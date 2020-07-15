/
2 bedroom apartments
43 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Central Falls, RI
Central Falls
548 Roosevelt Avenue
548 Roosevelt Avenue, Central Falls, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1000 sqft
548 Roosevelt Avenue - Units 1-14 Available 08/01/20 Central Falls Roosevelt Lofts – Two Bed’s Starting at $1,500 - Be one of the first to enjoy these luxury units in this newly converted mill building - available for August 1st.
Results within 1 mile of Central Falls
Pine Crest
413 CENTRAL Avenue
413 Central Avenue, Pawtucket, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1202 sqft
Photos represent similar units. “$500 security deposit with your good credit on all one and two bedroom apartments.”
Pleasant View
11 Coyle Ave
11 Coyle Avenue, Pawtucket, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Brand New 2 Bed Apartment in Pawtucket, all utilities included. - Brand new 2 bedroom garden level apartment for rent. All utilities included.
Results within 5 miles of Central Falls
The River Lofts at Ashton Mill
51 Front St, Cumberland Hill, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,019
1241 sqft
Luxurious in-unit amenities include patio or balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. Great location for outdoor recreation and close to wooded paths, kayaks, and running trails. Residents enjoy communal maintenance services, pool table, gym, and more.
Downtown Providence
Avalon at Center Place
50 Park Row W, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1305 sqft
All units feature washer/dryers, while the community has an indoor pool, garage parking, 24-hour concierge, and 24-hour gym. Can't-be-beat location in downtown Providence near public transit, I-95, and plenty of dining, shopping, and entertainment.
Watchemocket
Grant Mill
299 Carpenter St, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1095 sqft
Exceptional Loft Apartment Homes in the Heart of Downtown Providence Heritage Properties has recently acquired the Grant Mill located in Downtown Providence in the Federal Hill area just steps to a wide array of shopping, dining, and entertainment
Cumberland Hill
Cumberland Crossing
100 Crossing Dr, Cumberland Hill, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,811
964 sqft
Cumberland Crossing is off 1295 and a short drive to the Cape. Apartments feature on-site pool, and South County Beach is close-by. Units feature fireplaces, W/D, and high-end kitchens; site offers pool, parking, and green-living.
Downtown Providence
Regency Plaza
1 Regency Plz, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1025 sqft
Luxurious units have en-suite master bathrooms, separate dining areas, and granite counters. Community has movie theater, catering kitchen, and health club. Conveniently situated for commuters by I-95, I-195, and Route 146.
Downtown Providence
Station Row
10 Park Row West, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,770
862 sqft
You've Arrived - Welcome to Station Row, Downtown Providence's newest luxury apartment home destination. Directly next to the iconic Providence Station, a new landmark is rising.
Downtown Providence
100 Exchange St 1402
100 Exchange St, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1000 sqft
Two Bedroom Condo overlooking Downtown Providence - Property Id: 278799 We currently have a lovely two bedroom condo over looking Downtown Providence.
1605 Douglas Avenue #4
1605 Douglas Avenue, Providence County, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1080 sqft
2 bed 1.5 bath townhouse for rent, inc heat. Legacy Real Estate - Large townhouse style condo at Twin Rivers Condos North Providence. 2 beds, 1.5 baths. Sliders off the eat in kitchen to a private deck.
Wayland
76 Pitman St
76 Pitman Street, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
900 sqft
Beautiful 2bed prime location - Property Id: 296185 Ready to go this 900sf two bedroom has hardwood floors, open floor plan and a great location. Close to Wayland and the local markets makes this a great place to call home.
Elmhurst
22 Whitford Avenue
22 Whitford Avenue, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1131 sqft
Beautiful, spacious and cozy cottage; newly painted, newer granite kitchen, 1st floor all hardwoods with full bath, bedroom, kitchen, sitting area, dining room, living room. Lovely 3 season turret for Summer dining or just relaxing with a book.
Valley
22 Eagle Street
22 Eagle St, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1284 sqft
Photos represent similar units. “$500 security deposit with your good credit on all Studio, one and two bedroom apartments. One Month Free with a new 13 Month Lease on all 2 Bedroom Units.
College Hill
1 Charles St
1 Charles Street, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1 Charles St - 1 Charles St Rear Available 09/01/20 Luxury furnished 2 Bed 1.5 bath Loft, inc utilities. Legacy Real Estate - Huge fully furnished 2 bed loft style apartment for rent along the providence River, with expansive views of downtown.
Hope
49 Chace Avenue
49 Chace Avenue, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
964 sqft
AVAILABLE AUGUST 1 - Location! Location! Convenience and Comfort! Trendy Professional apartment in close proximity to all city conveniences! Sunny cheery 1st Floor unit offering gleaming hardwoods, 2 generous sized beds, tile bath, large living
Downtown Providence
1000 Providence Place
1000 Providence Place, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1138 sqft
Sleek contemporary (2Bed/2Bath) style condo @ The 903 Residences. This top floor unit offers a bright sun filled interior and spacious layout.
Federal Hill
12 Pequot Street
12 Pequot Street, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
900 sqft
Simply Charming Third Floor Apartment Ideally Situated in the Heart of Federal Hill! Located Steps from Atwells Avenue, This Efficient Two (2) Bedroom Unit Features Hardwood Floors, Large Eat In Kitchen & Amazing Light Filled Rooms.
Watchemocket
130 Taunton Avenue
130 Taunton Avenue, East Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
930 sqft
AMAZING & UNIQUE RENTAL UNIT!! This AMERICAN DISABILITIES ACT (ADA) CERTIFIED Apartment is 100% GROUND LEVEL and is the LAST AVAILABLE UNIT in the building!! This immaculately designed apartment is UNIT #6 at the TAUNTON AVE RESIDENCES in the heart
Pine Crest
76 PARKSIDE Avenue
76 Parkside Avenue, Pawtucket, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1128 sqft
FANTASTIC LOCATION TUCKED AWAY ON A TREE LINED STREET, QUIET ONE WAY STREET LEADS OUT TO ENTERENCE TO SLATER PARK AND CLOSE TO THE TEN MILE RIVER. WALKING DISTANCE TO COUNTRY CLUB, SLATER PARK AND BEAUTIFUL JOGGING PATH.
Federal Hill
16 Spencer Street
16 Spencer Street, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1040 sqft
Available 7/1! Live in the Heart of one of Providences' Most Vibrant Neighborhoods! Situated one block in from Historic Broadway, this beautifully renovated two bed 1 bath West Side apartment features gorgeous eat -in- kitchen with granite &
Federal Hill
17 Hewitt Street
17 Hewett Street, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1206 sqft
Amazing opportunity to rent a 2009 Built, 2 bed 2.5 bath luxury townhome ideally situated in the heart of Federal Hill & close to all amenities & public transportation.
Valley
12 Eagle Street
12 Eagle St, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1391 sqft
Photos represent similar units. “$500 security deposit with your good credit on all Studio, one and two bedroom apartments. One Month Free with a new 13 Month Lease on all 2 Bedroom Units.
Valley
11 EAGLE Street
11 Eagle Street, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1132 sqft
Photos represent similar units. “$500 security deposit with your good credit on all Studio, one and two bedroom apartments. One Month Free with a new 13 Month Lease on all 2 Bedroom Units.