Apartment List
/
PA
/
kennett square
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:22 PM

20 Apartments for rent in Kennett Square, PA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Kennett Square renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and... Read Guide >

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
603 MAGNOLIA COURT
603 Magnolia Street, Kennett Square, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2280 sqft
Luxurious Townhome Rental Opportunity in KSQ Borough! Welcome to Magnolia Place! Available now, this gorgeous town homes will be the "talk of the town".
Results within 5 miles of Kennett Square

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
60 Balmoral
60 Balmoral Drive, Chester County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
60 Balmoral Available 08/01/20 - Great location close to Wilmington and West Chester. This home is one of the largest twin models in the neighborhood situated on a great lot.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
507 PENNOCK AVE
507 Pennock Avenue, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
This home was completely renovated in 2013 so everything is still relatively new & waiting for you to move in! First floor includes 9 foot ceilings throughout! Living Room and Dining Room with beautifully refinished hardwood floors and newly built
Results within 10 miles of Kennett Square
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
9 Units Available
Spring House at Brandywine
900 Reisling Ln, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,929
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,291
1303 sqft
Modern apartments in Downtown West Chester near Route 202. Tree-covered community with tennis court and clubhouse. Five floor plans available. Walk-in closets, nine-foot ceilings, and hardwood floors.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
0000
0000 White Oak Road, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
Beautiful Fully Renovated - Property Id: 270348 NEW NEW NEW!!!!!!!!!! Hot hot property coming soon Location by The Fawcet Plan Beautiful renovated home, could be yours.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
15 Harris Circle
15 Harris Circle, North Star, DE
5 Bedrooms
$2,175
1950 sqft
Charming Cape in Thistleberry Farms/Yorktowne - Great rental in the sought after development of Thistleberry Farms with North Star Elementary feeder pattern. This 5 Bedrooms, 2.1 baths property sits on .62 acres with a fenced in yard.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
1417 POCOPSON ROAD
1417 Pocopson Road, Chester County, PA
5 Bedrooms
$6,000
7421 sqft
Exceptional luxurious 5 bedroom, 4.2 bath custom colonial estate home by Blanton Builders with every upgrade imaginable nestled on a beautifully manicured 3.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
17 ELIZABETH AVENUE
17 Elizabeth Avenue, New Castle County, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
7302 sqft
This 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit has hardwood floors, driveway for off street parking, common area for outdoor entertaining, covered balcony off living room. Eat in kitchen. On site laundry. Close to public transportation, Rt 141, I-95.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
438 W CHESTNUT STREET
438 West Chestnut Street, West Chester, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1206 sqft
Beautifully renovated townhome in West Chester Borough! Features: 3 Beds, 1.5 Baths, Newer kitchen with island, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and gas cooking.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
514 SPRING GROVE LANE
514 Spring Grove Lane, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1100 sqft
Available now. Beautiful 2nd & 3rd floor apartment in an Historic Farmhouse. Two bedrooms and two bathrooms in this very spacious apartment. Wood flooring, carpet, ceramic tile and vinyl tile......

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
706 S NEW STREET
706 South New Street, West Chester, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1192 sqft
As you walk up to the home, you are greeted by a beautiful front lawn, and a great scenery. Inside there are hardwood floors throughout the home. The bedrooms come with storage space, ceiling fans, and are fully carpeted.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
341 SHARPLESS STREET
341 Sharpless Street, West Chester, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1568 sqft
This beautiful semi-attached house is located in the heart of the borough of West Chester. As you approach house's brick exterior, you are greeted with a welcoming front lawn, a spacious front porch, and the beautiful greenery out front.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
1887 BOULDER DR
1887 Boulder Dr, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2095 sqft
Brand New Townhouse, be the first one to live in, a new town home community perfectly situated between Downingtown and West Chester, Minutes away from Throndale/Paoli Train station with direct trains Philadelphia downtown.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
326 MCINTOSH ROAD
326 Mcintosh Road, Chester County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1044 sqft
Available for immediate move-in! This spacious ground floor 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit is not one to miss! Located in the quietest section of the Bradford Square community, 326 McIntosh has plenty of privacy to offer, as well as an abundance of

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
416 W MINER STREET
416 West Miner Street, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,275
800 sqft
Please read prior to inquiry: Very neat, well maintained & clean 1 bedroom 1st floor apt.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
310 W LAFAYETTE ST #1
310 W Lafayette St, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
Available in West Chester Borough! Bright and updated first floor apartment on a tree lined street with private entrance, rear porch and off-street parking. Spacious layout with beautiful hardwood flooring.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
410 W MINER STREET
410 West Miner Street, West Chester, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1140 sqft
Come see this newly renovated 3 bedroom 1 bath duplex unit in the heart of West Chester! Everything in this unit has been re imagined from the brand new kitchen cabinets to the refinished hardwood floors through out! Open concept floor plan with a

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
43 MILLSTONE LN
43 Millstone Lane, New Castle County, DE
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
Extensively renovated 3 story end unit townhome in the very desirable gated community of Rockland Mills. Enter this beautiful and meticulously cared for townhome through the spacious tile foyer.

1 of 7

Last updated October 16 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
111 TULSK ROAD
111 Tulsk Rd, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2000 sqft
Luxury Rental in Avon Grove School. Model home, end unit, granite, stainless steel, whole house speaker system, tray ceiling, luxury master bath, hardwood floors throughout. What more could you want in this fantastic new community! Deck & Patio.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Kennett Square, PA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Kennett Square renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Kennett Square 2 BedroomsKennett Square 3 BedroomsKennett Square Apartments with Balcony
Kennett Square Apartments with Hardwood FloorsKennett Square Apartments with ParkingKennett Square Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Kennett Square Dog Friendly ApartmentsKennett Square Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAWilmington, DENorristown, PANewark, DEWest Chester, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PAPhoenixville, PA
Reading, PAAberdeen, MDChester, PAGlassboro, NJPottstown, PABear, DEArdmore, PA
Royersford, PANew Castle, DEElkton, MDEdgemoor, DEKulpsville, PAHavre de Grace, MDPaulsboro, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
University of Delaware