accessible apartments
15 Accessible Apartments for rent in Bixby, OK
15 Units Available
Marquis on Memorial
14681 S 82nd East Ave, Bixby, OK
1 Bedroom
$720
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1200 sqft
Welcome to Marquis on Memorial, offering you luxury 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartment homes at unbeatable prices.
Results within 1 mile of Bixby
19 Units Available
Memorial Creek
9602 S Memorial Dr, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$725
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient to Creek Turnpike. Floor plans feature huge walk-in closets and oversized patios or balconies. Select apartments offer computer desks, built-in bookcases and island kitchens. Coffee bar, clubhouse, gym and outdoor swimming pool on site.
5 Units Available
Cedar Ridge
11100 E 96th St S, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$849
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cedar Ridge Apartments is the luxury community you’ve been searching for. Our brand-new, spacious 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments for rent in Tulsa, Oklahoma, are available in a number of unique floor plans.
Results within 5 miles of Bixby
13 Units Available
Thrive Jenks
204 S Riverfront Dr, Jenks, OK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1079 sqft
THE LIFESTYLE YOU DESERVE. Located in Jenks, Oklahoma, and just across the river from Tulsa, THRIVE Jenks is a living experience unlike any other.
7 Units Available
Silver Springs
6112 S 87th East Ave, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$720
950 sqft
Welcome to Silver Springs Apartments in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
17 Units Available
Bandon Trails
2505 E 88th St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$575
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$630
907 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$865
1190 sqft
Near Oral Roberts University. Apartments and townhouses with private entries, fully equipped kitchens and large patios or balconies in a landscaped community with a gym, soccer field and saltwater pool. Large parking areas available.
Sun Meadow
26 Units Available
Bellevue at Sheridan
10011 S Sheridan Rd, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$643
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$834
975 sqft
Lots of privacy and 24-hour maintenance service. Glass elevators, heated jacuzzi and two pools on-site. Near supermarkets and Woodland Hills Mall. Pets of any size welcomed.
1 Unit Available
Village On The Green
758 West B Street, Jenks, OK
1 Bedroom
$649
532 sqft
742 Plaza Drive - 742 H Available 07/15/20 1 Bedr. Beautiful Jenks Location. Cozy & Quiet. SPECIALS! - This bright and open layout creates the perfect place to call home.
Aspen Creek
10 Units Available
Aspen Village
1947 W Houston St, Broken Arrow, OK
1 Bedroom
$765
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$890
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just off the Broken Arrow Expressway, close to numerous shopping, dining and entertainment venues. 1-3 bedroom units include hardwood floors, walk-in closets, fireplaces and more. Gym, pool, clubhouse and courtyard with grills on site.
Results within 10 miles of Bixby
35 Units Available
Silver Creek
10710 E 41st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$488
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$694
920 sqft
Welcome to Silver Creek Apartments in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Brookside
93 Units Available
The Villa's at Midtown
2001 E Skelly Dr, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$445
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$610
957 sqft
Residential community located on 12 landscaped acres close to Thomas Edison Prep School. Volleyball and basketball courts, swimming pool, picnic area, fitness center and playground for residents.
Brookside
56 Units Available
Urban Oaks at 51st
2102 E 51st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$459
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$655
900 sqft
Welcome home to Urban Oaks @ 51st Apartments, a beautiful apartment home community perfectly situated in the heart of Tulsa, Oklahoma. Our community offers an irresistible combination of residential comfort, convenience, and quality.
Brookside
27 Units Available
The Enclave at Brookside
1414 E 39th St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$1,205
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1338 sqft
Luxury apartment homes in the heart of Brookside and close to shops and dining. Community features a garden, fire pit, yoga studio, sauna, and pool. Elegant homes with modern finishes.
5 Units Available
Avery Park
4111 E 51st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$775
490 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$979
934 sqft
Welcome Home to Avery Park! We are an ALL BILLS PAID Community! Conveniently located on E 51st street in Tulsa near great restaurants, shops, and grocery stores.
4 Units Available
Hampton Hills
718 W 49th St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$590
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$690
834 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious units have in unit laundry and patio or balcony. Located just a short drive from shopping and dining of downtown Tulsa. Community includes 24-hour laundry, 24-hour maintenance, and pool.
