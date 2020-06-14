Apartment List
SC
/
warrenville
/
apartments with hardwood floors
19 Apartments for rent in Warrenville, SC with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Warrenville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
109 McCampbell Street
109 Mccampbell Street, Warrenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$900
1056 sqft
Adorable 2 bedroom / 2 bath Cottage. Close to Aiken, North Augusta and Augusta. Hardwood Floor, covered front porch.. One car garage or storage shed with side road entry. Some work in progress.
Results within 5 miles of Warrenville
7 Units Available
Woodwinds
100 Cody Ln, Aiken, SC
2 Bedrooms
$990
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,010
1244 sqft
Located on a wooded lot in a residential neighborhood close to Houndslake Country Club. Apartments feature a fireplace, walk-in closets and modern appliances. On-site pool, playground, business center, dog park and car wash area.
5 Units Available
Steeplechase
749 Silver Bluff Rd, Aiken, SC
1 Bedroom
$705
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
835 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$915
1050 sqft
Welcome to Steeplechase Apartments located in Aiken, SC.
13 Units Available
The Haven at Market Street Station
8034 Macbean Loop, Aiken, SC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$985
1150 sqft
The pet-friendly community includes a gym, nature trails, and a pool. Featuring open floor plans, the apartment homes have spacious closets, nine-foot ceilings, and private outdoor spaces. Between I-20 and Highway 78 near USC.

1 Unit Available
1079 Scarborough Pass
1079 Scarbourough Pass, Aiken County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2934 sqft
THE DEVEREAUX PLAN; 4 BR, 3.

1 Unit Available
218 York Street SE
218 York St SE, Aiken, SC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,000
Step into the apartment and step into the charm of Aiken. This historic building features a fully furnished and turnkey 1 BR apartment downstairs available for rent at $2000 a month for long term rental (no utilities included).

1 Unit Available
210 Arbor Terrace
210 Arbor Ter, Aiken, SC
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Spacious furnished 2 bed 2.5 bath town home in the heart of downtown Aiken. Enjoy walking to local restaurants, boutique shopping, the arts center, theater and everything else this charming town has to offer.

1 Unit Available
150 Kirkwood Drive
150 Kirkwood Dr, Aiken, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1600 sqft
Beautifully decorated and furnished home with lots of natural light & window coverings through-out. The split bedroom plan offers privacy for the king-sized master bedroom with a walk-in closet.

1 Unit Available
327 Laurens Street SW
327 Laurens St SW, Aiken, SC
2 Bedrooms
$995
900 sqft
Easy Aiken Downtown living with no maintenance and all the fun! Condo is being updated with new paint, wood laminate flooring, and stainless steel kitchen appliances.

1 Unit Available
105 Florence Street SW
105 Florence St SW, Aiken, SC
1 Bedroom
$875
400 sqft
Beautifully furnished studio apartment on 2nd floor of Victoria Villa, just a short walk to shops & restaurants in downtown Aiken. Amenities include high ceilings, hardwood floors, flat screen TV, kitchen with snack bar & granite countertops.

1 Unit Available
1037 Clark Road
1037 Clark Rd SW, Aiken, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1580 sqft
Great location in a great neighborhood, Aiken Estates, just one horse property away from being in the treasured Hitchcock Woods, a 2,100+ acre urban forest with sandy trails for exploring. Walking distance to Fresh Market.

1 Unit Available
101 The Bunkers
101 The Bunkers, Aiken, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Beautifully, newly renovated furnished 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhome features wood floors throughout, granite countertops in kitchen and bath, stainless appliances. Peacefully quiet location with view from back patio of the golf course.

1 Unit Available
218 Lancaster
218 Lancaster St SW, Aiken, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
750 sqft
Charming, comfortably furnished and newly renovated! This home features hardwood floors throughout, updated kitchen and bath. Covered front porch, and spacious rear deck.
Results within 10 miles of Warrenville
14 Units Available
Gatewood
303 Pebble Ln, Aiken, SC
2 Bedrooms
$903
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,020
1125 sqft
Surround yourself in the serenity Gatewood Apartment Homes offers! Picture yourself strolling through beautiful breathtaking mature maple, pine, dogwood and crepe myrtle trees while your senses are stimulated by the aroma of jasmine and honeysuckle

1 Unit Available
146 Photinia Drive
146 Photinia Dr, Aiken, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1092 sqft
Beautifully updated and furnished townhouse that includes all utilities (electricity, water, sewer, trash, and high-speed internet: NO CABLE) and housewares. Open floorplan, engineered hardwood floors, and upgraded appliances.

1 Unit Available
206 Sumter Street
206 Sumter St SE, Aiken, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Charming, comfortably furnished and newly renovated! This home features hardwood floors throughout, stainless appliances, granite counters in kitchen and bath. Large, fenced backyard.

1 Unit Available
727 Banks Terrace
727 Banks Ter SE, Aiken, SC
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Comfortably furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bath home features beautifully updated, well appointed eat-in kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances. Hardwood floors throughout, king size bed in master suite and queen in 2nd bedroom.

1 Unit Available
342 Marion Street
342 Marion St SE, Aiken, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Charming furnished cottage near down town Aiken. Home features hardwood floors throughout, stainless appliances, double bed in master suite and large walk-in shower in master bath. Second bedroom has 2 twin beds. Fenced yard.

1 Unit Available
326 Sumter Street SE
326 Sumter Street Southeast, Aiken, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,600
1 sqft
Fully Furnished 1 Bedroom 1.5 Baths Cute Upstairs Barn Apartment in Historic Downtown Aiken. Utilities Included with $125 cap on Electric All appliances to include Stove, Refrigerator, TV, Washer and Dryer, Microwave.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Warrenville, SC

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Warrenville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

