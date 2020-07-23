Apartment List
21 Apartments for rent in Dallastown, PA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Dallastown renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep, ... Read Guide >

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Dallastown
245 S. Pleasant Avenue
245 South Pleasant Avenue, Dallastown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1400 sqft
245 S.
Results within 5 miles of Dallastown
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
14 Units Available
Lion's Gate Townhomes
101 N Cheviot Way, Red Lion, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1826 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1826 sqft
2-3 bedroom townhomes in quiet neighborhood near Freysville Road. In-unit laundry, breakfast bar, pantry and air conditioning. Private garage parking. Community has picnic area and tennis court.
Results within 10 miles of Dallastown

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Salem Square
642 W Mason Ave
642 West Mason Avenue, York, PA
5 Bedrooms
$825
642 W Mason Ave Available 08/16/20 Spacious 5 bedroom 1 bathroom in York - To Schedule a showing please either: schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Grantley
515 Dupont Ave
515 Dupont Avenue, Grantley, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1709 sqft
Huge 3 bedroom home W/ finished attic and garage! - To Schedule a showing please either: schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent or call 717-707-7079 anytime 24/7.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2 Enterprise St. Apt. A
2 Enterprise St, Glen Rock, PA
1 Bedroom
$650
Apartment 2nd fl - Located in Glen Rock Borough this 1 Bedroom apartment is conveniently located above laundromat. 16' x 12'8" Living Rm, 9'5" x 17'11" Kitchen with oven-range and refrigerator. There are hardwood floors. (RLNE5807636)

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
10 Fulton Ave
10 Fulton Avenue, Stewartstown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
Ranch style - Located in Stewartstown Borough this ranch home offers beautiful hardwood floors in most of 1st floor. 17'10" x 12'7" Living Room, Separate Dining, 12'2" x 11'1" Kitchen with appliances. Some replacement windows.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2255 Indian Rock Dam Rd
2255 Indian Rock Dam Rd, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Single Family Home - Farm style home of 2 plus acres surrounded by fields and horses to the front across street. LR 13'3" x 11'5" , Dining Rm 11'2" x 12'10", Kitchen with appliances measures 11'9" x 10'4".

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Northeast York
107 E. Market Street 2nd & 3rd Floor
107 E Market St, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$945
Beautiful 2nd & 3rd floor Loft located in York City - Beautiful brick 2 story apartment, original hardwood floors and numerous built-ins. On-street parking is available, York City parking permit can be obtained by the tenant.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Northwest York
433 Linden Avenue 1st Floor
433 Linden Ave, York, PA
1 Bedroom
$875
1st floor apartment - Located on "The Avenues" this very unique property features a big 15'9" x 13'11" Living Room, 13'1" x 11'1" Kitchen with oven-range and refrigerator. Hardwood floors. On street parking.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
5 S. MAIN STREET - 5 S. MAIN STREET - UNIT 2D
5 South Main Street, Shrewsbury, PA
1 Bedroom
$800
5 S Main Street, Unit 2D, SHREWSBURY - DOWNTOWN SHREWSBURY - 2nd floor 1 bedroom in charming brick multi-unit building with living room,, kitchen with electric stove and refrigerator, bathroom with shower only. 1 AC window unit provided.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
127 Main Street
127 Main Street, Glen Rock, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Town Home - Located in Glen Rock Borough this 3 story townhouse is loaded with charm and has a big 15'5" x 12' Living Rm, 10'8" x 11'4" Kitchen with appliances. Family room measuring 16'8" x 15'9", Den measures 15'6" x 12'. Hardwood floors.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
607 HOLLY COURT
607 Holly Court, York County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,795
3152 sqft
607 HOLLY CT YORK PA 17406 - Gorgeous custom built home with beautiful natural woodwork in private community! Features 4 bedrooms, 3.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
The Avenues
487 Madison Ave., Apt. 2
487 Madison Avenue, York, PA
3 Bedrooms
$895
487 Madison Ave., Apt. 2 Available 08/07/20 3 Bedroom Apartment For Rent! - A beautiful 3 bdrm apartment located on the 2nd and 3rd floor of 487 Madison Ave. Nice hardwood floors and clean painted walls. Large rooms with lots of closet space.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Salem Square
271 S. Belvidere Ave.
271 South Belvidere Avenue, York, PA
4 Bedrooms
$845
271 S. Belvidere Ave. Available 08/06/20 Spacious Home with Yard in the West End of York City - - Yard - Hardwood floors - Laundry Hookups This four bedroom house is located on the 200 block of S. Belvidere Ave. in the West end of York City.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Salem Square
501 W. King St., Apt. 3
501 West King Street, York, PA
3 Bedrooms
$825
501 W. King St., Apt. 3 Available 08/06/20 Spacious and Unique 3 Bedroom with Parking-York City SD Video in Photos! - A 3 bedroom apartment located at 501 W. King St. 3rd fl. Spacious apartment with hardwood floor and white walls.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Salem Square
640 W. Princess St., Apt. 2
640 West Princess Street, York, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$795
Updated 2nd and 3rd Floor apartment on West End of York City-Video Walk Through in Photos - (Traducción al Español localizado al final de la página) • Refinished hardwood floors • Freshly painted walls • Sizable rooms with lots of closet space •

1 of 1

Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
North York
1011 North Duke Street
1011 North Duke Street, North York, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1696 sqft
Check out this solid 4 bedroom brick home with lots of upgrades in Central York schools! Newly renovated with new floors, kitchen, bathrooms and more.

1 of 21

Last updated April 4 at 11:15 AM
1 Unit Available
1517 2nd ave
1517 2nd Avenue, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1500 sqft
Wonderful 3 BR/1 BA Duplex in Elmwood - Property Id: 252440 Updated home, modern kitchen in Spring Garden Township. Finished attic but no heating. Nice yard, front porch, deck and rear car port. Courtesy Washer and Dryer and 4 window unit ACs.

1 of 18

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
The Avenues
559 WEST PHILADELPHIA STREET
559 West Philadelphia Street, York, PA
5 Bedrooms
$925
559 W. Philadelphia Street York, PA 17401 - 5 Bedroom 1 Bath home located in the West End of York City. Updated kitchen, new appliances, freshly painted throughout. Open living room to dining area with large eat in kitchen. Bathroom with tub/shower.

1 of 1

Last updated October 12 at 10:27 AM
1 Unit Available
The Avenues
701 Madison Ave # 1ST FL
701 Madison Avenue, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$825
2 Bedroom Apartment On The Avenues - 1st Floor 2 bedroom apartment on the "Avenues" Hardwood floors& very spacious rooms. Large wrap around porch on this corner lot property, Nice yard (RLNE4748338)
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Dallastown, PA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Dallastown renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

