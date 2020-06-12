/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:55 PM
39 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Red Bank, SC
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1197 OLD ORANGEBURG ROAD
1197 Old Orangeburg Road, Red Bank, SC
2 Bedrooms
$800
1000 sqft
NICE BUNGALOW FOR RENT IN LEXINGTON! - Property Id: 292780 SUPER CUTE SMALL HOME FOR RENT IN LEXINGTON/REDBANK AREA! HOME OFFERS 2 BEDROOMS AND 1 FULL BATH WITH 1000SQURE FEET OF LIVING SPACE! NEW FLOORING AND PAINT ON A LITTLE OVER AN ACRE.
Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
1 Unit Available
104 Westpointe Court
104 Westpointe Court, Red Bank, SC
2 Bedrooms
$795
1000 sqft
Beautiful apartment with all the bells and whistles. Located minutes from dining and shopping. Easy access to the interstate. This property features dishwasher, washer/dryer connections.
Results within 1 mile of Red Bank
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
15 Units Available
Lauren Ridge
500 Carlen Ave, Lexington, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
1086 sqft
Located between I-20 and Route 1, and close to Lexington Place, Lexington Towne Centre II and public library. Full access to all on-site amenities like the internet cafe, outdoor pool, gym and car wash area.
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
3418 Emanuel Church Road
3418 Emanuel Church Rd, Lexington County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$675
700 sqft
Renovated like new 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in Lexington. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and yard. Washer and dryer hook up. Utilities included: water. Is NOT pet friendly.
Results within 5 miles of Red Bank
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
15 Units Available
The Overlook at Golden Hills
300 Caughman Farm Lane, Lexington, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
990 sqft
Situated east of the N. Lake Drive/Sunset Blvd. intersection, Overlook at Golden Hills offers spacious, pet-friendly apartments with in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Kitchens have granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. Grounds include gym, pool and clubhouse.
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
26 Units Available
Reserve at Mill Landing Apartment Homes
809 E Main St, Lexington, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
1102 sqft
The Reserve at Mill Landing Apartments in Lexington, South Carolina offers you the wonderful feeling of small town life with all the amenities of luxurious metropolitan living.
Last updated May 22 at 03:24pm
3 Units Available
River Bluff of Lexington
300 Palmetto Park Blvd, Lexington, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
994 sqft
In a fast-growing area. Near public transportation and area amenities. Spacious interiors with open floor plans, islands, and wood flooring. On-site pool with sundeck and ample green space.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
101 Cherry Hall Drive Unit 1
101 Cherry Hall Dr, Lexington, SC
2 Bedrooms
$925
1100 sqft
101 Cherry Hall Drive Unit 1 Available 07/14/20 2 Bedrooms 1-1/2 Baths in Lexington's Cherry Hall - Don't miss this opportunity for affordable rent in Lexington, near the Old Mill! Recently updated, this unit has its living space downstairs and
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
919 Hendrix St
919 Hendrix Street, Lexington, SC
2 Bedrooms
$850
912 sqft
2/3 Bedroom, 1 1/2 Bath House Available 06/19/20 Two/three bedroom house with 1 1/2 bath. Can easily use back room as third bedroom.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
118 Buckhaven Way
118 Buckhaven Way, Lexington, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1092 sqft
Charming 2/2 patio home in Waverly Place! This home is move in ready. Spacious kitchen with lots of counter space and cabinets.
Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
1 Unit Available
2758 American Avenue
2758 American Avenue, Lexington County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1292 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
1 Unit Available
110 Villas Court - A
110 Villa Ct, Lexington County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$745
900 sqft
Convenient to Columbia airport and nearby Lexington shopping. $725 per month and $725 security deposit. Apply online, link below https://equityrealestateservices.managebuilding.
Results within 10 miles of Red Bank
Last updated June 12 at 06:56pm
8 Units Available
KRC Foxfire
408 Foxfire Dr, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$899
1062 sqft
KRC Firefox Apartments, located in the heart of Northwest Columbia, exceeds your expectations by offering you a life you so richly deserve! We offer easy driving access to I-26 and I-20.
Last updated June 12 at 06:30pm
10 Units Available
Quail Hollow
2700 Feather Run Trl, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$825
1147 sqft
Located just off I-26 and I-20 just minutes from downtown Columbia. Elegant apartments with ceiling fans, walk-in closets, hardwood floors and fireplace. Community has 24-hour maintenance, plus pool and gym.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
20 Units Available
The Grandview at Lake Murray
2170 N Lake Dr, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,112
1198 sqft
Residents live in units with laundry, range, patio or balcony, and garbage disposal. Community features gym, pool, trash valet and guest suite. Located just steps from the magnificent Lake Murray.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Broad River Corridor
8 Units Available
Wellspring
500 Harbison Blvd, St. Andrews, SC
2 Bedrooms
$956
1000 sqft
In tranquil Harbison, this apartment community features landscaped grounds with tennis and racquetball courts, a gym, and a pool. The interiors of these pet-friendly apartments feature fireplaces, in-unit laundry, and fully equipped kitchens.
Last updated June 12 at 06:20pm
54 Units Available
Gleneagle
601 Saint Andrews Rd, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$835
1215 sqft
Homes with private patios and balconies, fireplaces, and extra storage space. Resident amenities include on-site laundry, a 24-hour gym, and a volleyball court. Less than 15 minutes from the downtown area.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
19 Units Available
Atlantic at Parkridge Apartments
356 Lake Murray Blvd, Irmo, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,406
1180 sqft
New luxury apartments with spacious rooms and modern design. Located within 30 minutes of downtown Columbia and close to shops at Columbiana Center. Private clubhouse and swimming pool on site.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
8 Units Available
The Heights at Lake Murray
100 Walden Heights Drive, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,073
1171 sqft
Great location for commuters on I-26. Units include patios or balconies, washer/dryer hookups, and garbage disposals. Pet-friendly community features garage, pool, credit card payments, playground and gym.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
38 Units Available
York Woods at Lake Murray
2038 Lake Murray Boulevard, Irmo, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,124
1202 sqft
Discover a life outside the lines when you live in York Woods at Lake Murray Apartment Homes. Minutes from the boundaries of downtown living in Columbia, near miles of the beautiful Lake Murray shoreline lies York Woods.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
10 Units Available
Waterford
1340 Longcreek Dr, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$848
1125 sqft
Waterford is located at 1340 Longcreek Drive Columbia, SC and is managed by First Communities, a reputable property management company with verified listings on http://www.rentcafe.com/.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
23 Units Available
Abberly Village
1000 Abberly Village Circle, West Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
1137 sqft
Abberly Village comes with a fresh perspective, taking apartment living to the next level. Our West Columbia apartments are conveniently located minutes away from downtown, offering any city dweller the perfect place to call home.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
4 Units Available
Three Rivers Apartments
900 Gracern Rd, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$950
1162 sqft
Just off I-26. Playground, picnic area, and on-site pool with a sundeck. Flexible leasing terms. Apartments offer a private balcony or patio, energy efficient appliances, and lots of storage.
Last updated June 12 at 02:25pm
4 Units Available
Legends at Lake Murray
1220 Meredith Dr, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
858 sqft
This community offers residents a resort-style pool, dog park and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments include breakfast bars, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. It's located just minutes from Irmo Town Park and Columbiana Mall.