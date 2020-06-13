97 Apartments for rent in Powdersville, SC with balcony

Apartment List
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with r... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 07:19am
146 Units Available
Vantage at Powdersville
112 Hood Road, Powdersville, SC
1 Bedroom
$900
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1150 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Vantage at Powdersville in Powdersville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Powdersville

1 of 13

Last updated April 15 at 11:20am
1 Unit Available
105 Elizabeth Court
105 Elizabeth Court, Easley, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1692 sqft
You will fall in love with this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with a rocking-chair front porch located on a quiet cul-de-sac.
Results within 5 miles of Powdersville
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
West End Market
35 Units Available
The Greene
1108 South Main Street, Greenville, SC
Studio
$1,148
676 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,253
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,773
1197 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Greenville is buzzing with upstate-cool energy.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
West End Market
8 Units Available
400 Rhett
400 Rhett St, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,025
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from the parks and the Greenville County Square. Smoke-free community featuring full kitchens, granite countertops and plank flooring. On-site saltwater pool, courtyard, shuffleboard, putting green, playground and gym.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
17 Units Available
Ridge at Perry Bend
130 Perry Bend Cir, Easley, SC
1 Bedroom
$925
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1269 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1444 sqft
A stunning location with impressive views. This smoke-free and green community offers a health club, cyber lounge, saltwater pool, and outdoor fireside lounge. Modern interiors with nine-foot ceilings, trendy kitchens, and plank flooring.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
3209 White Horse Rd
3209 White Horse Road, Welcome, SC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$850
1148 sqft
RIGHT ON WHITE HORSE ROAD SINGLE FAMILY HOUSE WITH NICE PORCH AND BASEMENT, BIG YARD ALSO ZONED COMMERCIAL FOR A HOME BASED BUSINESS OR OFFICE $850 RENT $850 DEPOSIT $50 APP. FEE

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
907 Gordon St Ext
907 Gordon Street Extension, Parker, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1280 sqft
Wow! This beautiful home is a must see! Featuring an updated kitchen with an open floor plan to the dining room. Hardwood floors throughout with carpeted bedrooms. A gorgeous master bath addition. Complete with a fenced in front and back yard.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
200 Gordon Street Extension
200 Gordon St, Parker, SC
2 Bedrooms
$895
1050 sqft
This conveniently located home is just minutes from downtown! Completely renovated and all electric central heat and air, this home is ready for move in! Freshly painted, new ceiling fans throughout and some original hard wood floors.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
815 Green Avenue
815 Green Avenue, Dunean, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
700 sqft
815 Green Ave is located in the right off of Mills Ave near the Greenville Hospital System and super close to The West End of Greenville's Downtown. This would be the prefect spot for someone working in or around downtown.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Greater Sullivan
1 Unit Available
5 Ladson Street
5 Ladson Street, Greenville, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1551 sqft
This 4 bed 2 bath single family home is about the best offer in town! This home is being offered with a 6 or 3 month lease with option to purchase at the end of the lease term! This would be your chance to get into one of the fastest growing

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Dunean Mill
1 Unit Available
56 Allen Street
56 Allen Street, Dunean, SC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
946 sqft
Just renovated with lots of updates!!! 3 bed 1 bath Bungalow. Rocking front porch, mudroom off the side entrance, washer and dryer hook-ups. Off street parking with fully fenced in back yard, 1 car - detached car port and outdoor storage.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Brandon
1 Unit Available
604 Easley Bridge Road
604 Easley Bridge Road, Parker, SC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1266 sqft
3 Bed & 1.5 Bath House For Rent - This home is located just a few minutes from downtown Greenville and a short drive to Prisma Health. It is a prime location for those who need to be near downtown. This 3 bedroom and 1.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
18 West 6th Street
18 West 6th Street, Parker, SC
2 Bedrooms
$895
1100 sqft
Cute home minutes from downtown! Just finished remodeling and updating.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7 Archie St
7 Archie Street, Piedmont, SC
4 Bedrooms
$895
1422 sqft
Adorable Home in Piedmont. Spacious Rooms! - 4 bedrooms 1 full bathroom in a neighborhood convenient to downtown Piedmont. This home is walking distance to all of the revitalization plans for the river area.

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sterling
1 Unit Available
1 Hamilton Ave
1 Hamilton Avenue, Greenville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1425 sqft
PRICE IMPROVEMENT! Walk to Downtown from this 3 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Charleston-Style Townhome located on The West End of Downtown Greenville! - **LEASE SPECIAL: $200 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT!** **TRASH AND LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED** Walk to

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
603 Lenhardt Rd
603 Lenhardt Drive, Berea, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1792 sqft
Corner Lot, Spacious Two Story - Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8 Wrigley St
8 Wrigley Street, Dunean, SC
2 Bedrooms
$895
1085 sqft
8 Wrigley St Available 07/01/20 Affordable 2 Bedroom 1 Bath with Bonus Near in Greenville.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
121 Upward Way
121 Upward Way, Easley, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1990 sqft
121 Upward Way Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Home in Easley. 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath with a large Bonus Room.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 08:11am
Augusta Street Area
1 Unit Available
102 Tindal Avenue
102 Tindal Avenue, Greenville, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,175
2200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 102 Tindal Avenue in Greenville. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
5 Welcome Street
5 Welcome Street, Welcome, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
900 sqft
This fabulous 3 bedroom/1 bath home has undergone some beautiful renovations and updates and is everything you would want in a home! You will be in awe of the stunning makeover this house received! This home has some new and original wood flooring

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
106 Parkdale Dr
106 Parkdale Drive, Berea, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1308 sqft
Renovated 3-bedroom ranch in a family friendly neighborhood. Located 10 minutes away from the commercial area, restaurants and Furman University. Spacious shaded front yard, nice covered front porch.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Augusta Street Area
1 Unit Available
10 Keowee Avenue
10 Keowee Avenue, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
**PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS** **AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS' MOVE OUT INSPECTION** Estimated Availability Date: 07/01/2020 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Located in Popular Augusta St Area! Very Convenient to Greenville

1 of 13

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
308 S First Street
308 South 1st Street, Easley, SC
3 Bedrooms
$995
Cute updated bungalow in the heart of Easley. Convenient to Clemson, Powdersville, and Greenville. This home boast 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with new hardwood floors in main living areas, tile in kitchen/bathrooms/laundry, and carpet in the bedrooms.

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
5 W Marion Rd.
5 West Marion Road, Parker, SC
2 Bedrooms
$750
1264 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath home - Cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath home located in Greenville. Home has hardwoods in the living room, dining room and both bedrooms. Both bedrooms are spacious! There is a huge fenced in backyard with a large deck.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Powdersville, SC

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Powdersville renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

