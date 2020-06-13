Apartment List
/
SC
/
welcome
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:20 AM

132 Apartments for rent in Welcome, SC with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri... Read Guide >

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
3209 White Horse Rd
3209 White Horse Road, Welcome, SC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$850
1148 sqft
RIGHT ON WHITE HORSE ROAD SINGLE FAMILY HOUSE WITH NICE PORCH AND BASEMENT, BIG YARD ALSO ZONED COMMERCIAL FOR A HOME BASED BUSINESS OR OFFICE $850 RENT $850 DEPOSIT $50 APP. FEE

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
1 Unit Available
5 Welcome Street
5 Welcome Street, Welcome, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
900 sqft
This fabulous 3 bedroom/1 bath home has undergone some beautiful renovations and updates and is everything you would want in a home! You will be in awe of the stunning makeover this house received! This home has some new and original wood flooring
Results within 1 mile of Welcome
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 07:19am
146 Units Available
Vantage at Powdersville
112 Hood Road, Powdersville, SC
1 Bedroom
$900
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1150 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Vantage at Powdersville in Powdersville. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
907 Gordon St Ext
907 Gordon Street Extension, Parker, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1280 sqft
Wow! This beautiful home is a must see! Featuring an updated kitchen with an open floor plan to the dining room. Hardwood floors throughout with carpeted bedrooms. A gorgeous master bath addition. Complete with a fenced in front and back yard.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
200 Gordon Street Extension
200 Gordon St, Parker, SC
2 Bedrooms
$895
1050 sqft
This conveniently located home is just minutes from downtown! Completely renovated and all electric central heat and air, this home is ready for move in! Freshly painted, new ceiling fans throughout and some original hard wood floors.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Dunean Mill
1 Unit Available
56 Allen Street
56 Allen Street, Dunean, SC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
946 sqft
Just renovated with lots of updates!!! 3 bed 1 bath Bungalow. Rocking front porch, mudroom off the side entrance, washer and dryer hook-ups. Off street parking with fully fenced in back yard, 1 car - detached car port and outdoor storage.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Brandon
1 Unit Available
604 Easley Bridge Road
604 Easley Bridge Road, Parker, SC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1266 sqft
3 Bed & 1.5 Bath House For Rent - This home is located just a few minutes from downtown Greenville and a short drive to Prisma Health. It is a prime location for those who need to be near downtown. This 3 bedroom and 1.
Results within 5 miles of Welcome
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Southern Side
82 Units Available
District West
101 Reedy View Dr, Greenville, SC
Studio
$1,082
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,772
1187 sqft
Gated community with studio to two-bedroom floor plans near I-123. High ceilings; hardwood floors; kitchen with island, granite countertops, and farm sink; and more. Extensive community features including fitness and business centers.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Viola Street Area
17 Units Available
Northpointe
400 East Stone Avenue, Greenville, SC
Studio
$1,145
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1125 sqft
Now OPEN! Visit us in our temporary Leasing Center at the corner of Stone Avenue and Columns Street.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Mcbee Avenue Area
28 Units Available
McBee Station
27 Station Ct, Greenville, SC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,195
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1279 sqft
East of Hwy 29 and south of East Washington Street, McBee Station is a large, horseshoe-shaped complex. Amenities include beautiful asymmetrical pool and two-story clubhouse. Large apartments are well-lit, with expansive patios.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Augusta Street Area
23 Units Available
The Bristol
926 Cleveland St, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,039
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$959
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,291
1211 sqft
Convenient to Downtown Greenville. Floor plans feature private entrances, kitchen pantries, and open living and dining rooms. Community offers creek views and Swamp Rabbit Trail access. Coffee bar, gym, swimming pool and dog parks on-site.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
West End Market
35 Units Available
The Greene
1108 South Main Street, Greenville, SC
Studio
$1,148
676 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,253
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,773
1197 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Greenville is buzzing with upstate-cool energy.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown Greenville
8 Units Available
98 East McBee
98 E McBee Ave, Greenville, SC
Studio
$1,396
774 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,521
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,652
1264 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.98 E.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
West End Market
15 Units Available
Link Apartments West End
25 River St, Greenville, SC
Studio
$1,024
622 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,055
