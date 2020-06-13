/
/
vinita
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:13 AM
1 Apartments for rent in Vinita, OK📍
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 12:06pm
10 Units Available
Villa Lofts of Vinita
201 S Wilson St, Vinita, OK
1 Bedroom
$433
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$517
890 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Villa Lofts of Vinita in Vinita. View photos, descriptions and more!
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Vinita rentals listed on Apartment List is $490.
Some of the colleges located in the Vinita area include Missouri Southern State University, Tulsa Community College, and University of Tulsa. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Vinita from include Tulsa, Broken Arrow, Joplin, Bartlesville, and Owasso.