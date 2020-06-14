20 Apartments for rent in Arlington, TN with hardwood floors

Apartment List
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Arlington renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, pa... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:00pm
18 Units Available
Hall Creek
11926 Ambassador Ln S, Arlington, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,409
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1349 sqft
Hall Creek is located in the heart of Arlington close to familiar shopping in Arlington Town Square, dining, business conveniences and Arlington schools.

1 of 17

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
Shaw's Ridge
1 Unit Available
4905 Indian Walk Lane
4905 Indian Walk Lane, Arlington, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
WONDERFUL 4 bed, 2 bath home with easy access to I-40. 4TH BEDROOM MAY BE USED AS A BONUS ROOM. - WONDERFUL 4 bed, 2 bath home with easy access to I-40. 4TH BEDROOM MAY BE USED AS A BONUS ROOM.
Results within 5 miles of Arlington
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Countrywood
36 Units Available
Stonebridge Crossing
9135 Morning Ridge Road, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$925
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,270
1200 sqft
Winner of 2019 Memphis Diamond Awards for Community, Assistant, Service, and Leasing Managers! 2019 ApartmentRatings Top Rated Community Award!
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Wolfchase
12 Units Available
Preserve at Bartlett
8840 Bristol Park Dr, Bartlett, TN
1 Bedroom
$969
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1218 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,713
1441 sqft
Luxury apartments with one, two or three bedrooms. Community amenities include playground, pool, gym and on-site laundry. Units feature fireplace and patio or balcony, and come furnished. Pets welcomed for an additional fee.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
9613 Kingsridge Drive
9613 Kingsridge Drive, Lakeland, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1570 sqft
Wonderful 3 bed, 2 bath home on Stonebridge Golf Course in Lakeland. - Wonderful 3 bed, 2 bath home on Stonebridge Golf Course in Lakeland. This home offers easy access to shopping and I-40.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Gray's Creek
1 Unit Available
1041 Cross Wood Lane
1041 Cross Wood Lane, Shelby County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1542 sqft
On a Corner in Cordova Ridge - This beautiful 3 bedroom home sits on a corner lot in the Cordova Ridge neighborhood, just off Houston Levee Road, just south of Macon Road.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
9723 PINE POINT DR
9723 Pine Point Drive, Lakeland, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
For more information, contact Clara Yerger at (901) 834-0099. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/memphis/10076389 to view more pictures of this property. Sunroom overlooks Beautiful lake view. Move-In Condition.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
10041 QUAKING
10041 Quaking Lane, Lakeland, TN
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
Beautiful Magnolia Home in Winstead Farms,walking trails,fishing pond, neighborhood pool,energy efficient,very large game room,upgraded landscape,lots of closets,mud room bench and hooks area,large cover porch,extra patio,8' ft doors, upgraded
Results within 10 miles of Arlington
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Wolfchase
20 Units Available
Crescent at Wolfchase Apartment Homes
7819 Crescent Ridge Ln, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,020
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1206 sqft
Located close to Highway 64 and I-40. Units have controlled access entry gate, scenic pond and 24-hour fitness center. Located close to Shelby County School District schools and the University of Memphis.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Hunters Hollow North
73 Units Available
The Reserve at Dexter Lake
1505 Dexter Lake Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$953
997 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,031
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,202
1315 sqft
Located just moments from the Market of Wolfcreek and Walmart Supercenter, this community has its own lake, gazebo, fishing boats and athletic facility. In-unit features include spa-like bathrooms, private garages and outdoor storage.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
18 Units Available
Appling Lakes Apartments
1392 Equestrian Dr, Shelby County, TN
1 Bedroom
$977
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,073
1219 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,317
1456 sqft
Homes feature vaulted ceilings, garden tubs, and central air. Play tennis or volleyball on-site. 24-hour maintenance available. Easy access to I-40 and Germantown Parkway. Minutes from the expansive and gorgeous Shelby Farms Park.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
31 Units Available
The Retreat at Germantown
7865 Grove Ct W, Germantown, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,165
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,171
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,444
1518 sqft
Your New Life Awaits. Introducing an exciting new life- The Retreat at Germantown. Perfectly positioned in the center of it all, The Retreat at Germantown has something to offer everyone.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Rocky Point Road Corridor
42 Units Available
Walnut Hill
8920 Walnut Grove Rd, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$965
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1380 sqft
Spacious unit with large closets, high ceilings, walk-in closet, and patio/balcony. Units have fireplaces and intrusion alarms. Garage parking, jacuzzi, tennis court, and racquet ball court available on site.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
Countrywood
12 Units Available
Lincoln at Wolfchase
2460 Vintage Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$821
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$949
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with bay windows, high ceilings, walk-in closets and garden tubs. In the vicinity of Wolfchase Mall, the pet-friendly community has a swimming pool, a business center and grilling stations, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Hunters Hollow South
4 Units Available
Cordova Creek
7965 Humphreys Hill Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$983
1176 sqft
Comfortable apartment community that combines luxury and functionality. Units offer laminate wood floors, patios and balconies and wood-burning fireplaces. Residents have access to an on-site fitness center. Near Germantown Pkwy.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Concerned Citizens of Walnut Grove
1 Unit Available
618 W. Ashley Glen Cv.
618 West Ashley Glen Circle, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
2107 sqft
618 W. Ashley Glen Circle - Self Tour Through Rently + New Wood Floors + Turn Key Ready - Stunning 3 bedrooms 2.5 bath home located in Cordova is now available for rent.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
8520 Farmington Blvd
8520 Farmington Boulevard, Germantown, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1300 sqft
8520 Farmington Blvd. - Germantown Townhome For Rent+Turn Key Ready - Beautiful 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse located in Farmington Boulevard Subdivision of Germantown is now available for rent.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Cordova Club
1 Unit Available
7396 MACON
7396 Macon Road, Shelby County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
Beautiful Model Home with NEW everything! This was the model home for this neighborhood and has upgraded everything! Just repainted and reconditioned! Great Room has a 30 foot ceiling with a Stone Fireplace that goes all the way up the wall! Master

1 of 12

Last updated April 15 at 11:20am
1 Unit Available
10 Green Hills Drive
10 Green Hills Dr, Oakland, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,475
1774 sqft
We do not advertise on Craigslist, Facebook, or other social media. Please do not send money via pay pal or provide your credit card or debit card information over the phone. Now leasing a 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Oakland.

1 of 9

Last updated April 10 at 04:06am
Wolfchase
1 Unit Available
2990 Santa Valley Street
2990 Santa Valley Street, Bartlett, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1221 sqft
We do not advertise on Craiglist, Facbook, Marketplace, or on any social media sites. We will never ask you to wire money to us Do not provide your credit card information over the phone.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Arlington, TN

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Arlington renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

