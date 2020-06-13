Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:18 AM

69 Apartments for rent in Media, PA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrict...
1 of 40

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
15 Units Available
50 at Granite Run
50 N Middletown Rd, Media, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,715
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,335
1228 sqft
The Promenade at Granite Run Apartments has something for everybody, with a variety of upscale amenities and close proximity to shopping and dining.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
412 W BALTIMORE AVENUE
412 West Baltimore Pike, Media, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1808 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom, single home, rental in the heart of vibrant Media Borough. Property is zoned HBO Residential and Commercial perfect for a home & business/office during The Covid stay at home mandate.
Results within 5 miles of Media
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Madison Ellis Preserve
400 Charles Ellis Drive, Broomall, PA
Studio
$1,382
594 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,572
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,827
1267 sqft
Residents will love the community amenities here, including the pool, putting green, outdoor yoga studio and a fitness center. Homes offer modern appliances and open layouts. Upscale living in a walkable community.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
AVE Newtown Square
7000 Cornerstone Drive, Broomall, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,693
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,222
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live better at AVE Newtown Square! Our modern and spacious 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments are minutes from eclectic dining, renowned shopping, beautiful parks, and live entertainment.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
2 Units Available
Eldorado Court Apartments
1200 Lincoln Ave, Prospect Park, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
766 sqft
Welcome home to Eldorado Court Apartments and the home of Friedman Realty Group's Delaware County Management Office. This community boasts extra-large two-bedroom garden-style apartments nestled in Prospect Park, PA situated along Route 420.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Swarthmore
1 Unit Available
4 Park Avenue
4 Park Avenue, Swarthmore, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1100 sqft
Furnished Bi-level Office/Apt in College Town - Property Id: 108820 Avail after 6/12. Furnished. ? Elegant bilevel, 2-bed apt with outdoor deck and parking spot in the heart of college town.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
1101 CLOVER LANE
1101 Clover Lane, Delaware County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Adorable, bucolic refitted barn located on a private lane and on the edge of Ridley state park. Recently remodeled with 2 bedrooms and 1 bath with on site laundry and spacious deck overlooking private green area.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
1016 W BALTIMORE PIKE
1016 West Baltimore Pike, Delaware County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
823 sqft
1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Condo in Riddle Glen. Beautiful sunny apartment with brand new carpet and freshly painted. Balcony off Living Room with panoramic view.The view from the balcony is breathtaking.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Crum Lynne
1 Unit Available
344 DOLANS ALLEY
344 Dolans Alley, Woodlyn, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1440 sqft
Beautiful and very private single home in highly desirable Ridley School District. Hidden gem on a private road, this one of a kind 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath property is the only independent house on the street.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
1 LAWRENCE ROAD
1 Lawrence Road, Broomall, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
993 sqft
Ready to move in 2nd floor Condo. Large Living Room with sliders to balcony that looks over the courtyard. Dining Area opens into the Kitchen, with newer refrigerator and electric cooking. Two large bedrooms with plenty of closet space.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Ridley Park
1 Unit Available
725 MICHELL ST
725 Michell Street, Folsom, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1156 sqft
Welcome to 725 Michell St.

1 of 11

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
603 Lloyd St
603 Lloyd Street, Chester, PA
2 Bedrooms
$725
Beautiful 2 BR, 1 BH Townhome for Rent in Chester! - Beautiful 2 BR, 1 BH Townhome for Rent in Chester! Rent: $725/month Available: Today PROPERTY FEATURES Bedrooms: 2 Beds Bathrooms: 1 Bath Lease Duration: 1-2 Years (flexible term) Deposit:

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Morton
1 Unit Available
623 FOXGLOVE DR
623 Foxglove Drive, Delaware County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2169 sqft
Now Available for Rent, Welcome to 623 Foxglove Dr in Sitters Square! This Updated 3 bed (with 4th bed in basement), 3.
Results within 10 miles of Media
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:35am
4 Units Available
Hillside Pointe
2610 Philadelphia Pike, Claymont, DE
1 Bedroom
$976
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,076
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Virtual Tours Available, call for your personal tour. Attend our Virtual Open House on Thursday 6/18/20 at 11:30AM and 3:00PM. Call or email to get your open house link.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
18 Units Available
Meetinghouse
3131 Meetinghouse Rd, Boothwyn, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary, over-sized floor plans with luxury kitchens, tiled baths, large walk-in closets and washer-dryer create a special experience of comfort and style in every apartment and townhouse.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
16 Units Available
The Point at Windermere
1500 Windermere Rd, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,431
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,494
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from the entertainment, shopping and dining options along West Chester Pike. This community offers residents a sauna, garage parking, tennis court, coffee bar and more. Apartments are furnished and have walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
Madison Glen Mills
512 Coventry Ln, Chester Heights, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,465
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,684
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Quiet community with landscaped grounds, resort-style pool, and fitness center. One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes with private entrances, updated kitchens and washer/dryer in every unit.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
4 Units Available
The Gateway Apartments
1515 Manley Rd, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,423
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1281 sqft
Offering a vibrant selection of living options, The Gateway Apartment Homes maintains the prime for luxury apartments in West Chester, PA.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Bryn Mawr
40 Units Available
Radwyn Apartments
275 S Bryn Mawr Ave, Bryn Mawr, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,455
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our uncommonly spacious apartments were the perfect palette for new renovations which we recently completed.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
22 Units Available
Radnor Crossing
284 Iven Ave, Devon, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,280
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
975 sqft
This property is only seconds from Route 30 shopping centers and John Cappelli Golf Range. Units are recently renovated and feature a full range of appliances. Amenities include a pool, gym, playground and carport parking.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 07:10am
Haverford
11 Units Available
Korman Residential On The Main Line
410 Lancaster Ave, Haverford College, PA
Studio
$909
252 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
551 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1000 sqft
Conveniently located near shopping, dining, entertainment, and the rail into Center City, Korman Residential offers a 30-day satisfaction guarantee and one-day service guarantee. Each unit has walk-in closets, hardwood floors, and parking.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Wynnewood
24 Units Available
Maybrook
325 Penn Rd, Narberth, PA
1 Bedroom
$2,035
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,185
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,015
1689 sqft
Sophisticated apartments have quartz countertops and pendant lighting. Hang out in the game room or coffee bar. Convenient location offers easy access to the Wynnewood train station.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:02am
Wynnewood
3 Units Available
Oakwynne House
1209 West Wynnewood Road, Ardmore, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,410
998 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1292 sqft
The Main Line lifestyle can be yours at these beautiful and spacious apartments.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:22am
Bryn Mawr
20 Units Available
Radcliff House
1000 Conestoga Rd, Bryn Mawr, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1200 sqft
Radcliff House is located in the heart of Philadelphia's prestigious Main Line.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Media, PA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Media renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

