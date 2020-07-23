432 Apartments for rent in Wyncote, PA with balconies

Apartment List
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri... Read Guide >
$
9 Units Available
The Towers At Wyncote
8440 Limekiln Pike, Wyncote, PA
Studio
$1,075
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,195
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1252 sqft
With many featuring a den or dining room, these apartments in the gated community offer spacious floor plans and balconies with views. Amenities include a gym, a heated saltwater pool and a dog park.

1 Unit Available
37 Twomey Court
37 Twomey Ct, Wyncote, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2400 sqft
A must see Brand New townhome built in August 2017! This gated community, the Reserve at Wyngate offering immaculate open floor plan,. Great school system. This is 4-bedroom, 3.5 bath, 1 car garage town home, Spaced Patio.
$
3 Units Available
Glenside House
40 Mount Carmel Ave, Glenside, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,158
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Grove Park and the Curtis Arboretum. Enjoy convenience in every unit with features such as extra storage and a garbage disposal. Apartment community features 24-hour maintenance and on-site laundry.
12 Units Available
Jenkintown
The Plaza Apartments
1250 Greenwood Ave, Jenkintown, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,720
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,603
1419 sqft
Exquisite apartments with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and spacious layouts. Lots of community amenities, including a pool, movie library, and continental breakfasts. Minutes from restaurants and shops on Old York Road.

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
125 New St
125 New Street, Glenside, PA
6 Bedrooms
$3,300
1728 sqft
XL 6bd Glenside home; perfect for Arcadia students - Property Id: 115700 Avail.
2 Units Available
East Oak Lane
Bromley House
6901 Old York Rd, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,383
949 sqft
In East Oak Lane near major roadways and public transportation. The spacious apartment home community features a gym, a pool, a beauty salon and a library. Interiors include ample closet space and parquet flooring.
8 Units Available
Burholme
Regency Park Apartment Homes
800 Cottman Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,170
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,161
1104 sqft
Better Living. Better Life. Regency Park's floor plans range from charming studios and one-bedroom to spacious two and three-bedroom apartments that fit almost any lifestyle.
$
57 Units Available
Chestnut Hill
Chestnut Hill Village Apartments
7715 Crittenden St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,214
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,569
1269 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,372
2000 sqft
European-style community. Recently renovated apartments include granite countertops, in-unit laundry and a fireplace. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, media room, full gym and a courtyard. Dogs and cats welcome.
1 Unit Available
West Central Germantown
Wayne Walnut
6101 Wayne Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$825
600 sqft
6107 Wayne Avenue Apt 210 Available 08/15/20 Wayne Walnut Apartments - Live in a bit of history at Wayne Walnut Apartments.
6 Units Available
East Falls
Falls Village
2991 W School House Ln, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,837
1200 sqft
Apartments at this property feature a full range of appliances and in-unit laundry. The pet-friendly community includes a gym and bocce court. Just a short drive to Philadelphia University and everything along Route 1.
2 Units Available
West Mount Airy
Upsal Gardens
246 West Upsal Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,650
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A walk around West Mount Airy reveals a neighborhood of lush landscaping, huge old trees, and fascinating architecture, including Victorian, Greek and Gothic Revival - a stellar example of which is Upsal Gardens Apartments.
2 Units Available
Fox Chase
Timbercove Apartments
8529 Rising Sun Ave, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1200 sqft
In the prized Fox Chase area, TimberCove offers spacious two-bedroom apartments that are 1000 square feet, and two-bedroom townhouses that are 1200 square feet.
366 Units Available
Residences at The Promenade
200 Dryden Road, Montgomery County, PA
Studio
$1,480
708 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,804
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,442
1462 sqft
Thank you for your interest in The Residences at The Promenade.
2 Units Available
West Central Germantown
Walnut Terrace
401 W Walnut Ln, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$850
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Walnut Terrace Apartments~ minutes away from the bustling Downtown Philadelphia area, with gorgeous acres of Fairmount Park as your backyard.
29 Units Available
Willow Grove
Regency Towers
1001 Easton Rd, Willow Grove, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,400
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1120 sqft
Apartments feature ceramic flooring, private balconies, and updated kitchens. Residents get access to a gym, business center, and pool. Easy access to I-276. Near numerous golf courses and Willow Grove Park Mall.
3 Units Available
East Mount Airy
Sedgwick Station
303 E Mount Pleasant Ave, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$899
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location for commuters, just off I-76, PA 309 and the PA Turnpike. Apartments feature air conditioning, dishwasher and window treatments. Community offers controlled access, 24-hour emergency maintenance and on-site laundry.
1 Unit Available
Cedarbrook
Chestnut Terrace Apartments
7412 Stenton Ave, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
874 sqft
This community's residents receive free water service and free trash collection at this controlled-access property. Available apartments have private balconies, and all are pet-friendly. Market Square is also nearby, so banking, dining and shopping are easy.

1 Unit Available
West Mount Airy
115 Carpenter Ln Unit 7
115 Carpenter Ln, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,310
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful contemporary apartment along Carpenter Lane, renovated with high attention to detail. Inquire to receive an immediate video walkthrough link and schedule an in-person tour.

1 Unit Available
Germantown - Morton
501 E High St
501 East High Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
860 sqft
BRAND NEW, Renovated 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom w Patio - Property Id: 317445 Be the first tenants to live in this newly renovated Corner property home. New flooring throughout, tiled bathroom, and a good sized patio.

1 Unit Available
East Oak Lane
6441 N Camac Street Apt B
6441 North Camac Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
Unit Apt B Available 09/08/20 2-BDRM East Oak Lane Duplex Apt.

1 Unit Available
Nicetown
1755 Saint Pauls St.
1755 Saint Paul Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1140 sqft
3 Bedroom House For Rent - Lovely 3 bedroom home for rent with hardwood flooring throughout .. Separate living and dining with a spacious modern kitchen. Washer and Dryer connections on main level for your convenience....

1 Unit Available
East Germantown
1125 E Stafford St
1125 East Stafford Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Large Row - Oak Lane - Beautiful home with fresh paint, open living area, modern kitchen with oak cabinets and tiled backsplash, large front yard, front porch, off street parking and a garage.

1 Unit Available
Olney
234 Sparks St
234 Sparks Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
This beautiful 2BR/1BA home located in the wonderful neighborhood of Olney! Welcome home to tons of natural light and a gorgeous updated kitchen! This recently refreshed 2BR has everything you would ever need! Upon entering, you are greeted by a

1 Unit Available
Lawndale
6452 Palmetto St 2nd Flr
6452 Palmetto Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Beautiful & Spacious 2 Bedroom Apt in Lawndale with Rooftop Deck - Check out this beautiful and spacious 2 bedroom apartment in Lawndale. This apartment boasts a large living room, dining and kitchen area.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Wyncote, PA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Wyncote renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

