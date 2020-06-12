/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
80 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Broomall, PA
10 Units Available
Madison Ellis Preserve
400 Charles Ellis Drive, Broomall, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,827
1267 sqft
Residents will love the community amenities here, including the pool, putting green, outdoor yoga studio and a fitness center. Homes offer modern appliances and open layouts. Upscale living in a walkable community.
3 Units Available
AVE Newtown Square
7000 Cornerstone Drive, Broomall, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,222
1133 sqft
Live better at AVE Newtown Square! Our modern and spacious 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments are minutes from eclectic dining, renowned shopping, beautiful parks, and live entertainment.
1 Unit Available
301 N STATE ROAD
301 State Road, Delaware County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
750 sqft
Welcome to Rolling Green Apartments! 2 bedroom 1.5 bath recently renovated, available immediately! Washer/dryer located in lower level and each unit has additional private storage.
Wynnewood
3 Units Available
Oakwynne House
1209 West Wynnewood Road, Ardmore, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1292 sqft
The Main Line lifestyle can be yours at these beautiful and spacious apartments.
Bryn Mawr
40 Units Available
Radwyn Apartments
275 S Bryn Mawr Ave, Bryn Mawr, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1136 sqft
Our uncommonly spacious apartments were the perfect palette for new renovations which we recently completed.
Ardmore
16 Units Available
One Ardmore
24 Cricket Avenue, Ardmore, PA
2 Bedrooms
$3,069
1150 sqft
One Ardmore Apartment Homes in Ardmore, PA is now available for immediate move in! Part of the prestigious Main Line community, One Ardmore is ideally located for commuters working in Center City and surrounding suburbs.
24 Units Available
Radnor Crossing
284 Iven Ave, Devon, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
975 sqft
This property is only seconds from Route 30 shopping centers and John Cappelli Golf Range. Units are recently renovated and feature a full range of appliances. Amenities include a pool, gym, playground and carport parking.
Wynnewood
25 Units Available
Maybrook
325 Penn Rd, Narberth, PA
2 Bedrooms
$3,185
1172 sqft
Sophisticated apartments have quartz countertops and pendant lighting. Hang out in the game room or coffee bar. Convenient location offers easy access to the Wynnewood train station.
Haverford
2 Units Available
Montgomery Pointe
438 Montgomery Avenue, Haverford College, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
938 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Montgomery Pointe in Haverford College. View photos, descriptions and more!
Bryn Mawr
20 Units Available
Radcliff House
1000 Conestoga Rd, Bryn Mawr, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1200 sqft
Radcliff House is located in the heart of Philadelphia's prestigious Main Line.
Bryn Mawr
16 Units Available
Rosemont Plaza
1062 E Lancaster Ave, Bryn Mawr, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1263 sqft
In an elegant park-like setting with a convenient location, The Rosemont Plaza combines old world charm and modern luxury with unbeatable service.
Bryn Mawr
4 Units Available
Conwyn Arms
830 Montgomery Ave, Bryn Mawr, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,909
1200 sqft
Located in the prestigious locale of the Main Line, Conwyn Arms offers apartment community convenience with a class and distinction all its own.
Wynnewood
1 Unit Available
922 DELMONT DRIVE
922 Delmont Drive, Penn Wynne, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1275 sqft
Sunny and bright single home with open floor plan Living room and Dining room with beutiful hard wood floors.
Haverford
1 Unit Available
428 OLD LANCASTER AVENUE
428 Old Lancaster Road, Montgomery County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1000 sqft
Great Location between Montgomery & Lancaster Ave. Walking distance to Haverford College, Suburban Square, Septa Train, and so much more. This first floor apartment is move in ready. 2 bedrooms and 1 1/2 baths.
Bryn Mawr
1 Unit Available
820-822 GLENBROOK AVE #3A, 3B
820 Glenbrook Ave, Delaware County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
**NOW LEASING** | 820-822 Glenbrook Avenue Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 |4 immaculate, modern, sun-filled, open concept, units in the heart of Bryn Mawr.
40 Units Available
Hanover King of Prussia
625 Goddard Boulevard, King of Prussia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,051
1218 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hanover King of Prussia in King of Prussia. View photos, descriptions and more!
University City
20 Units Available
Arrive University City
3601 Market St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,555
1170 sqft
Located just steps from Drexel University and the Buckley Green. Units feature bathtub, garbage disposal, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Community includes fire pit, pool, yoga, and doorman.
37 Units Available
Hanover Town Center
350 Village Dr, King of Prussia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,184
1250 sqft
Hanover Town Center is luxury at its finest. Located in King of Prussia's Village at Valley Forge, we are excited to share our upscale property with you. Our apartments feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and modern finishes.
Garden Court
37 Units Available
Garden Court Plaza
4701 Pine St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1410 sqft
Set on the charming Pine Street of West Philadelphia, Garden Court Plaza Apartments are conveniently located in the University City neighborhood and feature a great mix of studio, one, two, and three bedroom units.
7 Units Available
Carriage Hill
2098 Butler Pike, Plymouth Meeting, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,494
813 sqft
Living at Carriage Hill provides you with access to all of the amenities at our affiliated property Summit Park in Roxborough.
35 Units Available
Indigo 301
301 Village Dr, King of Prussia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,068
1141 sqft
Brand new apartments near US-422, featuring high ceilings and lots of natural light. Wood floors, stainless steel appliances, and extra storage. Within steps of restaurants and designer shops.
59 Units Available
Omnia at Town Center
300 Village Dr, King of Prussia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,026
1227 sqft
New luxury apartments near I-76. Granite counters, spacious closets, and dark wood accents. Large outdoor pool and sundeck. Media room and courtyard. Dog-friendly community with dog grooming area.
Wynnefield Heights
3 Units Available
Lincoln Green
4000 Presidential Blvd, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
960 sqft
Located close to Fairmount Park and its biking and jogging trails. Minutes away from downtown Philadelphia. Units feature stainless steel appliances, a fully equipped kitchen and granite counters.
84 Units Available
Delwyn Bala Cynwyd
20 Saint Asaphs Rd, Montgomery County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,430
1159 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Directly off of Philadelphia's desirable Main Line,The Delwyn at Bala Cynwyd is a testament to luxury living.
