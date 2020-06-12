/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:11 PM
95 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Tega Cay, SC
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
East Tega Cay
16 Units Available
Revere Tega Cay
260 North Revere Cv, Tega Cay, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1263 sqft
Spacious units with granite countertops, in-home washers and dryers, walk-in closets and well-equipped kitchens. Located near Fort Mill, Learning Links of the Carolinas and Compton Academy.
Results within 1 mile of Tega Cay
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 12:09pm
Waterstone
37 Units Available
Millcrest Park
208 Sedgewick Dr, Fort Mill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
1097 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments are pet friendly with pet park, fitness center, pool, internet cafe, trash valet. Includes modern kitchens, fireplace, washer-dryer hookups, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. School district is one of South Carolina's best.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
8 Units Available
Evolve at Tega Cay
810 Eden Avenue, Fort Mill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1250 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Today!This is your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Fort Mill, SC.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
14 Units Available
Palmetto Place
6000 Palmetto Pl, Fort Mill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
993 sqft
Luxury community with great amenities and a quiet location. State-of-the-art fitness center, clubhouse, and refreshing pool provide a relaxing atmosphere. Apartments are spacious and include skylights, fireplaces, and more upscale features and finishes.
1 of 20
Last updated May 26 at 11:08pm
1 Unit Available
920 Stockbridge Drive
920 Stockbridge Dr, Fort Mill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,351
1339 sqft
Contact community directly mention MLS Marketing as lead source to receive any specials currently offered- (803) 228-0532. The Arbors at Fort Mill is open! Contact community for specials and promotions.
Results within 5 miles of Tega Cay
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 07:02am
37 Units Available
Legacy Fort Mill
700 Gates Mills Dr, Fort Mill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1151 sqft
Beautiful community offers saltwater pool, community activities and 24-hour gym. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments feature garden soaking tubs and quartz countertops. The Barnyard Flea Market and Walmart Supercenter are a short drive away.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
20 Units Available
Beckett Farms
1111 Gennett Cir, Fort Mill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1123 sqft
Our office is now open by appointment only. Contact us to schedule an appointment. If you are sick, please stay home.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:02am
35 Units Available
Riverwalk
517 Pink Moon Drive, Rock Hill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1295 sqft
Come Home. Imagine a community rich with activity nestled in a natural lush Carolina landscape. There is no need for a escape when you can do so stepping out of your own front door.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Contact for Availability
Redwood Lake Wylie
241 Dexter Road #101, Lake Wylie, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,468
1334 sqft
Redwood® Lake Wylie is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Steele Creek
21 Units Available
The Avant at Steele Creek
13212 Winter Hazel Rd, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
967 sqft
Apartment community near Southwest Middle School. Activities on-site include volleyball court, pool, gym and grill area. Plenty of storage and balconies or patio space. Pet-friendly. Washer/dryer hookup and updated appliances.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Brown Road
18 Units Available
Enclave at Rivergate
12400 Toscana Way, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1277 sqft
This upscale community is near area highways and shopping. Apartments feature built-in computer desks, double sinks, and private patios or balconies. On-site pool, car care center, fitness center, and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Brown Road
13 Units Available
Tryon Park at Rivergate
12620 Toscana Way, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1173 sqft
Spacious floor plans with plush carpeting, kitchen islands, crown moulding and dishwashers. Easy access to dining, shopping and grocery centers. Convenient access to I-77, I-485 and Hwy 160.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Yorkshire
46 Units Available
Haven at Rivergate
14710 Kilkenny Hill Ln, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1193 sqft
A modern community within a short walk to area amenities. On-site pet park, bike rack, salt water pool, and fitness center. Apartments offer nine-foot ceilings, granite countertops, and open floor plans.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Yorkshire
23 Units Available
Arbor Steele Creek Apartment Homes
12235 Stone Arbor Way, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,194
900 sqft
Located near the Steele Creek area. On-site playground, business café, fitness studio, and lanai with a grilling area. Spacious interiors with walk-in closets, quartz countertops, and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
9 Units Available
Paces River Apartments
1817 Paces River Ave, Rock Hill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,023
1011 sqft
Relax and enjoy carefree living at newly renovated Paces River Apartments in Rock Hill, South Carolina.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
91 Units Available
The Newton
15934 White St., Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1235 sqft
Units now available! Located in the Palisades of Southwest Charlotte, The Newton Apartments are well-positioned to reap the benefits of being within a mile of Lake Wylie, adjacent to a 1,000 acre nature preserve, access to neighborhood trail systems
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Yorkshire
1 Unit Available
12723 Persimmon Tree Drive
12723 Persimmon Tree Drive, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1216 sqft
12723 Persimmon Tree Drive - Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath townhome in South Charlotte. Located just minutes away from Top Golf and Charlotte Premium Outlets. Each bedroom has its own bathroom.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4640 Allison Creek Road
4640 Allison Creek Road, York County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
Lake Front 2 Bedroom Home on Beautiful Lake Wylie with a Dock and Boat Lift - Overlooking Big Allison Creek on Lake Wylie, this home boasts 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms an additional room for an office and a loft area.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Yorkshire
1 Unit Available
13462 Calloway Glen Dr
13462 Calloway Glen Drive, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1350 sqft
Price - $1,100/month Specs - 2bedrooms, 2.5bath City Charlotte, NC Spacious 1350 sq ft Townhome available for rent You're going to love this lovely 2 bedroom, 2.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
301 River Clay Rd
301 River Clay Road, York County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1328 sqft
Executive Fort Mill townhome located in beautiful Catawba Village complex. 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, this unit has sweet flooring, extra large living area down with fenced back yard.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
250 Tail Race Ln
250 Tail Race Lane, Fort Mill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1400 sqft
Beautiful Fort Mill town home. 2 bedroom 2.5 bath with HUGE LOFT area and GARAGE , open kitchen with nice black appliances & lots of cabinet space, porch and patio, crown molding, washer & dryer incld.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:45pm
1 Unit Available
1027 Gennett Circle
1027 Gennett Circle, York County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,357
1098 sqft
Surround yourself with nature while enjoying the luxury of urban living at Beckett Farms in Fort Mill, South Carolina.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 12:45pm
Brown Road
1 Unit Available
10895 Garden Oaks Lane
10895 Garden Oaks Lane, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1452 sqft
Desirable Steele Creek Area! This lovely 2 story End Unit Townhouse features an open floorplan and a beautiful interior just waiting for your personal touch! Boasting gleaming hardwood floors, spacious 2 master suits with their own private baths and
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Yorkshire
1 Unit Available
13358 Savannah Club Drive
13358 Savannah Club Drive, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1186 sqft
Immaculate Like-New 2 Bed, 2.
