Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:18 PM

78 Apartments for rent in Tega Cay, SC with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Tega Cay renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, part... Read Guide >

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Tega Cay
1 Unit Available
405 Halyard Lane
405 Halyard Lane, Tega Cay, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2175 sqft
Don't miss out on the opportunity to rent a fabulous end-unit 2100 sqft+ townhouse in the amazing community of Lake Shore! This unit features spectacular upgrades throughout including crown molding, plantation shutters, wood floors, stainless steel
Results within 1 mile of Tega Cay
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
9 Units Available
Evolve at Tega Cay
810 Eden Avenue, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,030
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1375 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Today!This is your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Fort Mill, SC.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Baxter
1 Unit Available
126 Blandina Court
126 Blandina Court, York County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1797 sqft
Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - Beautiful Fully Furnished Home Located in the Baxter Community in Fort Mill, SC, 3 Bedrooms (Master on Main Level), 2.
Results within 5 miles of Tega Cay
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
20 Units Available
Beckett Farms
1111 Gennett Cir, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,109
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,281
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,548
1372 sqft
Our office is now open by appointment only. Contact us to schedule an appointment. If you are sick, please stay home.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Steele Creek
24 Units Available
The Avant at Steele Creek
13212 Winter Hazel Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$975
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1192 sqft
Apartment community near Southwest Middle School. Activities on-site include volleyball court, pool, gym and grill area. Plenty of storage and balconies or patio space. Pet-friendly. Washer/dryer hookup and updated appliances.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
$
34 Units Available
Legacy Fort Mill
700 Gates Mills Dr, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,115
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1351 sqft
Beautiful community offers saltwater pool, community activities and 24-hour gym. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments feature garden soaking tubs and quartz countertops. The Barnyard Flea Market and Walmart Supercenter are a short drive away.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 06:16pm
$
4 Units Available
The Commons at Fort Mill
221 Embassy Dr, Fort Mill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,330
1229 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Commons at Fort Mill in Fort Mill. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:34pm
$
34 Units Available
Riverwalk
517 Pink Moon Drive, Rock Hill, SC
1 Bedroom
$999
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1295 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come Home. Imagine a community rich with activity nestled in a natural lush Carolina landscape. There is no need for a escape when you can do so stepping out of your own front door.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Brown Road
13 Units Available
Tryon Park at Rivergate
12620 Toscana Way, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$939
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1173 sqft
Spacious floor plans with plush carpeting, kitchen islands, crown moulding and dishwashers. Easy access to dining, shopping and grocery centers. Convenient access to I-77, I-485 and Hwy 160.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
9 Units Available
Paces River Apartments
1817 Paces River Ave, Rock Hill, SC
1 Bedroom
$900
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,046
1011 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,334
1261 sqft
Relax and enjoy carefree living at newly renovated Paces River Apartments in Rock Hill, South Carolina.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
3 Units Available
Whisper Creek
303 Walkers Mill Cir, Rock Hill, SC
1 Bedroom
$890
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Live the life you have dreamed of at Whisper Creek.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
90 Units Available
The Newton
15934 White St., Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,155
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1382 sqft
Units now available! Located in the Palisades of Southwest Charlotte, The Newton Apartments are well-positioned to reap the benefits of being within a mile of Lake Wylie, adjacent to a 1,000 acre nature preserve, access to neighborhood trail systems
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
Yorkshire
22 Units Available
Arbor Steele Creek Apartment Homes
12235 Stone Arbor Way, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$993
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,194
900 sqft
Located near the Steele Creek area. On-site playground, business café, fitness studio, and lanai with a grilling area. Spacious interiors with walk-in closets, quartz countertops, and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
3 Units Available
Chandler Commons Townhomes
308 Voldemort St, Rock Hill, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Chandler Commons Townhomes in Rock Hill. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
4322 Deer Run
4322 Deer Run, Newport, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
Large Two-Story Home in Wood Forest!! - Desirable two-story home in an established neighborhood with 4 bedrooms 2.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
864 McNair Street
864 Mcnair Street, Rock Hill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$995
Located in College Park! - Within walking distance to Winthrop Coliseum is this 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with a large yard. It has very spacious rooms, a laundry room, a large back deck and paved driveway.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Baxter
1 Unit Available
338 Third Baxter Street
338 Third Baxter Street, York County, SC
5 Bedrooms
$3,150
4012 sqft
Exclusively Offered by Muse Realty, LLC - Beautiful Large Three Story Home Located in Baxter Community in Fort Mill, SC,Very Close to I-77/Charlotte. Local Shops and Restaurants 1/2 Blocks from Town Center and Library, 2 Blocks from YMCA.

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 05:35pm
Brown Road
1 Unit Available
10895 Garden Oaks Lane
10895 Garden Oaks Lane, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1452 sqft
Desirable Steele Creek Area! This lovely 2 story End Unit Townhouse features an open floorplan and a beautiful interior just waiting for your personal touch! Boasting gleaming hardwood floors, spacious 2 master suits with their own private baths and

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 04:32pm
Yorkshire
1 Unit Available
14505 Grasslands Court
14505 Grasslands Court, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1419 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath corner townhome with 1-car attached garage and hardwood flooring throughout!!! Living room has gas-log fireplace ceiling fan. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances.

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
746 Rocky Grove Glen
746 Rocky Grove Glen, Lake Wylie, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
3000 sqft
Beautiful home on gorgeous private large cul-de-sac lot with 3 car garage! Featuring a full office and full bathroom downstairs. Hardwoods, kitchen w/granite and upgraded appliances.

1 of 43

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
105 Nims Spring Drive
105 Nims Spring Drive, Fort Mill, SC
5 Bedrooms
$2,195
2550 sqft
Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - Beautiful Home Located at a quiet cul-de-sac in the White Grove Subdivision in Fort Mill, SC, 5 Bedrooms (All Upstairs), 2.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 06:01pm
Yorkshire
1 Unit Available
13116 Erwin Rd
13116 Erwin Road, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1508 sqft
This pristine town home off of S. Tryon St offers a great Steele Creek location near shopping, dining, schools, parks, Carowinds and Lake Wylie! Features include hardwood floors, wiring for surround sound and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 8

Last updated October 8 at 12:34pm
Yorkshire
1 Unit Available
11426 Savannah Creek Drive
11426 Savannah Creek Drive, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1425 sqft
Spacious End Unit in Upscale Neighborhood - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom end unit town-home has an open style floor plan. The Master bedroom is on the main floor with a TV mount in place.
Results within 10 miles of Tega Cay
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
$
9 Units Available
Enclave at Bailes Ridge
1004 Bailes Ridge Ave, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,095
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,510
1405 sqft
Winter Storage Specials! Hurry in today for our LOOK-N-Lease Admin & App fees special, $500 and 1-Month Free* Select units.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Tega Cay, SC

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Tega Cay renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

