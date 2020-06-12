/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 5:02 PM
85 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Montgomeryville, PA
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
1714 MORRIS COURT
1714 Morris Court, Montgomeryville, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
932 sqft
Comfortable living at its finest! This 2nd-floor condo in desirable Wood Hollow community in North Wales offers all the conveniences to make your life carefree and enjoyable.
Results within 1 mile of Montgomeryville
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
31 Units Available
Brookside Manor Apartments & Townhomes
2 Willow Ln, Lansdale, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1275 sqft
Updated community with private entrances and a balcony or patio. Community amenities include a pool, playground, hot tub, and courtyard. Modern 24-hour gym. Kitchens have granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
Results within 5 miles of Montgomeryville
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 05:02pm
11 Units Available
Silk Factory Lofts
200 S Line St, Lansdale, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,766
1114 sqft
Located in the heart of Lansdale, Pennsylvania, Silk Factory Lofts offer an irresistible lifestyle set in a historic landmark building. Our open loft-style apartments feature oversized windows, high ceilings and modern kitchens.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
8 Units Available
The New Willowyck Apartment Homes
1 Marlbrook Lane, Lansdale, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,762
1303 sqft
Welcome to the NEW Willowyck Apartment Homes. Our majestic tree-lined community offers newly renovated 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments and ranch-style homes.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
22 Units Available
Montgomery Manor
2701 Elroy Road, Hatfield, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1033 sqft
Near routes 309 and 202, this community offers convenient access to the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Residents have access to a community pool and resident clubhouse. Units feature fully equipped kitchens with breakfast bar and maple cabinets.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
12 Units Available
The Addison
700 Lower State Rd, North Wales, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,411
972 sqft
The Addison is perfectly situated in Horsham Township and is adjacent to the well-known Shoppes at English Village.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
18 Units Available
Forge Gate Apartments
1141 Snyder Rd, Lansdale, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1021 sqft
Stylish apartments with extra storage and garbage disposal. Fully furnished. Ample onsite amenities, including a sparkling pool, dog park, and courtyard. Close to the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Near Pennbrook Middle School.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 05:02pm
7 Units Available
Hunt Club
10 Hunt Club Trl, North Wales, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
961 sqft
Located just off Route 63 and a half mile from English Village Shopping Center, The Hunt Club offers spacious apartment homes in North Wales, PA.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
75 Units Available
Hatfield Village
2058 Maple Ave, Hatfield, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
850 sqft
Residents have access to an onsite gym, pool, and tennis court. Units offer a full range of appliances and a private patio or balcony. Moments from the dining and shopping along Broad Street.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
13 Units Available
The Point at Pennbrook Station
100 Reading Cir, Lansdale, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,798
1182 sqft
Located a stone's throw away from Pennbrook Station, offering convenient access to Philadelphia's city center. Apartments feature hardwood floors, granite counters and roomy walk-in closets.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
13 Units Available
Madison Lansdale Station
325 Madison St, Lansdale, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1071 sqft
We are providing Virtual Tours, Self-Guided Tours, and In-Person Tours By Appointment Only.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
7 Units Available
Crossings at Stanbridge
38 Jenkins Ave, Lansdale, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
835 sqft
Newly renovated Landsdale mid-rise close to highways 202 and 309 and within walking distance to public transportation. Amenities and features include a new gym, hardwood floors, storage facilities and on-site laundry.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
2 Units Available
Wynmere Chase Apartment Homes
9 Bridle Ln, Maple Glen, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
978 sqft
All of our apartments are two bedrooms with one bathroom and have a private patio or balcony, private entrance, dishwasher, garbage disposal, gas heat, central air, and include a laundry room with full size side-by-side washer and dryer.
Verified
Last updated May 19 at 12:18pm
4 Units Available
Longford Apartments
352 Valleybrook Rd, Ambler, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
900 sqft
Cozy homes with a patio/balcony, new appliances and air conditioning. 24-hour emergency maintenance available. Gather with friends in the courtyard. Close to Ambler rail station. By Cedarbrook Country Club and Loch Alsh Park.
Verified
Last updated May 19 at 12:03pm
2 Units Available
Ambler Crossing
311 N Spring Garden St, Ambler, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1061 sqft
Apartments feature air conditioning, dishwasher, microwave, wall-to-wall carpeting/hardwood floors, washer and dryer, and new kitchens. Community allows cats and features on-site property management and high-speed internet access.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:18pm
4 Units Available
Heritage Pointe
414 Dover Drive, Chalfont, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,445
1615 sqft
Offering 32 pet-friendly apartments in one-, two-, and three-bedroom floorplans, this development offers a series of amenities including cathedral ceilings, finished basements, additional storage spaces, and more.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
1001 TOWAMENCIN AVENUE
1001 Towamencin Ave, Montgomery County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
1177 sqft
This is a first floor apartment in a building with elevator service. The $750 Move-In Fee is the only thing you need to start the lease. No 1st Month's rent or Security Deposit! This apartment would be available as of February 26th.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
618 N CANNON AVENUE
618 N Cannon Ave, Lansdale, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Conveniently located charming 2 bedroom 1 bathroom end unit home. Spacious kitchen with an island for entertaining, gas cooking and dishwasher and still plenty of room for a table and chairs. Living room is also spacious.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
1113 W MAIN ST
1113 West Main Street, Lansdale, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
If you want a clean 2B1B but don't want to pay a lot for it, this is the place. It doesn't have all the bells and whistle but can save you money. Off street parking. Laundry in the Bldg. Hot and cold water included. Trash included.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
718 WILLOW STREET
718 Willow Street, Lansdale, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1004 sqft
Conveniently located Garden condo in North Penn school district. Roomy kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and a gas stove. Enjoy relaxing in the open concept living and dining room.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
134 RACE ST
134 Race St, Ambler, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Come see this spacious 2 bedroom apartment in Ambler. Fully renovated. Private street level entrance on Race St., a quiet backroad in the center of town. This apartment features a huge living area, updated kitchen and dining room.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
529 S MAIN STREET
529 Main Street, Hatfield, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1100 sqft
Welcome to 525 1/2 south main street! A incredible unit for the price! You get your own partially fenced backyard and a covered fence with around 1100 square feet of interior living space.
Last updated January 1 at 12:50pm
1 Unit Available
801 PURPLE MARTIN COURT
801 Purple Martin Court, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1260 sqft
This Beautiful Two-Story Townhouse Style Condo With a Loft Above Master Bedroom in Bradford Greene Features: Full Kitchen (with granite counter tops), Formal Dining room with a Sliding Door Leading To a Courtyard ; 2 Good-Size Bedrooms (both with
Results within 10 miles of Montgomeryville
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 05:02pm
9 Units Available
The Glen at Lafayette Hill
555 Andorra Glen Ct, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,607
1048 sqft
The Glen offers the premier location for luxury apartments in Lafayette Hill, PA. Open floor plans accompanied by a variety of upscale features define the one-of-a-kind lifestyle that can only be found at our Lafayette Hill apartments.