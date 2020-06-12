/
3 bedroom apartments
134 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in West Mifflin, PA
Pleasant Hills
137 Melvin Drive
137 Melvin Drive, West Mifflin, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1368 sqft
***IMPORTANT NOTICE #1: Anyone asking you to exchange money for keys without signing and reviewing a lease or undergoing an application process is a SCAM ARTIST. If you see this property posted for a cheaper price anywhere, please flag that ad.
2639 Homestead Duquense Road
2639 Homestead Duquesne Road, West Mifflin, PA
3 Bedrooms
$925
1234 sqft
***PLEASE READ THE FULL AD, thank you!*** Available June 5th, 2020. This property is not eligible for Section 8. Virtual Tour: https://ths.li/uM2PAj Lawn and Shrubbery care included will be maintained the landlord.
Results within 1 mile of West Mifflin
943 Cypress Way
943 Cypress Way, Glassport, PA
3 Bedrooms
$775
Available 08/15/20 3 BR House/Rent - Glassport- Avail August 15 - Property Id: 126191 This three bedroom side by side duplex house features an abundance of natural light, wall to wall carpet, three bedrooms, living room, fully equipped kitchen with
908 Vermont Ave
908 Vermont Avenue, Glassport, PA
3 Bedrooms
$725
Spacious 3 bedroom house - Freshly renovated -3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms -Nice area and neighbors -Spacious rooms with natural lighting -Newer paint and carpet -Very close to shopping and food *All pets welcome *No Section 8 * Thank
215 E 15th Ave Allegheny County
215 East 15th Avenue, Homestead, PA
3 Bedrooms
$695
1472 sqft
HOMESTEAD (Pittsburgh): 2-story home with yard garage and more! - 2 story with garage a plus! Hardwood floors. Features 2 bed/1 bath. Walk to schools and shops in the Homestead section of Pittsburgh. Please visit www.arps.
Results within 5 miles of West Mifflin
Baldwin
The Alden South Hills
5492 Youngridge Dr, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$790
763 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers residents an on-site fitness center, garage parking and a swimming pool. Upgraded apartments are available. Units feature black appliances and spacious layouts. Leland Park and Curry Hollow Center are both nearby.
Shadyside
Elmer Street Apartments
5610 Elmer St, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,933
1420 sqft
This charming, beautiful building is near public transportation, the University of Pitt, and Carnegie Mellon. Each home offers updated interiors and several floor plan options. Non-smoking building. Pet-friendly.
Shadyside
Holden Street Apartments
5733 Holden St, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,055
1419 sqft
Charming community near Walnut Street and the downtown area. Close to the universities. On-site laundry facilities, maintenance services, and green space. Non-smoking community. Pet-friendly. Updated interiors.
Park Place of South Park
1700 Patrick Pl, South Park Township, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1200 sqft
Close to South Park Game Preserve. One-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans featuring open living-dining space, ample storage and fully equipped kitchens. Tenants' amenities include a swimming pool, laundry and covered picnic area.
Munhall
The Waterfront
611 East Waterfront Drive, Munhall, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,183
1515 sqft
Waterfront location with beautiful views and access to the Waterfront shopping districts. Spacious floor plans, washer/dryer in unit and luxurious finishes like crown molding and high ceilings.
Squirrel Hill South
Forbes Terrace
5703 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents enjoy a beautiful courtyard, on-site parking and gorgeous landscaping at this community. Apartments are pet-friendly and offer in-unit laundry and smoke-free living. Property is near Squirrel Hill's shopping district and the Carnegie Library.
Squirrel Hill South
Beacon Commons
5629 Beacon Street, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,440
1157 sqft
Situated in the Squirrel Hill District and moments from Davis Playground and The Manor theater, this community provides beautiful landscaping, on-site parking and a pet-friendly environment. Smoke-free apartments with in-unit laundry and beautifully appointed interiors.
Squirrel Hill South
Walnut on Wightman
1720 Wightman Street, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
St. Edmund's Academy, Forbes Avenue and Schenley Drive are convenient to this community. Residents have bike storage and on-site parking at the smoke-free community. Units include balconies/patios, additional storage and hardwood flooring.
Whitehall
Maiden Bridge & Canongate Apartments
100 White Hampton Ln, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,762
1368 sqft
Minutes to downtown Pittsburgh. Fully equipped kitchen with generous counter space in every home. Community offers a library, fitness center and heated pool. On-site Port Authority Metro stop. Free shuttle to Caste Village shops.
Shadyside
Kenmawr Apartments
401 Shady Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
Kenmawr Apartments in Pittsburgh, PA offer cheery units with lots of light, hardwood floors and dishwashers. Choice Shadyside location. Multiple floor plans to suit your needs.
Carrick
336 Redwood Street
336 Redwood Street, Pittsburgh, PA
***IMPORTANT NOTICE #1: Anyone asking you to exchange money for keys without signing and reviewing a lease or undergoing an application process is a SCAM ARTIST. If you see this property posted for a cheaper price anywhere, please flag that ad.
Shadyside
504 Maryland Avenue #2
504 Maryland Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
504 Maryland Avenue - 2 Available 08/01/20 Affordable 4 Bedroom In Shadyside! Lots of Room! Avail August 1st! Call Today - 504 Maryland Avenue, Apt #2 Pittsburgh, PA 15232 Monthly Rent: $2,365.00 + Utilities **Water and Sewage is $100.
McKeesport - White Oak
1315 Patterson Ave
1315 Patterson Street, McKeesport, PA
3 Bedrooms
$850
1482 sqft
Large Renovated Three Bedroom Home - This three bedroom home recently received some modern upgrades including new paint and brand new refrigerator and stove. The home is extremely spacious, every room is large.
South Oakland
3374 Dawson St
3374 Dawson Street, Pittsburgh, PA
Large 5 BR / 2 Bath House in South Oakland.
South Oakland
3376 Dawson St
3376 Dawson Street, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
3 BR / 1 Bath in South Oakland.
Larimer
300 Paulson Ave
300 Paulson Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1800 sqft
Newly Remodeled 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath Available Now! - Be the first to live in this amazingly unique, brand newly remodeled 3 Bedroom/2.5 bath home.
Greater Park Place
7726 Brashear St Unit 2
7726 Brashear Street, Wilkinsburg, PA
NEWLY UPDATED! 4 BR 1 1/2 Bath Apartment in Point Breeze. Fantastic location! Only 1 mile from the popular Regent Square.
Squirrel Hill North
5626 Northumberland St
5626 Northumberland Street, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1700 sqft
Newly Remodeled 3 Bedroom/2 Bath in Squirrel Hill! - This newly refinished 3 Bedroom/2 Bath sitting in the heart of Squirrel Hill will feel like home in no time! Walk through the front door and you are greeted with an expansive living room that has
Southside Flats
1923 Wharton St
1923 Wharton Street, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1750 sqft
Spacious Apartment in Southside South Side Flats - Property Id: 295994 For Rent is a 3 Br 2 Ba house in South Side Flats located on Wharton Street by the Giant Eagle. Rooftop deck with city view and great outdoor space.
