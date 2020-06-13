Apartment List
/
PA
/
manchester
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:31 AM

36 Apartments for rent in Manchester, PA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with res... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Robertson
10 Units Available
Cold Springs
T-70 Pavillion Dr, Manchester, PA
1 Bedroom
$903
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cold Springs Apartments is a beautiful community conveniently located in Manchester, Pennsylvania.
Results within 5 miles of Manchester
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
27 Units Available
The Apartment Gallery of York
104 Camelot Arms, York, PA
1 Bedroom
$855
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,088
1245 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1240 sqft
Do not miss out on the apartment home you have been looking for all along! With convenient access to routes 30 and 83, our property is just minutes to countless shopping and dining opportunities.

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2858 Woodmont Drive
2858 Woodmont Drive, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
Town Home - Located in Manchester Township/Central Schools this town home offers a large 13'6" x 11'10" Living Rm, Separate Dining Rm, 11' x 9'3" kitchen with appliances. Home is a total of 2,086 square feet with a 1 car garage and rear deck.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2720 N. Susquehanna Trail
2720 North Susquehanna Trail, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1456 sqft
Central School District! Photos coming Soon!! - Country Living!! Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath farm house for rent. Enjoy the front porch and large Yard!! Washer & Dryer hook ups in Basement. Lots of space! Call or text Elisha at 717.430.
Results within 10 miles of Manchester
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
East York
8 Units Available
Greenspring
100 Bridlewood Way, East York, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,105
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1350 sqft
Greenspring Apartment Homes offers spacious and well-appointed one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes nestled in the heart of York, PA. Virtual Tours Available, call for your personal tour.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:19am
Shiloh
5 Units Available
Yorktowne Pointe
1700 Yorktowne Dr, Shiloh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
912 sqft
Virtual Tours Available, call for your personal tour. Attend our Virtual Open House on Wednesday 6/17/20 at 10:00AM and 1:00PM and we will waive the application fee. Call or email to get your open house link.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Weigelstown
4 Units Available
The Reserve at Copper Chase
3145 Honey Run Dr, York, PA
1 Bedroom
$995
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1314 sqft
The Reserve at Copper Chase offers 1, 2 and 3-bedroom pet-friendly apartments for rent and pet-friendly townhomes for rent in York, PA. Each unit features an in-home washer and dryer, dishwasher and large, roomy closets.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:23am
Middletown
12 Units Available
Woodland Hills
105 Woodland Avenue, Middletown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,128
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,288
1108 sqft
Welcome to Woodland Hills, the premier community for Middletown apartments for rent! At Woodland Hills Apartments our luxury building gives you access to everything you have ever wanted in a home with upgraded interiors, a variety of community
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 10 at 02:25pm
Shiloh
9 Units Available
Rolling Hills
1701 Taxville Rd Unit 3D, York, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$950
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
888 sqft
Rolling Hills Apartments is a truly perfect combination of well-appointed one and two bedroom apartment homes and two and three bedroom townhomes in a spectacular country setting.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated May 13 at 02:33pm
Tyler Run-Queens Gate
23 Units Available
York Apartments
2000 Maplewood Dr, York, PA
1 Bedroom
$865
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
900 sqft
York Apartments is an intimate apartment community nestled in the heart of York, PA. Choose from eight spacious apartments with abundant closet space and your choice of patio or balcony. You will be sure to find the perfect home for you.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
517 S Yale St
517 South Yale Street, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1300 sqft
Lease purchase offered or 2 year lease minimum Great 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath, Washer and Dryer included, Freshly painted, new flooring. Open floor plan with Living room/Dining room combo, Screened in Porch, .

