/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:03 PM
39 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Shiloh, PA
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 12:18pm
Shiloh
6 Units Available
Yorktowne Pointe
1700 Yorktowne Dr, Shiloh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
912 sqft
Virtual Tours Available, call for your personal tour. Attend our Virtual Open House on Wednesday 6/17/20 at 10:00AM and 1:00PM and we will waive the application fee. Call or email to get your open house link.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Shiloh
1 Unit Available
2451 Log Cabin Rd
2451 Log Cabin Road, Shiloh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
596 sqft
2451 Log Cabin Rd Available 07/01/20 Coming July 1st!!! West York School District!! - Coming July 1st!!! West York School District!! Super Cool Renovation!! Industrial style, open floor concept! 2 bedrooms, 1 bath house for rent. Loft space.
Results within 1 mile of Shiloh
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Weigelstown
4 Units Available
The Reserve at Copper Chase
3145 Honey Run Dr, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
975 sqft
The Reserve at Copper Chase offers 1, 2 and 3-bedroom pet-friendly apartments for rent and pet-friendly townhomes for rent in York, PA. Each unit features an in-home washer and dryer, dishwasher and large, roomy closets.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
38 N SCOTT STREET
38 North Scott Street, York County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
924 sqft
Great detached 2 bedroom with garage in West York Schools. Don't miss this single family home with a redesigned kitchen including custom cabinets by John H. Myers, all new paint, flooring, mechanicals, and a nice yard this will not last long!
Results within 5 miles of Shiloh
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
27 Units Available
The Apartment Gallery of York
104 Camelot Arms, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,088
1245 sqft
Do not miss out on the apartment home you have been looking for all along! With convenient access to routes 30 and 83, our property is just minutes to countless shopping and dining opportunities.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
Shade Gap
5 Units Available
Dovertowne & Heritagetowne
30 Stony Lane, Dover, PA
2 Bedrooms
$942
725 sqft
Dovertowne Apartments is a beautiful and conveniently located community in Dover, Pennsylvania. Offering one and two bedroom floor plans we have convenience combined with comfortable and affordable apartment homes that you deserve.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Side
1 Unit Available
651 Bergman St
651 Bergman Street, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 2 Bed / 1 Bath home with full basement! - Property Id: 297783 Beautiful 2 Bed / 1 Bath home with full basement and beautiful, well maintained yard.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3425 Woodberry Rd
3425 Woodberry Road, York County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Single Family Home - Remodeled home sitting in peaceful horse farm country. West Manchester Township/West York Schools.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northeast York
1 Unit Available
312 Wallace St.
312 Wallace St, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$795
312 Wallace St. Available 06/23/20 Near Goode School York City - This two bedroom house is located on the 300 block of Wallace St in York City near Goode School. Tenant pays all utilities. Laundry hookups included.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northeast York
1 Unit Available
107 E. Market Street 2nd & 3rd Floor
107 E Market St, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$925
Beautiful 2nd & 3rd floor Loft located in York City - Beautiful brick 2 story apartment, original hardwood floors and numerous built-ins. On-street parking is available, York City parking permit can be obtained by the tenant.
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown York
1 Unit Available
146 S. Duke Apt. 3
146 South Duke Street, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$945
146 S. Duke Apt. 3 Available 06/17/20 Newly renovated apartment just blocks from the square in York City! Video in Photos! - This 2 bedroom apartment is located in the 100 block of South Duke St in Downtown York.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Side
1 Unit Available
728 GLEN PLACE
728 Glen Place, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$795
728 Glen Place, YORK - On East End of York City is this 2 bedroom house with living room, dining room, kitchen with stove and refrigerator, bath with shower only, laundry room with washer and dryer, partially fenced yard.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown York
1 Unit Available
146 S. Duke Apt. 1R
146 S Duke St, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$895
Updated apartment just blocks from York City Square! Video walk through in listing photos! - This two story 2 bedroom apartment is located in the 100 block of South Duke St in Downtown York. It has 1.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northeast York
1 Unit Available
245 E Franklin Way
245 Franklin Way, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$795
Single family home in York City! $300 Off Second Months Rent!! Video Walk Through in Photos - This house is located in the 200 block of East Franklin Way. It has new flooring throughout and an open floor plan on the 1st floor.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Side
1 Unit Available
948 E. Princess #2
948 East Princess Street, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$825
Nice apartment on East End of York City SD. See Video walk through in photos! - This 2 bedroom apartment is located on the 900 block of E. Princess St. The apartment is 2nd/3rd floor.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Doctors Row
1 Unit Available
651 W. Market St., Apt. 2
651 W Market St, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$695
651 W. Market St., Apt. 2 Available 07/02/20 Spacious Renovated 2 Bedroom in York City SD - This spacious 2 bedroom apartment is located on the 600 block of W. Market St. convenient to public transportation and many other amenities.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Side
1 Unit Available
256 E King St., Apt. 1
256 East King Street, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$725
256 E King St., Apt. 1 Available 06/30/20 Oldetowne East Neighborhood! First Floor with Garage - This two bedroom apartment is located on the 200 block of E. King St. on the 1st floor. There are hardwood floors throughout.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Side
1 Unit Available
219 E. South St.
219 East South Street, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$695
2 Bedroom House -York City SD Video in pictures - (Traduccin en Espaol localizado al final de la pgina) Refinished hardwood floors Freshly painted walls Washer/dryer hookups Small private yard Average size dining and living room A single family
1 of 1
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Historic Newton Square
1 Unit Available
353 S. Penn St.
353 South Penn Street, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$850
2 Bedroom semi detached with fenced in yard right near codorus creek - This house has a huge fenced in yard with no neighbor next to the house due to it being vacant. It is two bedrooms with 1 full bathroom kitchen living room and dining room.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
601 WINDSOR STREET
601 Windsor Street, York County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
980 sqft
Check out this 2 bedroom 1 bath single family home with all new paint, flooring, a custome kitchen with new appliances, new forced air HVAC, roof, and vinyl siding! This is one rental you don't wanna miss!
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Northeast York
1 Unit Available
8108 Hudson Court S GEORGE ST
8108 Hudson Ct, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1130 sqft
BRAND NEW- NEVER LIVED IN! Now Pre-Leasing! Available Summer 2019! Located in the preferred Dallastown School District Kitchen appliances included- Electric Stove, Dishwasher, Refrigerator & Microwave IncludedElectric Washer / Dryer Hookups in
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
East Side
1 Unit Available
225 E SOUTH STREET
225 East South Street, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$995
870 sqft
Check out this 2 bedroom 1 bath home in York City, close to schools, shopping, and eateries! With all new paint, flooring, and mechanicals, this will not last long!
1 of 8
Last updated December 18 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
814 W LOCUST ST
814 West Locust Street, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$995
1152 sqft
814 W LOCUST ST YORK PA 17401 - Adorable 2 bedroom Cape Cod with fully fenced in back yard.
1 of 1
Last updated October 12 at 10:27am
The Avenues
1 Unit Available
701 Madison Ave # 1ST FL
701 Madison Avenue, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$825
2 Bedroom Apartment On The Avenues - 1st Floor 2 bedroom apartment on the "Avenues" Hardwood floors& very spacious rooms. Large wrap around porch on this corner lot property, Nice yard (RLNE4748338)
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Baltimore, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDHarrisburg, PAEssex, MDCockeysville, MDLancaster, PADundalk, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDYork, PA
Bel Air South, MDPerry Hall, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MDMiddle River, MDRandallstown, MDTimonium, MDMechanicsburg, PAMiddletown, PAEast York, PAMillersville, PALeola, PA