608 sqft
Like all our homes, this one features: a comfortable layout with good-sized bedrooms and bathrooms, a great kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space, garage and a spacious yard.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Cedarwood Courtyard
1 Unit Available
300 Sarver Ave
300 Sarver Avenue, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1258 sqft
Completely Renovated!!! Open kitchen, decorator colors, top of the line cabinets, hardwoods, new deck. Looks small from the outside, but wait until you see inside! Several options to downtown. NO PETS! Application fee for credit & background check.
Results within 5 miles of Goodlettsville
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 07:14am
$
18 Units Available
1070 Main
1070 W Main St, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$905
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,340
1212 sqft
Take a self-guided tour today or connect with us for a virtual tour.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Heritage Square
13 Units Available
Hickory Chase Apartment Homes
600 Heritage Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$902
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,011
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1341 sqft
Located just a few minutes from I-65 and Downtown Nashville. Apartments feature fully equipped kitchens, spacious layouts, and washers and dryers in some units. On-site pool, clubhouse with WiFi, and an off-leash dog park provided.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
20 Units Available
The Grove at Waterford Crossing
101 Spade Leaf Blvd, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$917
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,167
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,419
1343 sqft
Close to Nashville, Gallatin and Goodlettsville. Luxurious units include washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony and garbage disposal. Community features 24-hour maintenance, parking, pool, BBQ grill area and playground.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
22 Units Available
Aventura at Indian Lake
245 Indian Lake Blvd, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,048
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,283
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,603
1196 sqft
All sorts of amenities in this modern, pet-friendly complex. Common areas include pool, playground, courtyard and coffee bar. Air-conditioned apartments contain in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Shopping, dining, gym and movie theater minutes away.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
The Retreat at Indian Lake
908 Cardinal Lane, Hendersonville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$953
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,194
1000 sqft
Situated just northwest of Nashville in Hendersonville, TN, The Retreat at Indian Lake offers spacious apartments in a premier location.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
33 Units Available
The Point at Waterford Crossing
100 Spade Leaf Blvd, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,065
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,348
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom homes have plank hardwood-style flooring, walk-in closets and full-size w/d. Swimming pools, fitness center and dog park in community. Close to the Grand Ole Opry, schools and shopping.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:00am
Madison Park
2 Units Available
Orchard Park Apartment Homes
203 Sealey Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$814
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$954
900 sqft
Orchard Park is located in Madison, Tennessee, a beautiful community on the northeast side of Nashville.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:11am
Heron Walk
13 Units Available
Rothwood Apartments
600 Rothwood Ave, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$820
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,070
1280 sqft
Wake up every day at Rothwood Apartments in Madison, TN where we pride ourselves on our ability to cultivate a sense of community for our residents.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 06:03am
2 Units Available
The Grande at Indian Lake
900 Tiffany Ln, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1580 sqft
In the heart of Henderson, newly renovated one- to three-bedroom units with granite countertops, vaulted ceilings and wood burning fireplaces with a resort-style swimming pool, tennis court, clubhouse, coffee bar, and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 07:19am
Woodlawn Estates
22 Units Available
Amalie Meadows
300 Kate St, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$734
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$879
1025 sqft
Come home to Amalie Meadows in Madison, Tennessee where we pride ourselves on our ability to cultivate a sense of community for our residents.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 07:15am
Heron Walk
1 Unit Available
Cedar Place
98 Randy Rd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$945
690 sqft
If you're new to Nashville or you've lived here all of your life but living downtown is too expensive, come see us! Located just off of Old Hickory Blvd near Gallatin Rd.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Heron Walk
1 Unit Available
644 Cheryl Ave
644 Cheryl Avenue, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1905 sqft
Lovely two-year-old custom built home, lots of great built-ins, hardwood and tile floors, party deck, all kitchen appliances included in rent. $70 nonrefundable application fee, takes one business day to get approved. No pets, please.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
151 E Braxton Ln
151 Braxton Lane East, Hendersonville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1962 sqft
Like all our homes, this one features: a comfortable layout with good-sized bedrooms and bathrooms, a great kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space, garage and a spacious yard.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Madison Park Condos
1 Unit Available
109 Allison Ann Pass
109 Allison Ann Pass, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1164 sqft
Newer two bedroom, two bathroom townhouse in the gated community of Bixler Farms in Madison! Hardwoods throughout first floor, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, lovely patio area, dual master suites upstairs - each bedroom has it's