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
221 Vinegar Ferry Rd
221 Vinegar Ferry Road, Lancaster County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,296
846 sqft
Available June 1st come see this cozy home in Lancaster's Donegal S.D.! Enjoy relaxing moments on the large flagstone porch or the rear paver patio. Rustic reclaimed wooden floors adds charm appeal to the family room and office.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
3113 Glen Hollow Drive
3113 Glen Hollow Drive, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1440 sqft
Due to COVID-19 we are only showing properties to pre-approved applicants. Please visit our website at http://www.century21dalepm.com/home_rentals where you can view photos of the property.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Shiloh
1 Unit Available
2451 Log Cabin Rd
2451 Log Cabin Road, Shiloh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
596 sqft
2451 Log Cabin Rd Available 07/01/20 Coming July 1st!!! West York School District!! - Coming July 1st!!! West York School District!! Super Cool Renovation!! Industrial style, open floor concept! 2 bedrooms, 1 bath house for rent. Loft space.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Shade Gap
1 Unit Available
52 North Main Street 2 Fl
52 North Main Street, Dover, PA
1 Bedroom
$795
N Main Street - Property Id: 257088 Gorgeous freshly renovated 1 bedroom apartment just off the square in Dover. This brightly lit newly carpeted pad features over 850+ feet of living space.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Salem Square
1 Unit Available
613 W. King St., Apt. 1
613 West King Street, York, PA
1 Bedroom
$645
1st Floor with Garage in the West End of York City-Video Walk Through in Photos - -1st floor -Hardwood floors -Backyard -Garage A one bedroom apartment on the first floor of 613 W King St. White walls and hardwood floors.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2255 Indian Rock Dam Rd
2255 Indian Rock Dam Rd, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Single Family Home - Farm style home of 2 plus acres surrounded by fields and horses to the front across street. LR 13'3" x 11'5" , Dining Rm 11'2" x 12'10", Kitchen with appliances measures 11'9" x 10'4".

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2121 Narnia Dr.
2121 Narnia Drive, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 full bath Rancher - Wonderfully landscaped 3 Bedroom rancher is Central school District. 2 car garage, 2 full bath with cathedral ceilings throughout. 4'x6' master bedroom walk-in closet, jetted tub in master bathroom.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Shiloh
1 Unit Available
1645 North Dr.
1645 North Drive, Shiloh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
Wonderfully landscaped 3 bedroom, 2 bath Rancher - Beautiful rear brick patio, fenced in rear yard, shed and mature landscaping. Central Air conditioning and attached 2 car garage. Tenant will be responsible for all utilities, heat source is gas.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Salem Square
1 Unit Available
647 W. Princess St., Apt. 1
647 West Princess Street, York, PA
1 Bedroom
$595
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1st floor apartment West End of York City-Video Walk Through in Photos - This 1 bedroom apartment is located in Block 600 of W. Princess St. It is a first floor apartment with patio. It has a washer and dryer connection for an additional charge.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown York
1 Unit Available
146 S. Duke Apt. 1R
146 S Duke St, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$895
Updated apartment just blocks from York City Square! Video walk through in listing photos! - This two story 2 bedroom apartment is located in the 100 block of South Duke St in Downtown York. It has 1.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northeast York
1 Unit Available
245 E Franklin Way
245 Franklin Way, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$795
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Single family home in York City! $300 Off Second Months Rent!! Video Walk Through in Photos - This house is located in the 200 block of East Franklin Way. It has new flooring throughout and an open floor plan on the 1st floor.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Side
1 Unit Available
208 Liberty Ct.
208 Liberty Court, York, PA
4 Bedrooms
$765
South York City Detached 4 Bedroom -$300 Off Second Months Rent!! - This detached house is located in the 200 block of Liberty Ct. It has a small concrete patio in the rear.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southwest York
1 Unit Available
344 S. Queen St.
344 South Queen Street, York, PA
3 Bedrooms
$925
York City SD 3 Bedroom Home! Garage-Video Walk Through in Photos - This 3 bedroom house is located on the 300 block of S. Queen St convenient to all downtown amenities. The 1st floor has a spacious living room open to a large eat-in kitchen.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Manchester, PA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Manchester renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Manchester 1 BedroomsManchester 2 BedroomsManchester Apartments with Balcony
Manchester Apartments with GarageManchester Apartments with ParkingManchester Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Manchester Dog Friendly ApartmentsManchester Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Baltimore, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDHarrisburg, PACockeysville, MDLancaster, PAPikesville, MDYork, PABel Air South, MDPerry Hall, MDMilford Mill, MD
Parkville, MDRandallstown, MDCarney, MDRosedale, MDReisterstown, MDEdgewood, MDWrightsville, PADover, PAPenbrook, PAShrewsbury, PAStewartstown, PA
Hershey, PAEldersburg, MDSteelton, PABel Air North, MDParkville, PANew Freedom, PABel Air, MDSpry, PAWeigelstown, PAOverlea, MDMays Chapel, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Franklin and Marshall CollegeHarrisburg Area Community College
Lancaster Bible CollegeTowson University
Baltimore City Community College