2 bedroom apartments
46 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Hatfield, PA
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
22 Units Available
Montgomery Manor
2701 Elroy Road, Hatfield, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1033 sqft
Near routes 309 and 202, this community offers convenient access to the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Residents have access to a community pool and resident clubhouse. Units feature fully equipped kitchens with breakfast bar and maple cabinets.
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
75 Units Available
Hatfield Village
2058 Maple Ave, Hatfield, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
850 sqft
Residents have access to an onsite gym, pool, and tennis court. Units offer a full range of appliances and a private patio or balcony. Moments from the dining and shopping along Broad Street.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
529 S MAIN STREET
529 Main Street, Hatfield, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1100 sqft
Welcome to 525 1/2 south main street! A incredible unit for the price! You get your own partially fenced backyard and a covered fence with around 1100 square feet of interior living space.
Results within 5 miles of Hatfield
Last updated June 12 at 05:02pm
11 Units Available
Silk Factory Lofts
200 S Line St, Lansdale, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,766
1114 sqft
Located in the heart of Lansdale, Pennsylvania, Silk Factory Lofts offer an irresistible lifestyle set in a historic landmark building. Our open loft-style apartments feature oversized windows, high ceilings and modern kitchens.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
8 Units Available
The New Willowyck Apartment Homes
1 Marlbrook Lane, Lansdale, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,762
1303 sqft
Welcome to the NEW Willowyck Apartment Homes. Our majestic tree-lined community offers newly renovated 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments and ranch-style homes.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
31 Units Available
Brookside Manor Apartments & Townhomes
2 Willow Ln, Lansdale, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1275 sqft
Updated community with private entrances and a balcony or patio. Community amenities include a pool, playground, hot tub, and courtyard. Modern 24-hour gym. Kitchens have granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
18 Units Available
Forge Gate Apartments
1141 Snyder Rd, Lansdale, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1021 sqft
Stylish apartments with extra storage and garbage disposal. Fully furnished. Ample onsite amenities, including a sparkling pool, dog park, and courtyard. Close to the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Near Pennbrook Middle School.
Last updated June 12 at 12:57pm
15 Units Available
Heritage Greene
807 Ridgeview Ct, Sellersville, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
1768 sqft
Situated in 27 acres of rolling countryside, this development offers one-, two-, and three-bedroom units. Amenities include open floor plans, nine-foot ceilings, gas fireplaces, gourmet kitchens, and more.
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
13 Units Available
The Point at Pennbrook Station
100 Reading Cir, Lansdale, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,798
1182 sqft
Located a stone's throw away from Pennbrook Station, offering convenient access to Philadelphia's city center. Apartments feature hardwood floors, granite counters and roomy walk-in closets.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
13 Units Available
Madison Lansdale Station
325 Madison St, Lansdale, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1071 sqft
We are providing Virtual Tours, Self-Guided Tours, and In-Person Tours By Appointment Only.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
7 Units Available
Crossings at Stanbridge
38 Jenkins Ave, Lansdale, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
835 sqft
Newly renovated Landsdale mid-rise close to highways 202 and 309 and within walking distance to public transportation. Amenities and features include a new gym, hardwood floors, storage facilities and on-site laundry.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
8 Units Available
AVE Lansdale
1001 Towamencin Avenue, Lansdale, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,861
1392 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Lansdale for your new home!Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.
Last updated June 12 at 12:18pm
4 Units Available
Heritage Pointe
414 Dover Drive, Chalfont, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,445
1615 sqft
Offering 32 pet-friendly apartments in one-, two-, and three-bedroom floorplans, this development offers a series of amenities including cathedral ceilings, finished basements, additional storage spaces, and more.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
46 GREEN STREET
46 Green Street, Souderton, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
690 sqft
Fabulous 2 bedroom, 1 bath, lower level unit in Souderton, Completely renovated bathroom and kitchen. Close to parks, dining, shopping, and public transportation.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
1001 TOWAMENCIN AVENUE
1001 Towamencin Ave, Montgomery County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
1177 sqft
This is a first floor apartment in a building with elevator service. The $750 Move-In Fee is the only thing you need to start the lease. No 1st Month's rent or Security Deposit! This apartment would be available as of February 26th.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
116 S MAIN STREET
116 S Main St, Telford, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1042 sqft
This is not your average rental property. Several recent upgrades are on display in this beautiful two bedroom home on Main Street in Telford. The family room/home office could also be used as a 3rd bedroom.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
618 N CANNON AVENUE
618 N Cannon Ave, Lansdale, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Conveniently located charming 2 bedroom 1 bathroom end unit home. Spacious kitchen with an island for entertaining, gas cooking and dishwasher and still plenty of room for a table and chairs. Living room is also spacious.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
1113 W MAIN ST
1113 West Main Street, Lansdale, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
If you want a clean 2B1B but don't want to pay a lot for it, this is the place. It doesn't have all the bells and whistle but can save you money. Off street parking. Laundry in the Bldg. Hot and cold water included. Trash included.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
31 W CHESTNUT STREET
31 West Chestnut Street, Souderton, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
2nd floor 2 BR / 1 Bath unit is available for rent beginning June 18, 2020. Tenant is responsible for electric (heat & hot water) and cable/internet service. Property owner pays for water/sewer and trash.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
718 WILLOW STREET
718 Willow Street, Lansdale, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1004 sqft
Conveniently located Garden condo in North Penn school district. Roomy kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and a gas stove. Enjoy relaxing in the open concept living and dining room.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
404 FREEDOM CIRCLE
404 Freedom Circle, Kulpsville, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1148 sqft
First floor Easy-entry unit. It has beautiful new engineering wood floor, totally renovated, LR, DR, Eat-in-kitchen, 2BR, 1 1/2 baths, updated kitchen, fireplace, and covered patio.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
1714 MORRIS COURT
1714 Morris Court, Montgomeryville, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
932 sqft
Comfortable living at its finest! This 2nd-floor condo in desirable Wood Hollow community in North Wales offers all the conveniences to make your life carefree and enjoyable.
Results within 10 miles of Hatfield
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
4 Units Available
Village Square
422 Main St, Harleysville, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,351
875 sqft
Welcome home to Village Square Apartments. Our peaceful and picturesque community offers residents brightly updated 1-and 2-bedroom apartments.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
12 Units Available
The Addison
700 Lower State Rd, North Wales, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,411
972 sqft
The Addison is perfectly situated in Horsham Township and is adjacent to the well-known Shoppes at English Village.
