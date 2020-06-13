Apartment List
145 Apartments for rent in Dunean, SC with balcony

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 05:37am
1 Unit Available
815 Green Avenue
815 Green Avenue, Dunean, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
700 sqft
815 Green Ave is located in the right off of Mills Ave near the Greenville Hospital System and super close to The West End of Greenville's Downtown. This would be the prefect spot for someone working in or around downtown.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 05:37am
Dunean Mill
1 Unit Available
56 Allen Street
56 Allen Street, Dunean, SC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
946 sqft
Just renovated with lots of updates!!! 3 bed 1 bath Bungalow. Rocking front porch, mudroom off the side entrance, washer and dryer hook-ups. Off street parking with fully fenced in back yard, 1 car - detached car port and outdoor storage.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8 Wrigley St
8 Wrigley Street, Dunean, SC
2 Bedrooms
$895
1085 sqft
8 Wrigley St Available 07/01/20 Affordable 2 Bedroom 1 Bath with Bonus Near in Greenville.
Results within 1 mile of Dunean
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
West End Market
35 Units Available
The Greene
1108 South Main Street, Greenville, SC
Studio
$1,148
676 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,253
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,773
1197 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Greenville is buzzing with upstate-cool energy.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
West End Market
15 Units Available
Link Apartments West End
25 River St, Greenville, SC
Studio
$1,024
622 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,055
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1095 sqft
Get your first month free when you move in to these spacious and modern apartments. Located in the Historic West End close to restaurants and shops. In-home w/d, private patio/balcony and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
West End Market
8 Units Available
400 Rhett
400 Rhett St, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,025
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from the parks and the Greenville County Square. Smoke-free community featuring full kitchens, granite countertops and plank flooring. On-site saltwater pool, courtyard, shuffleboard, putting green, playground and gym.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
West End Market
4 Units Available
Trailside at Reedy Point
200 South Academy Street, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,280
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Trailside at Reedy Point Apartments in Downtown Greenville, SC ... Trailside at Reedy Point is redefining urban living in Downtown Greenville, South Carolina.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 05:37am
Greater Sullivan
1 Unit Available
5 Ladson Street
5 Ladson Street, Greenville, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1551 sqft
This 4 bed 2 bath single family home is about the best offer in town! This home is being offered with a 6 or 3 month lease with option to purchase at the end of the lease term! This would be your chance to get into one of the fastest growing

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Brandon
1 Unit Available
604 Easley Bridge Road
604 Easley Bridge Road, Parker, SC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1266 sqft
3 Bed & 1.5 Bath House For Rent - This home is located just a few minutes from downtown Greenville and a short drive to Prisma Health. It is a prime location for those who need to be near downtown. This 3 bedroom and 1.

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sterling
1 Unit Available
1 Hamilton Ave
1 Hamilton Avenue, Greenville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1425 sqft
PRICE IMPROVEMENT! Walk to Downtown from this 3 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Charleston-Style Townhome located on The West End of Downtown Greenville! - **LEASE SPECIAL: $200 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT!** **TRASH AND LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED** Walk to

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
3209 White Horse Rd
3209 White Horse Road, Welcome, SC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$850
1148 sqft
RIGHT ON WHITE HORSE ROAD SINGLE FAMILY HOUSE WITH NICE PORCH AND BASEMENT, BIG YARD ALSO ZONED COMMERCIAL FOR A HOME BASED BUSINESS OR OFFICE $850 RENT $850 DEPOSIT $50 APP. FEE

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
Augusta Street Area
1 Unit Available
102 Tindal Avenue
102 Tindal Avenue, Greenville, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,175
2200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 102 Tindal Avenue in Greenville. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
5 Welcome Street
5 Welcome Street, Welcome, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
900 sqft
This fabulous 3 bedroom/1 bath home has undergone some beautiful renovations and updates and is everything you would want in a home! You will be in awe of the stunning makeover this house received! This home has some new and original wood flooring

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Augusta Street Area
1 Unit Available
10 Keowee Avenue
10 Keowee Avenue, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
**PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS** **AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS' MOVE OUT INSPECTION** Estimated Availability Date: 07/01/2020 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Located in Popular Augusta St Area! Very Convenient to Greenville
Results within 5 miles of Dunean
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 01:14am
7 Units Available
Element at East North
50 Glenwood Rd, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$734
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$977
900 sqft
Come home to the quiet relaxation of Grandeagle. Private and convenient, this is a haven with spacious floor plans.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Southern Side
82 Units Available
District West
101 Reedy View Dr, Greenville, SC
Studio
$1,082
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,772
1187 sqft
Gated community with studio to two-bedroom floor plans near I-123. High ceilings; hardwood floors; kitchen with island, granite countertops, and farm sink; and more. Extensive community features including fitness and business centers.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Viola Street Area
17 Units Available
Northpointe
400 East Stone Avenue, Greenville, SC
Studio
$1,145
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1125 sqft
Now OPEN! Visit us in our temporary Leasing Center at the corner of Stone Avenue and Columns Street.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Hawthorne at the Carlyle
620 Halton Rd, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$964
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient apartment community amenities, including car care center and guest apartment. Enjoy modern, relaxing unit features, including plush carpeting and a gourmet kitchen. Situated close to Haywood Mall with easy access to I-385 and I-85.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Sterling Westchester
300 Pelham Rd, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,032
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,327
1500 sqft
Air-conditioned apartments with plush carpeting and large windows. Attached patios have privacy fences. Cats and dogs are allowed. Shopping opportunities abound at the nearby Haywood Mall.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Mcbee Avenue Area
28 Units Available
McBee Station
27 Station Ct, Greenville, SC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,195
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1279 sqft
East of Hwy 29 and south of East Washington Street, McBee Station is a large, horseshoe-shaped complex. Amenities include beautiful asymmetrical pool and two-story clubhouse. Large apartments are well-lit, with expansive patios.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 12:18am
2 Units Available
Reserve at Cavalier
105 Cavalier Dr, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$860
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to I-85 and Bob Jones University, these homes feature custom cabinetry, spacious floor plans, and modern appliances in kitchens. Residents have access to a barbecue area, a playground, and a pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
160 Units Available
Legacy Haywood
930 Old Airport Rd, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,100
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,346
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1528 sqft
Upscale your expectations at Legacy Haywood, brand new apartments located in the heart of Greenville, SC.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Augusta Street Area
23 Units Available
The Bristol
926 Cleveland St, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,039
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$959
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,291
1211 sqft
Convenient to Downtown Greenville. Floor plans feature private entrances, kitchen pantries, and open living and dining rooms. Community offers creek views and Swamp Rabbit Trail access. Coffee bar, gym, swimming pool and dog parks on-site.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown Greenville
8 Units Available
98 East McBee
98 E McBee Ave, Greenville, SC
Studio
$1,396
774 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,521
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,652
1264 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.98 E.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Dunean, SC

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Dunean renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