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1095 sqft
Get your first month free when you move in to these spacious and modern apartments. Located in the Historic West End close to restaurants and shops. In-home w/d, private patio/balcony and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 06:24am
$
Viola Street Area
15 Units Available
Main and Stone
18 East Stone Avenue, Suite 101, Greenville, SC
Studio
$1,135
470 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,116
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1154 sqft
City style, neighborhood comforts. Main and Stone Apartments connect three historic Greenville neighborhoods in the heart of the eclectic North Main scene. Luxury apartments and townhomes with designer appliances, flooring and finishes.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 05:56am
Contact for Availability
The Grove Apartments
10 Monroe Street, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$745
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$905
1100 sqft
Cedar Grove Apartments is located in the Water Tower District of Greenville, which is undergoing a tremendous amount of redevelopment and growth.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
West End Market
8 Units Available
400 Rhett
400 Rhett St, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,025
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from the parks and the Greenville County Square. Smoke-free community featuring full kitchens, granite countertops and plank flooring. On-site saltwater pool, courtyard, shuffleboard, putting green, playground and gym.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Mcbee Avenue Area
15 Units Available
Ellison on Broad
212 E Broad St, Greenville, SC
Studio
$1,236
606 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,334
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,143
1087 sqft
Units feature air conditioning, granite counters, laundry and patio or balcony. Community includes BBQ grills, pool, yoga, media room and hot tub. Within walking distance of Falls and Cleveland Parks.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
17 Units Available
Ridge at Perry Bend
130 Perry Bend Cir, Easley, SC
1 Bedroom
$925
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1269 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1444 sqft
A stunning location with impressive views. This smoke-free and green community offers a health club, cyber lounge, saltwater pool, and outdoor fireside lounge. Modern interiors with nine-foot ceilings, trendy kitchens, and plank flooring.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Downtown Greenville
170 Units Available
Deca
320 Falls St, Greenville, SC
Studio
$1,500
642 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1210 sqft
Ten gorgeous stories of sleek modern architecture. Beautifully designed and well-appointed dwelling spaces with best-in-class features and finishes. Hospitality inspired amenities and ground-level retail and dining just footsteps away.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
West End Market
4 Units Available
Trailside at Reedy Point
200 South Academy Street, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,280
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Trailside at Reedy Point Apartments in Downtown Greenville, SC ... Trailside at Reedy Point is redefining urban living in Downtown Greenville, South Carolina.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Greenville
2 Units Available
NOMA Flats
233 N Main St, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
852 sqft
Situated across from NOMA Square in Downtown Greenville. Flats feature contemporary lighting, granite counters and faux wood floors. Residents have access to garage parking and on-site retail stores.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Overbrook Historic District
6 Units Available
Overbrook Lofts
20 Overbrook Court, Greenville, SC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,200
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1113 sqft
Welcome to Overbrook Lofts, one of Greenville’s best-kept secrets. We offer boutique-style studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments in the historic Overbrook neighborhood, complete with everything you desire from a comfortable home.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated April 12 at 07:08am
Valley Creek
118 Units Available
Springs at Laurens Road
1401 Laurens Rd, Greenville, SC
Studio
$962
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,075
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1118 sqft
The gated, pet-friendly apartment community in Greenville offers a pet-care station, a 24-hour gym and a fitness center. Apartments feature spacious closets, stainless-steel appliances and garages. In Greenville, just off of I-85.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Welcome, SC

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Welcome renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Welcome 2 BedroomsWelcome 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWelcome 3 Bedrooms
Welcome Apartments with BalconyWelcome Apartments with Washer-DryerWelcome Dog Friendly Apartments
Welcome Furnished ApartmentsWelcome Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Greenville, SCAsheville, NCSpartanburg, SCGreer, SCSimpsonville, SCMauldin, SCTaylors, SC
Anderson, SCGreenwood, SCEasley, SCBoiling Springs, SCPowdersville, SCDuncan, SCCentral, SC
Berea, SCEtowah, NCGantt, SCRoyal Pines, NCSans Souci, SCWade Hampton, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
FurmanGreenville Technical College
Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College