Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:08 PM

54 Apartments for rent in Jenks, OK with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Jenks renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particular... Read Guide >
1 of 7

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:40pm
13 Units Available
Thrive Jenks
204 S Riverfront Dr, Jenks, OK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1079 sqft
THE LIFESTYLE YOU DESERVE. Located in Jenks, Oklahoma, and just across the river from Tulsa, THRIVE Jenks is a living experience unlike any other.
1 of 25

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
1 Unit Available
Village On The Green
758 West B Street, Jenks, OK
1 Bedroom
$649
532 sqft
742 Plaza Drive - 742 H Available 07/15/20 1 Bedr. Beautiful Jenks Location. Cozy & Quiet. SPECIALS! - This bright and open layout creates the perfect place to call home.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
2601 W 112th Pl S
2601 W 112th Pl S, Jenks, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2024 sqft
Available July 10th! The Washita features an open kitchen with center island and walk-in pantry, large living area with dramatic 10ft ceilings, a secluded master suite with his & hers vanities, a flex-room that can be used as a fourth bedroom, study
Results within 1 mile of Jenks
1 of 29

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:48pm
20 Units Available
Crown Win River
8336 S Lewis Ave, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$905
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
1129 sqft
Community includes a herb garden, elevator, and fitness center. Apartments offer stainless steel appliances, stylish kitchens, en suite baths. Located close to popular shopping and dining destinations in Tulsa.
1 of 30

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:46pm
17 Units Available
Bandon Trails
2505 E 88th St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$575
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$630
907 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$865
1190 sqft
Near Oral Roberts University. Apartments and townhouses with private entries, fully equipped kitchens and large patios or balconies in a landscaped community with a gym, soccer field and saltwater pool. Large parking areas available.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
10119 South College Place
10119 South College Place, Tulsa, OK
5 Bedrooms
$2,350
3800 sqft
Beautiful home across from Jenks Middle School - Large updated home with 5 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
3122 East 88th Street
3122 East 88th Street, Tulsa, OK
5 Bedrooms
$5,950
4669 sqft
Luxurious Rental in South Tulsa! Gated Wellington South in Jenks Schools District! Many upgrades throughout. Spacious kitchen w/ state of the art industrial stainless steel appliance, Farmhouse sink, wine refrigerator, large center island and more.
Results within 5 miles of Jenks
1 of 7

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 03:34pm
Brookside
1 Unit Available
Pin Oak Townhomes
4928 S Quaker Ave, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$995
1056 sqft
Pin Oak Townhomes, one of the featured communities of Winfield Property Management located in Tulsa’s Brookside area is conveniently located to great eating, special happy hour spots, the best grocery shopping options, amazing parks along Riverside,
1 of 16

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Southern Memorial Acres
39 Units Available
Encore Memorial
7860 East 126th St S, Bixby, OK
1 Bedroom
$810
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1227 sqft
One- to-three-bedroom apartments with patio, air-con, and well-equipped kitchens. The trendy community clubhouse has a business center, gym, media room and coffee bar. Conveniently located between Bixby and Tulsa and next to Arkansas River.
1 of 25

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:34pm
Kensington
23 Units Available
Cascades at Southern Hills
1818 E 71st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$435
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$655
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cascades at Southern Hills in Tulsa. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 1

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Minshall Park
4 Units Available
Regency Point
5477 East 71st Street, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$589
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$699
903 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Regency Point in Tulsa. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 23

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:14pm
Kensington
34 Units Available
Red River Apartments
1502 E 71st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$509
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$649
900 sqft
WELCOME HOME! No matter your lifestyle, Red River is the place for you.
1 of 30

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:51pm
Sun Meadow
25 Units Available
Bellevue at Sheridan
10011 S Sheridan Rd, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$628
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$863
975 sqft
Lots of privacy and 24-hour maintenance service. Glass elevators, heated jacuzzi and two pools on-site. Near supermarkets and Woodland Hills Mall. Pets of any size welcomed.
1 of 5

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:56pm
$
South Peoria
5 Units Available
Atlanta Terrace
2442 E 51st St, Tulsa, OK
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$500
2 Bedrooms
$600
600 sqft
When you reside at Atlanta Terrace Apartments, you can expect to feel at home. To accommodate your lifestyle, we offer spacious and affordable apartment homes varying from an efficiency to a two-bedroom townhome; we have something for everyone.
1 of 28

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:08pm
$
Brookside
56 Units Available
Urban Oaks at 51st
2102 E 51st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$459
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$655
900 sqft
Welcome home to Urban Oaks @ 51st Apartments, a beautiful apartment home community perfectly situated in the heart of Tulsa, Oklahoma. Our community offers an irresistible combination of residential comfort, convenience, and quality.
1 of 8

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:58pm
Brookside
93 Units Available
The Villa's at Midtown
2001 E Skelly Dr, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$445
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$610
957 sqft
Residential community located on 12 landscaped acres close to Thomas Edison Prep School. Volleyball and basketball courts, swimming pool, picnic area, fitness center and playground for residents.
1 of 5

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:42pm
$
15 Units Available
Marquis on Memorial
14681 S 82nd East Ave, Bixby, OK
1 Bedroom
$720
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1200 sqft
Welcome to Marquis on Memorial, offering you luxury 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartment homes at unbeatable prices.
1 of 30

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:15pm
48 Units Available
Darlington Oaks
4801 S Braden Ave, Tulsa, OK
Studio
$439
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$479
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$609
914 sqft
Midtown Flats & Darlington Oaks Apartments offers all the comforts of home in the pristine setting of Tulsa, Oklahoma. Our warm and inviting apartment community is nestled in a vibrant community centrally located within the city of Tulsa.
1 of 18

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
29 Units Available
Lincoln Villas on Memorial
7777 S Memorial Dr, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$710
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy commuting to Bixby and Broken Arrow. On-site amenities include 24-hour gym, fit pit, game room and pool. This green community also offers a community garden. Hardwood floors and granite countertops in units.
1 of 18

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Brookside
28 Units Available
The Enclave at Brookside
1414 E 39th St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$1,205
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1338 sqft
Luxury apartment homes in the heart of Brookside and close to shops and dining. Community features a garden, fire pit, yoga studio, sauna, and pool. Elegant homes with modern finishes.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Brookside
1 Unit Available
4819 S Owasso Avenue
4819 South Owasso Avenue, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1125 sqft
Brookside Bungalow! Hardwood flooring with tile in kitchen and bath. Two bedrooms, one bath but does have a room that could be an office or used as 3rd bedroom (no closet).

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
4716 South 30th West Avenue
4716 South 30th West Avenue, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom Bungalow in Tulsa. Amenities included: central heat and air, dishwasher, gas range, fridge, laundry hookups, hardwood floors, updated kitchen and bathroom, storage shed, and yard. Water included. Is pet friendly.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
South Peoria
1 Unit Available
6407 South Newport Avenue - A
6407 South Newport Avenue, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$775
1032 sqft
3 bedroom 1 bath apartment located on the bottom floor of 4 unit building. Freshly renovated with wood like floors and new paint. Water included in the rent. We accept vouchers!

1 of 25

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
Southwood
1 Unit Available
1944 E 132nd Pl S
1944 E 132nd Pl S, Bixby, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1812 sqft
Guthrie - This home is perfect for those needing flexible living space. With four good sized bedrooms in a split plan design, you can easily create space for an office, hobby/craft room or guest bedroom.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Jenks, OK

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Jenks renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