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
2108 Yount Dr
2108 Yount Dr, Ridgetop, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
980 sqft
Super CUTE 3 bedroom / 1 bath, ALL brick home. GREAT location with easy access to Interstate 24. LARGE "fenced in" backyard. Stove/Oven, Microwave, Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer available. NO pets (inside or outside), NO smoking (of any kind).

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Heron Walk
1 Unit Available
1232 Berwick Trl
1232 Berwick Trail, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2400 sqft
Property will be ready for occupancy by July 1st. Will be shown by owner. Appointments accepted for June 13th and June 14th from 9:00 am - 6:00 pm. Must bring id and wear mask to enter.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
779 New Shackle Island Rd
779 New Shackle Island Road, Sumner County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1750 sqft
Quaint Farmhouse in the Heart of Hendersonville - Property Id: 210680 Want to feel like you are in the country? Want to be close to everything? This is the place for you! Sweet Spacious farmhouse, located close to 386 and Glenbrook in
City Guide for Goodlettsville, TN

Good, let’s move to Goodlettsville (/rimshot)! Punny name aside, your new Tennessee home has a lot offer its residents. Let’s check out the goods in Goodlettsville and find some great apartments for rent.

Goodlettsville is located in the northern central portion of the state, a little less than 15 miles from Nashville. Part suburb, part small town and part bedroom community, Goodlettsville has got a lot of character and a great reputation.

This Tennessee city is also the premier shopping destination for the area. The RiverGate Mall, located just south of the city center on the way to Nashville, has great shopping, dining and entertainment options that attract visitors from communities throughout the greater Nashville area. Goodlettsville’s downtown also has its own offerings of local shops and restaurants for the more urbane Goodlettsville resident.

More great news! For a city with a high-income bracket within close proximity to Nashville, Goodlettsville has a surprisingly low cost of living and tons of cheap apartments. Many of these apartments are also in great new developments that have an upscale vibe and fantastic amenities to boot.

The main divide between Goodlettsville neighborhoods is based on county. The city straddles the county line with the southwestern portion of town falling into Davidson County and the rest falling into Sumner County. New residents with children tend to prefer settling in the Sumner County area as the school system there has a better reputation. However, both counties offer great apartment rentals in safe, desirable areas.

Just east of the city center you’ll find several great rental communities located along Moss Right Park. These brand spanking new complexes offer everything from studio apartments to three bedrooms in apartments, townhomes and condominiums. If you’re looking for furnished apartments for rent or short-term leases, you can frequently find them here. Additionally, many of these rental communities offer great amenities, including gyms, pools, clubhouses and basketball and tennis courts. Two bedrooms in this area generally range from $900 to $1050.

To the west of the city center you’ll also find a great mix of rentals in apartments and rental homes. Real estate here tends to be a bit older and a little less luxurious, making up for age with tons of great character. But, because of older construction and less amenities, apartment rentals here tend to be considerably cheaper than areas to the east with two bedrooms generally ranging from $700 to $900.

Good news for animal lovers! Goodlettsville’s rental market is generally very cat and dog friendly. Regardless of where you choose to settle, or in what type of rental, you can generally find pet-friendly places without too much hassle.

So welcome to Goodlettsville! Enjoy all that this low-cost, upscale Tennessee town has to offer! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Goodlettsville, TN

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Goodlettsville renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

