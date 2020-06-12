/
3 bedroom apartments
10 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Pen Argyl, PA
811 George Street
811 George Street, Pen Argyl, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1200 sqft
Very nice and clean 3 bedroom 1.5 bath twin home with gas heat, central air, modern kitchen and bathrooms. Tenants pay all utilities, NO PETS, FIRST MONTHS RENT, LAST MONTHS RENT AND ONE MONTH SECURITY.
Results within 1 mile of Pen Argyl
1983 Delabole Road
1983 Delabole Road, Northampton County, PA
Spacious and clean 4 bedroom single home in Pen Argyl SD. This property features over 2200 square feet of living space, full basement for storage, huge private backyard, 2 car detached garage and separate outbuilding for additional storage.
Results within 5 miles of Pen Argyl
408 Messinger Street
408 Messinger Street, Bangor, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1040 sqft
Updated Beautiful 1/2 Double in Bangor! 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath is available for immediate move in! First floor includes a Modern eat-in Kitchen with all appliances, and large Dining room/Living room.
46 North LEHIGH Avenue
46 North Lehigh Avenue, Wind Gap, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1428 sqft
This single home has been completely remodeled with a new kitchen with granite counter tips, tiled back splash, tile floors, two brand new bathrooms, fresh paint, new carpet, one car detached garage and ready for immediate occupancy.
226 South High Street
226 High St, East Bangor, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
Ranch style home located on a quiet dead end street. Front and back yard. Paved driveway with a parking pad & off street parking. 3 bedrooms with 1 & 1/2 baths. Large living room with gas fireplace. Laundry Hookup in separate area in hall.
Results within 10 miles of Pen Argyl
1 Harmony Terrace
1 Harmony Terrace, Warren County, NJ
Beautiful 5 Bedroom House in Desirable NJ Neighborhood - Check out this beautiful five bedroom, two and a half bath Estate in Harmony with scenic river front views! First floor features a large open foyer with marble tile, a beautiful open staircase
340 Autumn Ln
340 Autumn Lane, Monroe County, PA
Fantastic Opportunity!! 4bedroom 2.5 Bath Colonial House For Rent! House features: Large Yard. Large Deck. 2 Car Garage. Large unfinished Basement. Family room. Living room with Fireplace. Large Kitchen with All Stainless Steel Appliances.
582 Bangor Mountain Rd
582 Bangor Mountain Road, Monroe County, PA
4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home in Ideal Location for commuters. Private but 5 minutes to Downtown Stroudsburg, I-80, & Martz Bus Station; Living room w/ Propane Fireplace, Dining Area w/ Sliders that lead to Rear Deck.
114 Elk St
114 Elk Street, East Stroudsburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Full Renovated 1St floor Apartment 4 bedrooms and 1 bath. Walking distance to ESU and Lehigh Valley Pocono Hospital. College Students Welcome.
649 South Delaware Drive
649 S Delaware Dr, Northampton County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1578 sqft
UPPER MT. BETHEL TOWNSHIP RENTAL- Nice 3 bedroom home in Great Commuter location. New carpets, Large country kitchen, Spacious rooms, Hardwood floors,and Nice back yard make this a great rental opportunity.