3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:35 PM
90 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bixby, OK
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Southern Memorial Acres
40 Units Available
Encore Memorial
7860 East 126th St S, Bixby, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1227 sqft
One- to-three-bedroom apartments with patio, air-con, and well-equipped kitchens. The trendy community clubhouse has a business center, gym, media room and coffee bar. Conveniently located between Bixby and Tulsa and next to Arkansas River.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 06:15pm
$
15 Units Available
Marquis on Memorial
14681 S 82nd East Ave, Bixby, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1200 sqft
Welcome to Marquis on Memorial, offering you luxury 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartment homes at unbeatable prices.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
10539 S 90th East Avenue
10539 South 90th East Avenue, Bixby, OK
Lovely Stone/Stucco Home Nestled in Cul-de-Sac Legacy Park! - Bixby School. 4/3.5/3 with extended driveway. Fresh paint throughout! Kitchen island, double oven, granite, pantry, breakfast bar.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
10401 East 116th Street South
10401 East 116th Street South, Bixby, OK
**TWO WEEKS FREE RENT WITH A 24 MONTH LEASE! Must move in by June 30.** Beautiful home! Installing new flooring on main floor. Master suite on main level. 2 eating areas. Half bath on main floor. Open living with fireplace, combo dining.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:21pm
1 Unit Available
14828 S Toledo Ave
14828 South Toledo Avenue, Bixby, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1174 sqft
This cute house in Bixby is in a smaller gated community. Neutral colors throughout with 3 nice sized bedrooms and two full baths. Close to highway access and golf course!
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
5775 E 145th Place S
5775 East 145th Place South, Bixby, OK
Lovely and Liveable in BIXBY schools. 5/2.5/3 with 3 living areas, formals, loft game, one owner. Close to neighborhood pool in desirable Ridge at South County. Nice patio & large private fenced back yard.
1 of 25
Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
Southwood
1 Unit Available
1944 E 132nd Pl S
1944 E 132nd Pl S, Bixby, OK
Guthrie - This home is perfect for those needing flexible living space. With four good sized bedrooms in a split plan design, you can easily create space for an office, hobby/craft room or guest bedroom.
1 of 29
Last updated December 9 at 08:30am
Southern Memorial Acres
1 Unit Available
13114 S 20th St
13114 S 20th St, Bixby, OK
You will fall in love with the spacious Sullivan, one of Simmons Homes' newest floor plans. This plan feels larger than it is, with plenty of windows framing the bright, open living area.
Results within 1 mile of Bixby
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
12474 S Norwood Ave
12474 S Norwood Ave, Tulsa County, OK
The new Ernest plan is beautiful inside and out. Stunning exterior details create fabulous curb appeal on one of the half-acre homesites in popular Vintage Oaks.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
9933 S 85th East Avenue
9933 South 85th East Avenue, Tulsa, OK
Amazing family home in gated community! 4 bedrooms in gated Ridge Pointe Villas. Granite kitchen with center island & stainless appliances open to living area with gas log fireplace. Fridge/washer/dryer included but not warranted.
Results within 5 miles of Bixby
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
31 Units Available
Lincoln Villas on Memorial
7777 S Memorial Dr, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1531 sqft
Easy commuting to Bixby and Broken Arrow. On-site amenities include 24-hour gym, fit pit, game room and pool. This green community also offers a community garden. Hardwood floors and granite countertops in units.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
27 Units Available
Atria
8601 S Mingo Rd, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1515 sqft
Premium, pet-friendly apartments on the southern edge of Meadowbrook Country Club. Saltwater swimming pool, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Garage, courtyard, clubhouse and internet access. Just minutes from Tulsa Community College.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
24 Units Available
Springs at Woodlands South
7541 S Mingo Rd, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,216
1366 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments located blocks from Woodland Hills Mall and Oklahoma Aquarium. Hardwood-style floors and nine-foot ceilings. Tenants have a community car care center, pet spa and pool.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 06:33pm
18 Units Available
Bandon Trails
2505 E 88th St, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$865
1190 sqft
Near Oral Roberts University. Apartments and townhouses with private entries, fully equipped kitchens and large patios or balconies in a landscaped community with a gym, soccer field and saltwater pool. Large parking areas available.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
21 Units Available
Woodland Park
7350 S Garnett Rd, Broken Arrow, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1247 sqft
Enjoy the outdoors with your own balcony or patio featured in every unit. Amenities include package receiving, sauna and pool. Easy access to U.S. Highway 64 with proximity to Cinemark movie theater.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated March 3 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
Glenpool Duplexes
163 E 143rd Street, Glenpool, OK
3 Bedrooms
$989
1140 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Glenpool Duplexes in Glenpool. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 49
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
3122 East 88th Street
3122 East 88th Street, Tulsa, OK
Luxurious Rental in South Tulsa! Gated Wellington South in Jenks Schools District! Many upgrades throughout. Spacious kitchen w/ state of the art industrial stainless steel appliance, Farmhouse sink, wine refrigerator, large center island and more.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
12829 E 133rd Street S
12829 East 133rd Street, Tulsa County, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1624 sqft
BIXBY SCHOOLS! Three bedrooms all with walk-in closets and two baths. This home has been in process of being updated with new paint, carpeting, granite and SS appliances.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Shadow Mountain
1 Unit Available
6837 S 78th E Avenue
6837 S 78th East Ave, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
Available 07/01/20 Spacious Clean Duplex - Property Id: 299913 Great South Tulsa location near 71st & Memorial. Large rooms, 3 BR, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage, Central HVAC. Living Room has vaulted ceiling and fireplace.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4520 W. Tacoma Street
4520 West Tacoma Street, Broken Arrow, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1576 sqft
Union Schools - Quiet Street! - Cute one-story brick. Kitchen open to living. Patio, doors open to all walk-in closets. Hard surface floors throughout. Plantation blinds, new Heat/Air, new Hot Water, new Roof. Cats not allowed.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
11705 South Vine Street
11705 South Vine Street, Jenks, OK
Jenks Luxury Next To Pool! - 6 Bedroom 3 bath with study and upstairs game room. Kitchen has granite, SS appliances and large pantry. Master bath has jetted tub, his and her vanity and separate shower. Covered patio and full privacy fence.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Stacey Lynn East
1 Unit Available
1923 West Toledo Ct
1923 West Toledo Court, Broken Arrow, OK
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home with Zero Deposit Option Available - This spacious property has just been newly renovated and is ready to go! Perfectly located in Brentwood Subdivision in a quiet cul de sac.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
10119 South College Place
10119 South College Place, Tulsa, OK
Beautiful home across from Jenks Middle School - Large updated home with 5 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
2601 W 112th Pl S
2601 W 112th Pl S, Jenks, OK
Available July 10th! The Washita features an open kitchen with center island and walk-in pantry, large living area with dramatic 10ft ceilings, a secluded master suite with his & hers vanities, a flex-room that can be used as a fourth bedroom, study
