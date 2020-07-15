/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:09 PM
32 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Old Forge, PA
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
721 S Main St
721 South Main Street, Old Forge, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
2200 sqft
Listed by Coldwell Banker Town & Country Properties Moscow (570) 842-9531, HEATHER L KISHEL (570) 842-9531: Charming spacious 3 bedroom rental in the heart of the Pizza Capital of Old Forgeyou can walk to stores school and restaurants.
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
600 Milwaukee Ave
600 Milwaukee Avenue, Old Forge, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
3000 sqft
Listed by The Hub Real Estate Group LLC (570) 489-2563, Pat Rogan (570) 906-4344: Giant end unit town home available in Maple Leaf Village! This is an upscale luxury town home community located in Old Forge, Pennsylvania.
Results within 5 miles of Old Forge
1 of 94
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Pittston
74 William St
74 William St, Pittston, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2130 sqft
Price Drop! Exclusive Property Near Downtown - Property Id: 93698 Terms: *Discounted rent! $1,400 if paid on or before the 1st of each month w/ 2 yr lease agreement.
1 of 32
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
1106 Tennyson Close
1106 Tennyson Close, Moosic, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2800 sqft
High end home located just minutes from the City of Scranton! It is a fantastic 3 bedroom 3.5 bathroom home that offers just about anything you could want. This home is minutes away from shopping and entertainment.
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Pittston
154 Parsonage St
154 Parsonage Street, Pittston, PA
3 Bedrooms
$825
1500 sqft
Listed by CLASSIC PROPERTIES (570) 587-7000, Jason Heimrich (856) 469-1195: 3 bed 1 bath. Tenant pays all utilities. Half double.
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Hyde Park
1011 Scranton St
1011 Scranton Street, Scranton, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
5120 sqft
Listed by ERA One Source Realty (570) 587-9999, Leah Gianacopoulos (570) 947-9250: Beautiful updated 3 bedroom apartment close to downtown.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Hyde Park
1210 Hampton St
1210 Hampton Street, Scranton, PA
Listed by CLASSIC PROPERTIES (570) 587-7000, Margaret Hennemuth (570) 587-7000: Newly renovated 4 bedroom apartment with fresh paint, flooring & bathrooms. Open floor plan in Living/dining room. Owner will consider pets with an additional $50.
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
5 Fiore Ct
5 Fiore Court, Duryea, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1377 sqft
Listed by ERA One Source Realty (570) 587-9999, Sunita Arora (570) 510-5840: This 3 bedroom townhome is located in a gated community. Forest Heights offers; walking trails, a club house, a built-in pool as well as maintenance free living.
1 of 3
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
West Mountain
18 Fawnwood Dr
18 Fawnwood Drive, Scranton, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
2106 sqft
Listed by Ruddy Realty (570) 282-4463, Sylvia Flesher (570) 362-3020: No pets ,no smoking ,some newer carpeting, sliders in basement to rear yard. Available January 1, 2020.
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Hyde Park
150 South Sumner Avenue, Rear House
150 South Sumner Avenue, Scranton, PA
3 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
This beautiful home will be available in August! This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath rear unit in Scranton! Features: ° Spacious eat-in kitchen with refrigerator, stove and large microwave ° Three bedrooms with closets ° Two bathrooms ° Laundry room with
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
South Side
1023 Birch St
1023 Birch Street, Scranton, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1416 sqft
Listed by CLASSIC PROPERTIES (570) 587-7000, Ann M Devereaux (570) 212-2038: NOT AVAILABLE UNTIL SEPT. 1! Lovely updated ranch home in upper South Scranton neighborhood. Updated kitchen and full bath Laundry on main floor.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Hyde Park
316 North Fillmore Avenue
316 North Filmore Avenue, Scranton, PA
4 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms! Super hard to find a large house for rent. Ready for an immediate move in. Applianced with refrigerator, stove, washer, dryer, and dishwasher. Tenants pays: gas, electric, water, and sewer.
Results within 10 miles of Old Forge
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Greenridge
933 Richmont Street
933 Richmont Street, Scranton, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
2000 sqft
This is a gorgeous, spacious off-campus house, located within walking distance (12 minute walk, 3 minute drive) to Marywood University and in close proximity to Geisinger hospital (1.8 miles).
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
355 Edella Road
355 Edella Road, Lackawanna County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1050 sqft
Listed by Coldwell Banker Town & Country Properties (570) 586-9636, PAMELA CADMAN-ROMALDINI (570) 947-4855:
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Greenridge
814 Sunset Street
814 Sunset Street, Scranton, PA
Available 08/01/20 This beautiful home in the Greenridge section of scranton is a great find! This home is going to be renovated entirely this summer and will be ready for move in on August 1st, there will be a lot going on with the renovations.
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Greenridge
931 Richmont Street
931 Richmont St, Scranton, PA
This spacious off campus student housing is just a 3 minute drive (or 12 minute walk) away from Marywood University.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Hill Section
535 Monroe Avenue
535 Monroe Avenue, Scranton, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1500 sqft
This modern open space apartment is available for rent on July 14th 2020! If you're looking for a beautiful, stress-free, spacious apartment within walking distance to major hospitals and universities in Scranton, look no further.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
404 Parker St
404 Parker Street, Clarks Summit, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1270 sqft
Listed by CLASSIC PROPERTIES (570) 587-7000, Diane Calabro (570) 587-7000: Three bedroom home with updates throughout and a 2 car garage. New paint, molding, flooring, gas stove, garage door, and a 12 x 24 deck.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Hill Section
321 Taylor Avenue
321 Taylor Avenue, Scranton, PA
4 beds, 1 bath.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Dunmore
1711 Jefferson Avenue, Suite 2
1711 Jefferson Avenue, Dunmore, PA
This apartment will be available in AUGUST! This is a very large, 2-floor 4 bedroom apartment in Dunmore, close to Greenridge Scranton.
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Hill Section
940 Monroe Avenue
940 Monroe Avenue, Scranton, PA
6 bedroom house with fenced in yard, new carpets, new windows, and stainless steel appliances. No pets. Tenants pay: gas, electric, water, and sewer. Generous size rooms with 2 full bathrooms. Plenty of kitchen cabinets for food storage.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Providence
2019 Margaret Ave
2019 Margaret Avenue, Scranton, PA
Listed by C21 Jack Ruddy Real Estate (570) 344-6724, Phoebe Keating (570) 903-8983: Nice 4 bed, 1.5 half of a double. Updated with plenty of parking in the rear. Washer, dryer, refrigeration and electric stove included.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Forty Fort
1439 Wyoming Ave
1439 Wyoming Avenue, Forty Fort, PA
Listed by ERA One Source Realty (570) 587-9999, Leah Gianacopoulos (570) 947-9250: Totally updated second floor apartment on Wyoming Ave Forty Fort.
1 of 96
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1108 W Grove St
1108 West Grove Street, Clarks Summit, PA
Listed by ERA One Source Realty (570) 587-9999, Sunita Arora (570) 510-5840: Beautiful Clarks Summit home ! This home features an updated kitchen with great living space.