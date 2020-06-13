Apartment List
56 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Gladstone, OR

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Gladstone
20 Units Available
Rivergreens Apartments
19739 River Rd, Gladstone, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1274 sqft
Warm apartments on wooded property. Just blocks from Rivergreens Golf Club. Includes walk-in closets and living room fireplace, as well as in-unit laundry. Tenants have access to community yoga studio, racquetball court and putting green.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Gladstone
1 Unit Available
370 E Gloucester St.
370 East Gloucester Street, Gladstone, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1194 sqft
Remodeled 3 bdrm Gladstone Home in family friendly neighborhood - This home is in a nice neighborhood in Gladstone. It has 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom, central a/c, and hardwood floors in living room. Big picture windows provide natural light.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Gladstone
1 Unit Available
1160 Clayton Way
1160 Clayton Way, Gladstone, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2245 sqft
1160 Clayton Way Available 04/27/20 Spacious 3 Bed 3 Bath split-level home w/easy access to I-205 - Fully-fenced, split-level home with 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, fireplace, livingroom and family room, large storage room, indoor laundry and a
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Clackamette Park
17 Units Available
Edgewater at the Cove
1937 Main Street, Oregon City, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,203
1307 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Milwaukie Heights
1 Unit Available
16554 SE Gordon Court
16554 Southeast Gordon Court, Jennings Lodge, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1005 sqft
16554 SE Gordon Court Available 04/24/20 Newly Refreshed 3 Bedroom Ranch in Milwaukie - Available From Grid Property Management, LLC: This spacious 3 bedrooms and 1 bath ranch home located at 16554 SE Gordon Court is nestled in Milwaukie a block
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Southgate
14 Units Available
Latitude
11282 SE Causey Cir, Happy Valley, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,934
1565 sqft
Multiple floor plans, with amenities including a dog washing station, resort-style pool, bike repair station, and modern fitness center. Close to 3-Creeks Recreational Area and North Clackamas Park.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Parker Crest
25 Units Available
Cascade Summit Apartment Homes
22100 Horizon Dr, West Linn, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1323 sqft
Recently renovated homes with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and extra storage. Enjoy the pool, clubhouse, and gym when free. Play basketball and tennis at nearby Tanner Creek Park. Minutes from I-205.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Southgate
21 Units Available
Riverwalk at Happy Valley
8640 SE Causey Ave, Happy Valley, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,686
1150 sqft
Community amenities include covered parking, fitness center, spa and sauna, and more. Apartments have bathtubs, walk-in closets, and washer and dryer. Located close to War Veterans Memorial Freeway, 3-Creeks Natural Area and I-205.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Gaffney Lane
3 Units Available
The Preserve
19839 Highway 213, Oregon City, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,633
1100 sqft
Capture the best of country-side living in our spacious studio, one, two and three bedroom apartment homes while enjoying the close proximity of Portland, OR.
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Sunnyside
6 Units Available
The Preserve at Sunnyside
13300 SE 122nd Ave, Happy Valley, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,696
1208 sqft
Resort-like community near James Abele Park. Recently renovated with updated appliances, in-unit laundry and a fireplace. On-site amenities include a remodeled fitness center, pool and playground. Pet-friendly community.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Robinwood
2 Units Available
Larkspur West Linn
19500 Hidden Springs Road, West Linn, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1208 sqft
A beautiful community overlooking a natural area with park-like courtyard. Pet-friendly. Homes feature hardwood-style plank flooring, vaulted ceilings, and a washer and dryer. Larger floor plans. Smart features.
Last updated June 13 at 12:47am
Lents
8 Units Available
Scott Mountain
7828 SE Aspen Summit Dr, Portland, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,885
1157 sqft
Pet-friendly community with spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Homes have open-concept floor plan, washer/dryer and private patio balcony. 24-hour fitness center, resort-inspired pool and sport court.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Rock Creek
4 Units Available
Sunnyside Village
13674 SE 145th Ave, Happy Valley, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1176 sqft
Enjoy views of Mt Hood at this apartment complex, also a short distance from Clackamas Town Center. Features boutique kitchens, in-unit laundry, and extra storage space. Community amenities include clubhouse and guest parking.
Last updated June 13 at 12:53am
Milwaukie Heights
2 Units Available
Christine Court
2295 Southeast Courtney Avenue, Milwaukie, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
962 sqft
Welcome to Christine Court Apartments. This quiet 30-unit mid-size community is located in an established neighborhood of Oak Grove.
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
Evergreen
23 Units Available
Windward Apartments
130 A Ave, Lake Oswego, OR
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1971 sqft
Apartment complex on landscaped grounds featuring one, two and three-bedroom units with balconies/patios, plank flooring and picture windows. Located close to Downtown, shopping, dining, and entertainment.

Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
Parker Crest
1 Unit Available
20334 Noble Lane
20334 Noble Lane, West Linn, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,499
2360 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 2.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Barclay Hills
1 Unit Available
441 Harris Lane
441 Harris Lane, Oregon City, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1500 sqft
441 Harris Lane Available 06/19/20 Delightful 3BD* 2.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Gaffney Lane
1 Unit Available
20247 S Hwy 213
20247 Highway 213, Clackamas County, OR
20247 S Hwy 213 Available 06/19/20 Large Lot Home Just Off Highway 213 - $2,150 - This four bedroom, two bath manufactured home, ~1,890 square feet, has been freshly painted inside and out and has new flooring throughout. New vinyl windows.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sunnyside
1 Unit Available
11667 SE Aerie Crescent Rd
11667 Southeast Aerie Crescent Road, Happy Valley, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
2817 sqft
Stunning Happy Valley Home near Eagles Landing Golf Course - 11667 SE Aerie Crescent Rd, Happy Valley. $2,595/Month $2,595/Deposit Very nicely maintained, 3 bedroom home in Eagles Landing. Beautiful neighborhood and fantastic location.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
14160 South Canyon Ridge Drive
14160 South Canyon Ridge Drive, Clackamas County, OR
14160 South Canyon Ridge Drive Available 07/06/20 ALL utilities included! Oregon City Location on 2 acres! - NO SHOWINGS AVAILABLE TILL 7/3/2020 Call or Text Leasing Agent Prior To APPLYING at (503) 443-9331 **DO NOT DISTURB THE TENANT RESIDING

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Milwaukie Heights
1 Unit Available
1630 SE Oak Grove Blvd
1630 Southeast Oak Grove Boulevard, Oak Grove, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
900 sqft
Newly remodeled single level home. Take a virtual tour! - Newly remodeled home. Wood burning fireplace in living room.Dining area located off kitchen. New appliances in kitchen, laundry room with new washer & dryer. Tenant pays all utilities.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ardenwald-Johnson Creek
1 Unit Available
9634 SE 29th Avenue
9634 Southeast 29th Avenue, Milwaukie, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1262 sqft
Single-level, Milwaukie Home - - 3 bedrooms - 2 bathrooms - Large living room with vaulted ceiling - Attached 2-car garage - Laundry room - Great backyard - Easy access to all things Milwaukie and downtown Portland - Utilities: Tenant

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Parker Crest
1 Unit Available
20296 Hoodview Ave
20296 Hoodview Avenue, West Linn, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1496 sqft
Great 3 bedroom Corner Townhome w/ Walk In, Fireplace, and Deck! - Thank you for your interest in our company and this property/unit! To view our website/other properties www.mcneeley.com The coordinator for this property is Sarah U.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
McLoughlin
1 Unit Available
1207 Division St.
1207 Division Street, Oregon City, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1207 Division St.

Gladstone rents increased slightly over the past month

Gladstone rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and are up slightly by 1.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Gladstone stand at $1,521 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,794 for a two-bedroom. This is the fourth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in January. Gladstone's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rent trends vary across the Portland Metro

    While rents prices have increased in Gladstone over the past year, trends across the rest of the metro have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Portland metro, some have seen decreases while other cities have rents increasing. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Tualatin has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 3.0%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,892, while one-bedrooms go for $1,604.
    • Forest Grove has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,452, while one-bedrooms go for $1,231.
    • Hillsboro has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Portland metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,062; rents decreased 0.9% over the past month and 1.3% over the past year.
    • Portland proper has the least expensive rents in the Portland metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,322; rents went down 0.2% over the past month and 0.4% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Gladstone

    As rents have increased slightly in Gladstone, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Gladstone is less affordable for renters.

    • While Oregon as a whole logged rent growth of 0.5% over the past year, other cities across the state have seen rents decline moderately. For example, rents have fallen by 0.1% in Eugene and 2.1% in Salem.
    • Gladstone's median two-bedroom rent of $1,794 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.5% rise in Gladstone.
    • While Gladstone's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Denver (-0.4%), and Boston (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Gladstone than most large cities. For example, Salem has a median 2BR rent of $1,067, where Gladstone is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Portland
    $1,120
    $1,320
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    Vancouver
    $1,420
    $1,680
    -0.1%
    0.7%
    Gresham
    $1,400
    $1,650
    0
    -0.3%
    Hillsboro
    $1,750
    $2,060
    -0.9%
    -1.3%
    Beaverton
    $1,550
    $1,830
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Lake Oswego
    $1,530
    $1,800
    -0.2%
    1.2%
    Tualatin
    $1,600
    $1,890
    -1.1%
    -3%
    Forest Grove
    $1,230
    $1,450
    0.1%
    2.3%
    Wilsonville
    $1,470
    $1,730
    -0.8%
    -0.2%
    Gladstone
    $1,520
    $1,790
    0.2%
    1.5%
    Fairview
    $1,530
    $1,810
    0.1%
    0
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

