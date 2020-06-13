/
3 bedroom apartments
88 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Jenks, OK
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
11705 South Vine Street
11705 South Vine Street, Jenks, OK
Jenks Luxury Next To Pool! - 6 Bedroom 3 bath with study and upstairs game room. Kitchen has granite, SS appliances and large pantry. Master bath has jetted tub, his and her vanity and separate shower. Covered patio and full privacy fence.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
10354 S Nathan Pl
10354 S Nathan Pl, Jenks, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1626 sqft
Yorkshire-This amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bath split floor plan offers more than 1625 sqft and features a covered front porch, an open kitchen with center island and walk-in pantry, dining area with access to rear patio, large living room with spacious
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
2601 W 112th Pl S
2601 W 112th Pl S, Jenks, OK
Available July 10th! The Washita features an open kitchen with center island and walk-in pantry, large living area with dramatic 10ft ceilings, a secluded master suite with his & hers vanities, a flex-room that can be used as a fourth bedroom, study
Results within 1 mile of Jenks
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:09am
17 Units Available
Bandon Trails
2505 E 88th St, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$865
1190 sqft
Near Oral Roberts University. Apartments and townhouses with private entries, fully equipped kitchens and large patios or balconies in a landscaped community with a gym, soccer field and saltwater pool. Large parking areas available.
Verified
Last updated February 10 at 03:49pm
1 Unit Available
Avignon Townhomes
1902 E 74th Pl, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1958 sqft
Large three-bedroom townhomes with double vanities, walk-in closets, and air conditioning. Pet-friendly community with a sport court and on-site laundry facilities. Near Victory Christian School.
Last updated June 13 at 02:09am
1 Unit Available
3122 East 88th Street
3122 East 88th Street, Tulsa, OK
Luxurious Rental in South Tulsa! Gated Wellington South in Jenks Schools District! Many upgrades throughout. Spacious kitchen w/ state of the art industrial stainless steel appliance, Farmhouse sink, wine refrigerator, large center island and more.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
10119 South College Place
10119 South College Place, Tulsa, OK
Beautiful home across from Jenks Middle School - Large updated home with 5 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.
Last updated June 13 at 01:50am
1 Unit Available
14828 S Toledo Ave
14828 South Toledo Avenue, Bixby, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1174 sqft
This cute house in Bixby is in a smaller gated community. Neutral colors throughout with 3 nice sized bedrooms and two full baths. Close to highway access and golf course!
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
5775 E 145th Place S
5775 East 145th Place South, Bixby, OK
Lovely and Liveable in BIXBY schools. 5/2.5/3 with 3 living areas, formals, loft game, one owner. Close to neighborhood pool in desirable Ridge at South County. Nice patio & large private fenced back yard.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Kensington
1 Unit Available
1525 E 74th Street
1525 East 74th Street, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$925
1282 sqft
**Jenks Schools** 3 Bedroom 2 Bath,2 car garage. $925 month $600 Deposit Sorry NO PETS No Sec 8, lawn care provided, Auto Draft required
Results within 5 miles of Jenks
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:33am
Brookside
17 Units Available
The Village at Brookside
1404 E 41st St, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$799
978 sqft
Experience a bit of Brooksides Charm! Apartment layouts to fit your style! Offering one or two bedrooms, our floor plans are full of character and sophistication to make you feel right at home.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Southern Memorial Acres
39 Units Available
Encore Memorial
7860 East 126th St S, Bixby, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1227 sqft
One- to-three-bedroom apartments with patio, air-con, and well-equipped kitchens. The trendy community clubhouse has a business center, gym, media room and coffee bar. Conveniently located between Bixby and Tulsa and next to Arkansas River.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:09am
28 Units Available
Midtown Flats
4803 South Braden Avenue, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$889
1330 sqft
Midtown Flats & Darlington Oaks Apartments offers all the comforts of home in the pristine setting of Tulsa, Oklahoma. Our warm and inviting apartment community is nestled in a vibrant community centrally located within the city of Tulsa.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
31 Units Available
Lincoln Villas on Memorial
7777 S Memorial Dr, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1531 sqft
Easy commuting to Bixby and Broken Arrow. On-site amenities include 24-hour gym, fit pit, game room and pool. This green community also offers a community garden. Hardwood floors and granite countertops in units.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Villa Grove
12 Units Available
French Villa Apartments
4746 S Harvard Ave, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1405 sqft
Enjoy the carefree lifestyle that you deserve! French Villa offers a range of affordable floorplans in a park-like setting.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:30am
15 Units Available
Marquis on Memorial
14681 S 82nd East Ave, Bixby, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1200 sqft
Welcome to Marquis on Memorial, offering you luxury 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartment homes at unbeatable prices.
Verified
Last updated March 3 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
Glenpool Duplexes
163 E 143rd Street, Glenpool, OK
3 Bedrooms
$989
1140 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Glenpool Duplexes in Glenpool. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
14624 South Yukon Avenue
14624 South Yukon Avenue, Glenpool, OK
3 Bedrooms
$995
1172 sqft
This beautiful 3bd-1.5ba-1ga home in Glenpool has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal.
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
10401 East 116th Street South
10401 East 116th Street South, Bixby, OK
**TWO WEEKS FREE RENT WITH A 24 MONTH LEASE! Must move in by June 30.** Beautiful home! Installing new flooring on main floor. Master suite on main level. 2 eating areas. Half bath on main floor. Open living with fireplace, combo dining.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6211 S 46th West Ave
6211 South 46th West Avenue, Oakhurst, OK
Spaciou beautiful remodeled home in West Tulsa - Property Id: 297545 House for Sale (Rent to own, Lease Option) Fully remodeled home in Oakhurst, New foundation, New roof, New windows, new sidings, Vented Kitchen Exhaust, new flooring with vinyl
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Peoria
1 Unit Available
2223 E. 55th Place
2223 East 55th Place, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2318 sqft
Newly Renovated Condo With Secure Gate Access! - 3 bed, 3 bath, 2 car garage. Newly painted with new appliances included. Open kitchen floor plan with fireplace and adjoining private courtyard.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
10539 S 90th East Avenue
10539 South 90th East Avenue, Bixby, OK
Lovely Stone/Stucco Home Nestled in Cul-de-Sac Legacy Park! - Bixby School. 4/3.5/3 with extended driveway. Fresh paint throughout! Kitchen island, double oven, granite, pantry, breakfast bar.
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Red Fork-Park Grove
1 Unit Available
3763 W 42nd Place
3763 West 42nd Place, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$800
1300 sqft
Nice house in quiet neighborhood Good size garage, good size yard Call Dan for a viewing
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
8239 S 70th East Avenue
8239 South 70th East Avenue, Tulsa, OK
Executive level home w/full granite kitchen & tumbled limestone. Gorgeous hardwoods throughout 1st flr except Master. Granite mstr Bath & Powder Bth, plantation shutters, travertine FP w/gas logs. Office w/french doors.
