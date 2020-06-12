/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:55 PM
32 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Ashland City, TN
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
21 Units Available
Ashland Farms
351 Bighorn Street, Ashland City, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1046 sqft
Welcome to Ashland Farms, a brand new luxury apartment community nestled in the hills of beautiful Ashland City, Tennessee. With one, two, and three-bedroom floorplans, we are sure to have a layout to suit your needs.
Results within 5 miles of Ashland City
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
2 Units Available
Vantage Pointe
1164 Vantage Pointe, Cheatham County, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,304
1151 sqft
Your lifestyle is fast paced and you need a home to reflect and cater to your needs. We can provide an atmosphere that allows you to live life to the fullest. Our homes are built for entertaining, or a quiet refuge. Vantage Pointe Homes...
Results within 10 miles of Ashland City
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
West Meade
51 Units Available
Grande View
7100 Sonya Dr, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,348
1187 sqft
With easy access to Vanderbilt University and I-40 these diverse units can come with jetted tubs, fireplace, and vaulted ceilings. On-site amenities include two pools, spa, tanning beds, and athletic facility. Guest suites on site.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
30 Units Available
The Lexington
510 Old Hickory Blvd, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,346
1128 sqft
Apartments located close I-40, and feature walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, fireplace, and patio or balcony. Luxury community amenities include tennis court, pool table, media room, gym and security system. Pets welcome with an additional fee.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
27 Units Available
Bellevue Heights
1000 Amberwood Cir, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
1150 sqft
Minutes to I-40. Hilltop apartment community close to Nashville West Mall. Select apartments feature bay windows, private entries and laundry rooms. Community provides multiple recreational amenities, including planned socials.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 06:15pm
Whites Bend
31 Units Available
The Views on the Cumberland
6700 Cabot Dr, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1106 sqft
Beautiful apartments have stainless steel sinks, hardwood-style flooring, granite-style counters and oversized closets. The on-site gym includes free weights. Easy access to I-40 West for a quick commute.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
Cross Timbers
13 Units Available
865 Bellevue
865 Bellevue Rd, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,206
1148 sqft
Pet-friendly and smoke-free one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community features garage, pool and dog park. Easy access to I-40, public transit and Memphis-Bristol Highway.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
$
Poplar Creek Estates
8 Units Available
Post Ridge
595 Hicks Rd, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,197
1412 sqft
This community features a coffee bar, pool and playground. It's pet-friendly, and apartments have in-unit laundry and additional storage. Bellevue Place and other shopping is nearby on Highway 70 South.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 06:35pm
Whitebridge
12 Units Available
Views at Hillwood II
6430 Charlotte Pike, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
996 sqft
Located in the heart of West Nashville. Community features include swimming pool, Wi-Fi lounge, 24-hour fitness center and pavilion. Units have granite counters, stainless steel appliances, modern cabinetry and large closets. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:51pm
Whites Bend
30 Units Available
Views on the Cumberland II
7388 Cabot Dr, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1000 sqft
Luxury gated apartments overlooking the Cumberland River. Minutes from the I-40, with easy access to downtown Nashville and the shops at Nashville West. On-site amenities include a 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 06:37pm
Westfield Condos
14 Units Available
The Sawyer at One Bellevue Place
8075 Sawyer Brown Rd, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,753
1156 sqft
Serene community located near shops, restaurants and nightlife in downtown Nashville. Apartments feature 9-foot ceilings, glass-enclosed showers and subway tile backsplash in the kitchen. Community has a resort-style pool, outdoor kitchen and yoga lawn.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
24 Units Available
Cortland Bellevue
645 Old Hickory Blvd, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,756
1137 sqft
A stunning community, minutes from I-40. On-site amenities include a state-of-the-art fitness center, a saltwater pool and a grill area. Trash valet service provided. Apartments feature granite countertops. Garages available.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 06:23pm
34 Units Available
The Flats at Silo Bend
5400 Centennial Boulevard, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
1176 sqft
Prime location in West Nashville close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Community has a saltwater pool, fitness center, dog park and game room. Units have granite counters, kitchen islands and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
107 Units Available
Novel West Nashville
7113 Charlotte Pike, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,919
1153 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! Experience Nashville living at Novel West Nashville.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 06:39pm
Whitebridge
32 Units Available
Views at Hillwood
6430 Charlotte Pike, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
925 sqft
Overlooking the music capital of America, Hillwood Pointe is just minutes from downtown Nashville and offers easy-living: spacious floor plans, full-size washer and dryer, hillside pool and easy access to I-40.
Verified
1 of 53
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Belle Valley Apartments
9 Units Available
Landmark at Lyncrest Reserve Apartment Homes
100 Belle Valley Dr, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,214
1130 sqft
Apartments in rustic and relaxing neighborhood. Community amenities include pool, gym, tennis court, dog park and on-site laundry. Units feature fireplace, dishwasher, and patio or balcony.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 06:01pm
$
Urbandale Nations
2 Units Available
Croley Court Apartments
120 Croley Ct, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
850 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Croley Court Apartments in Nashville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated January 30 at 04:20pm
$
Whites Bend
98 Units Available
Bells Bluff
7600 Cabot Drive, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1152 sqft
Bells Bluff Apartments in West Nashville features astounding waterfront views of the Cumberland River and Bells Bend Conservation Corridor.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 5 at 02:22pm
Charlotte Pike
6 Units Available
Park West at Hillwood
6319 Charlotte Pike, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1150 sqft
Close to the best shopping and dining in Nashville, this complex offers one- and two-bedroom units featuring faux hardwood floors, kitchens with ample fixtures, large patios or balconies, and lots of storage.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 06:39pm
Hillwood
5 Units Available
The Avenue Nashville West - Kanaday
6680 Charlotte Pike, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
957 sqft
Condominium living at The Avenue Nashville West is definitely not like typical condo living.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Urbandale Nations
1 Unit Available
6224 Deal Ave
6224 Deal Avenue, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1086 sqft
- 2 BD/ 2 BA Townhome for Rent! Spacious and open floor plan downstairs with fireplace. Inclosed back patio. Eat in kitchen. All new flooring throughout. One bedroom down and one upstairs with washer and dryer.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Urbandale Nations
1 Unit Available
1016 Treaty Oaks Dr
1016 Treaty Oaks Dr, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1404 sqft
Imagine living in one of Nashville's hottest, most sought after neighborhoods and being able to walk to great restaurants, pubs and coffee shops! Minutes from Frothy Monkey, 51 N Taproom, Nicky's Coal Fired Pizza, local boutiques and parks!
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1253 Substation Rd
1253 Substation Rd, Pleasant View, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
898 sqft
Great 2 Bedroom / 1 Bath apartment in the heart of Pleasant View. Good schools. Convenient to I-24/Nashville-Clarksville, local restaurants and more. Showings by appointment with approved application. Tenant pays utilities.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Urbandale Nations
1 Unit Available
6334 Columbia Ave
6334 Columbia Avenue, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
847 sqft
Adorable home with large fenced in back yard and carport. Separate dining room, two beds, one bath, One year lease, pets negotiable with pet fee, being freshly painted. Available 6/15. Stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer and dryer included.
Similar Pages
Ashland City 2 BedroomsAshland City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAshland City 3 BedroomsAshland City Apartments with Balcony
Ashland City Apartments with GarageAshland City Apartments with GymAshland City Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAshland City Apartments with Parking