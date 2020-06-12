/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
50 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Powdersville, SC
Last updated June 12 at 12:30pm
146 Units Available
Vantage at Powdersville
112 Hood Road, Powdersville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
969 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Vantage at Powdersville in Powdersville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Powdersville
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Brandon
9 Units Available
West Village Lofts at Brandon Mill
25 Draper St, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1447 sqft
West Village Lofts, located in the Historic 19th Century Brandon Mill, offers panoramic views of Greenville and is located within a few blocks of art galleries, shops, and restaurants.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
West End Market
34 Units Available
The Greene
1108 South Main Street, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,763
1197 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Greenville is buzzing with upstate-cool energy.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
17 Units Available
Ridge at Perry Bend
130 Perry Bend Cir, Easley, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1269 sqft
A stunning location with impressive views. This smoke-free and green community offers a health club, cyber lounge, saltwater pool, and outdoor fireside lounge. Modern interiors with nine-foot ceilings, trendy kitchens, and plank flooring.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4 Shore Dr
4 Shore Drive, Berea, SC
2 Bedrooms
$945
1350 sqft
2/2 Duplex In a quiet, wooded community - Property Id: 208250 Please do not apply through Turbotenant. Our application is free. If you're being asked to pay, you're using the wrong application. Apply Here: https://pdf.
Last updated June 12 at 12:19pm
1 Unit Available
701 South Florida Avenue - A
701 S Florida Ave, Welcome, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1100 sqft
Newly renovated 2 bedroom, 2 bath one-level home. Everything was updated in this home including the roof, HVAC, electrical & plumbing service, light fixtures/ceiling fans, and plumbing fixtures.
Last updated June 12 at 12:45pm
1 Unit Available
815 Green Avenue
815 Green Avenue, Dunean, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
700 sqft
815 Green Ave is located in the right off of Mills Ave near the Greenville Hospital System and super close to The West End of Greenville's Downtown. This would be the prefect spot for someone working in or around downtown.
Last updated June 12 at 12:19pm
Dunean Mill
1 Unit Available
59 Bagwell Circle
59 Bagwell Circle, Dunean, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1586 sqft
Completely remodeled 2 Bedroom/2 Bath with added bonus room available now!!! Nearly everything in this home has been newly remodeled and updated! TThis property is guaranteed to satisfy and won't be available very long so hurry up and ACT
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
701 S Florida Avenue
701 South Florida Avenue, Welcome, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
**AVAILABLE JUNE 8TH** Newly renovated FURNISHED 2 bedroom, 2 bath one-level home. Everything was updated in this home including the roof, HVAC, electrical & plumbing service, light fixtures/ceiling fans, and plumbing fixtures.
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
806 Green Avenue
806 Green Ave, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
The Elements West is a community that offers modern living with Historic Charm, which is located in Downtown Greenville at 806 Green Ave. This was originally the site of the Old E.W.
Results within 10 miles of Powdersville
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Viola Street Area
17 Units Available
Northpointe
400 East Stone Avenue, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1125 sqft
Now OPEN! Visit us in our temporary Leasing Center at the corner of Stone Avenue and Columns Street.
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Augusta Street Area
22 Units Available
The Bristol
926 Cleveland St, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$959
988 sqft
Convenient to Downtown Greenville. Floor plans feature private entrances, kitchen pantries, and open living and dining rooms. Community offers creek views and Swamp Rabbit Trail access. Coffee bar, gym, swimming pool and dog parks on-site.
Last updated June 12 at 12:19pm
Hollingsworth Park
13 Units Available
Azalea Hill Apartment Homes
1600 Azalea Hill Dr, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,286
1110 sqft
Our community, set in a unique and convenient neighborhood, offers a fresh alternative to city living.
Last updated June 12 at 06:24am
Viola Street Area
15 Units Available
Main and Stone
18 East Stone Avenue, Suite 101, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1154 sqft
City style, neighborhood comforts. Main and Stone Apartments connect three historic Greenville neighborhoods in the heart of the eclectic North Main scene. Luxury apartments and townhomes with designer appliances, flooring and finishes.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Southern Side
83 Units Available
District West
101 Reedy View Dr, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,772
1187 sqft
Gated community with studio to two-bedroom floor plans near I-123. High ceilings; hardwood floors; kitchen with island, granite countertops, and farm sink; and more. Extensive community features including fitness and business centers.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
20 Units Available
Tapestry at Hollingsworth Park
201 Rocky Slope Rd, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,143
1138 sqft
Nestled in Greenville's new urban Verdae Community, the pet-friendly apartment homes are moments from Legacy Park. Featuring wood floors, a saltwater pool, valet trash service and in-unit laundry. Within the I-385 loop, near Highway 276.
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
60 Units Available
Caledon Apartments
100 Caledon Ct, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1024 sqft
Apartment homes feature granite counters, stainless steel or black appliances, patio/balcony, and fireplace. Deluxe grounds offer fitness center, business center, clubhouse, and more. Excellent location near major highways, airports, and downtown Greenville.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
13 Units Available
Beacon Ridge
5 Crystal Springs Road, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$985
1069 sqft
Near to I-385, Butler Springs Park and the Haywood Mall. Units feature walk-in closets, a step-down living room and wood-burning fireplace. On-site amenities feature a swimming pool and a business center.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
10 Units Available
Hawthorne at the Carlyle
620 Halton Rd, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1194 sqft
Convenient apartment community amenities, including car care center and guest apartment. Enjoy modern, relaxing unit features, including plush carpeting and a gourmet kitchen. Situated close to Haywood Mall with easy access to I-385 and I-85.
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
20 Units Available
Haywood Reserve
826 Old Airport Rd, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,401
1150 sqft
Brand new community with streamlined layout and trendy architecture. Spacious floor plans include granite countertops, balconies and undermount dual sinks. Close to I-85 and I-385 with easy access to downtown Greenville.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Downtown Greenville
8 Units Available
98 East McBee
98 E McBee Ave, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$2,660
1264 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.98 E.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
19 Units Available
The Preserve At Woods Lake
412 Woods Lake Rd, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1242 sqft
Modern apartments with gorgeous landscaping, lake views, a sparkling saltwater swimming pool and a 24-hour gym. Units feature crown moldings, pantries and eat-in kitchen. Perfect location near airport and I-385.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
West End Market
15 Units Available
Link Apartments West End
25 River St, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1095 sqft
Get your first month free when you move in to these spacious and modern apartments. Located in the Historic West End close to restaurants and shops. In-home w/d, private patio/balcony and hardwood floors.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
29 Units Available
Sterling Pelham
230 Pelham Rd, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$877
1031 sqft
Brand-new windows are efficient and provide beautiful views. Ample storage options include large walk-in closets and linen closets. Located a short drive from the Greenville Downtown Airport.
