/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:12 AM
60 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Bixby, OK
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Southern Memorial Acres
40 Units Available
Encore Memorial
7860 East 126th St S, Bixby, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1065 sqft
One- to-three-bedroom apartments with patio, air-con, and well-equipped kitchens. The trendy community clubhouse has a business center, gym, media room and coffee bar. Conveniently located between Bixby and Tulsa and next to Arkansas River.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 06:04am
$
15 Units Available
Marquis on Memorial
14681 S 82nd East Ave, Bixby, OK
2 Bedrooms
$900
1000 sqft
Welcome to Marquis on Memorial, offering you luxury 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartment homes at unbeatable prices.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 27 at 09:37am
Southern Memorial Acres
Contact for Availability
Memorial Square Gardens
8336 East 120th Place South, Bixby, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1204 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Move In TODAY With NO RENT Until April! - Enjoy the upcoming area of Bixby, located on the Northeast side of 121st and Memorial.
Results within 1 mile of Bixby
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
20 Units Available
Memorial Creek
9602 S Memorial Dr, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$900
1079 sqft
Convenient to Creek Turnpike. Floor plans feature huge walk-in closets and oversized patios or balconies. Select apartments offer computer desks, built-in bookcases and island kitchens. Coffee bar, clubhouse, gym and outdoor swimming pool on site.
Results within 5 miles of Bixby
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 06:17am
13 Units Available
Thrive Jenks
204 S Riverfront Dr, Jenks, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1079 sqft
THE LIFESTYLE YOU DESERVE. Located in Jenks, Oklahoma, and just across the river from Tulsa, THRIVE Jenks is a living experience unlike any other.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
12 Units Available
Woodland Oaks
7142 S 92nd East Ave, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$953
1011 sqft
Great location next to shopping, entertainment and major roads. Units feature nine-foot ceilings, dishwashers, fireplace and wood plank flooring. Community features two lighted tennis courts, grilling station and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
6 Units Available
Silver Springs
6112 S 87th East Ave, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$720
950 sqft
Welcome to Silver Springs Apartments in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
25 Units Available
Springs at Woodlands South
7541 S Mingo Rd, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,021
1118 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments located blocks from Woodland Hills Mall and Oklahoma Aquarium. Hardwood-style floors and nine-foot ceilings. Tenants have a community car care center, pet spa and pool.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 06:29am
20 Units Available
Bandon Trails
2505 E 88th St, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$630
907 sqft
Near Oral Roberts University. Apartments and townhouses with private entries, fully equipped kitchens and large patios or balconies in a landscaped community with a gym, soccer field and saltwater pool. Large parking areas available.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
27 Units Available
Lincoln Villas on Memorial
7777 S Memorial Dr, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$905
1181 sqft
Easy commuting to Bixby and Broken Arrow. On-site amenities include 24-hour gym, fit pit, game room and pool. This green community also offers a community garden. Hardwood floors and granite countertops in units.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
21 Units Available
Woodland Park
7350 S Garnett Rd, Broken Arrow, OK
2 Bedrooms
$830
999 sqft
Enjoy the outdoors with your own balcony or patio featured in every unit. Amenities include package receiving, sauna and pool. Easy access to U.S. Highway 64 with proximity to Cinemark movie theater.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 06:10am
17 Units Available
Crown Win River
8336 S Lewis Ave, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$985
1129 sqft
Community includes a herb garden, elevator, and fitness center. Apartments offer stainless steel appliances, stylish kitchens, en suite baths. Located close to popular shopping and dining destinations in Tulsa.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 11 at 07:33pm
Cedarcrest
5 Units Available
Deerfield Estates
8812 S Delaware Ave, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$709
975 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Deerfield Estates in Tulsa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 06:30am
Aspen Creek
10 Units Available
Aspen Village
1947 W Houston St, Broken Arrow, OK
2 Bedrooms
$890
955 sqft
Just off the Broken Arrow Expressway, close to numerous shopping, dining and entertainment venues. 1-3 bedroom units include hardwood floors, walk-in closets, fireplaces and more. Gym, pool, clubhouse and courtyard with grills on site.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 06:35am
Sun Meadow
26 Units Available
Bellevue at Sheridan
10011 S Sheridan Rd, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$840
975 sqft
Lots of privacy and 24-hour maintenance service. Glass elevators, heated jacuzzi and two pools on-site. Near supermarkets and Woodland Hills Mall. Pets of any size welcomed.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
27 Units Available
Atria
8601 S Mingo Rd, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1201 sqft
Premium, pet-friendly apartments on the southern edge of Meadowbrook Country Club. Saltwater swimming pool, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Garage, courtyard, clubhouse and internet access. Just minutes from Tulsa Community College.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 11 at 07:33pm
Minshall Park
4 Units Available
Regency Point
5477 East 71st Street, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$699
903 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Regency Point in Tulsa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated May 23 at 02:17pm
9 Units Available
Grandview Heights
12302 S Yukon Ave, Glenpool, OK
2 Bedrooms
$999
1111 sqft
Enjoy amenities like two dog parks, a gym, a resort-style pool and a basketball court. The South Tulsa apartments feature vaulted ceilings, sunrooms and gourmet kitchens. Easy access to downtown Tulsa via nearby Highway 75.
1 of 21
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
6830 S Toledo Ave Unit # 430
6830 South Toledo Avenue, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$800
1178 sqft
Beautiful 2 bed 2 bath Condo located in Willow Creek Condos II - JUST REDUCE!!! MOVE-IN READY!! NEW Full Paint throughout with fully equipped Kitchen!! Spacious condo in Jenks School District! Washer/Dryer connections, fireplace, neighbourhood
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 09:18am
1 Unit Available
6816 S Toledo Ave, #415
6816 South Toledo Avenue, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$750
1026 sqft
2 bed, 2 bath condo in Jenks Schools. Very nice, spacious with washer dryer hookups. New paint, new carpet, new flooring. 2nd floor condominium in Jenks schools. Conveniently located at 68th and Yale
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
Shadow Mountain
1 Unit Available
6378 S 80th East Avenue
6378 South 80th East Avenue, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$850
1194 sqft
Beautiful townhouse style with living areas down stairs, bedrooms upstairs each with separate baths, covered parking. Water and basic cable provided. Community pool, gate area.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
4630 E 68th St
4630 East 68th Street, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$850
1102 sqft
2 bed/2 bath condo completely updated! Kitchen has been updated with stainless steel appliances, Brand new paint and flooring throughout.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 09:18am
1 Unit Available
4309 East 68th Street - 1, Unit 521
4309 East 68th Street, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$750
1156 sqft
Beautiful 2Bed, 2Bath condo in Jenks Schools. Granite in kitchen and bathrooms, stainless appliances, updated tile work, spacious bedrooms and closets. Fireplace and washer and dryer hookups.
Results within 10 miles of Bixby
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 06:14am
$
Park Plaza East III & IV
10 Units Available
The Parc at East 51st
5091 S 136th E Ave, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$950
1089 sqft
Affordable apartments with luxurious touches. Granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community boasts 24-hour gym, coffee bar, pool and putting green. Near Broken Arrow Expressway and Highway 64. Close to Bill Boevers Fields.
Similar Pages
Bixby 1 BedroomsBixby 2 BedroomsBixby 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBixby 3 BedroomsBixby Accessible Apartments
Bixby Apartments with BalconyBixby Apartments with GarageBixby Apartments with GymBixby Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBixby Apartments with Parking