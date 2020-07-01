/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 1 2020 at 3:48 PM
67 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Cheviot, OH
1 of 19
Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
Cheviot
3609 Saint Martins Place - 4
3609 Saint Martins Place, Cheviot, OH
2 Bedrooms
$800
1130 sqft
Here is a very spacious apartment with private laundry and storage lockers in the basement situated in a great neighborhood within the cheviot school district.
Results within 5 miles of Cheviot
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
4 Units Available
Westwood
Montana Valley Apartments
2678 Montana Ave, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$835
903 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with fireplaces, exposed brick walls and plenty of storage space. Pool and playground in complex. These apartments are situated next to the Mt. Airy Forest. Nearby Western Hills Plaza offers convenient shopping.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
4 Units Available
Westwood
Lisa Ridge
2496 Queen City Ave, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$705
705 sqft
Experience contemporary Cincinnati living in this downtown apartment block. Sparkling swimming pool, controlled entry doors and 24-hour emergency maintenance. Units have window coverings and walk-in closets. Close to Interstate 75.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
19 Units Available
Westwood
Aspen Village
2703 Erlene Dr, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$695
757 sqft
Comfortable apartments in a complex surrounded by nature, yet close to downtown Cincinnati. Residents have access to a swimming pool, fitness center and 24-hour maintenance service.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated January 14 at 12:11pm
3 Units Available
Westwood
Montana Ridge Apartments
2660 Montana Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$720
750 sqft
Montana Ridge Apartments are located in Westwood and offer convenient access to the interstate, shopping, restaurants and parks.
1 of 3
Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
South Fairmont
1940 Queen City Ave
1940 Queen City Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1024 sqft
OWNER FINANCE WITH 10% DOWN/Direct EZ Credit Check Loan - HANDYMAN SPECIAL - 1940 Queen City Ave CINCINNATI, OH 45214 Sale price is $30,000.00 you will need 10% down plus closing cost.
1 of 12
Last updated July 1 at 02:42pm
1 Unit Available
Bridgetown North
5938 Harrison Ave #29
5938 Harrison Avenue, Bridgetown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$975
925 sqft
Quietly tucked away, fall in love with this beautiful turn-key condominium! Designed with modern living in mind, the easy-flow interior features plenty of natural light, soft neutral paint colors, and hardwood flooring through the main living areas
1 of 10
Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
Mount Airy
5851 Monfort Hills Avenue - 3
5851 Monfort Hills Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$725
650 sqft
Two bedroom one bath apartment on the second floor of a quiet, secured building in East White Oak. A $40 application fee is required for each applicant over the age of 18.
1 of 8
Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
Monfort Heights
3537 Epley Lane - 5
3537 Epley Lane, Monfort Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$875
675 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3537 Epley Lane - 5 in Monfort Heights. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 9
Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
East Price Hill
2365-1 Maryland
2365 Maryland Ave, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$850
750 sqft
2 BR with city and river views 30 units City View
1 of 8
Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
Westwood
3127 Worthington Avenue - Apt 1
3127 Worthington Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$725
850 sqft
2 bed / 1 bath in westwood $725/mo [Original Rent $825] New flooring New Appliances New Paint Coin Laundry in the basement Section 8 Allowed Newly renovated units - 4 Units are available for rent.
1 of 4
Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
West Price Hill
1248 Rutledge Ave #2
1248 Rutledge Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$725
1064 sqft
Wonderful 2 Bedroom unit in a very well kept 2 family home. Large rooms, lots of space, front and back door, laundry room. Off Street Parking. Large Front Porch and back yard. No Smoking. No Pets. Owner will accept some assistance. Owner pays water.
1 of 18
Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
East Price Hill
778 Summit Avenue - 3
778 Summit Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$775
900 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bath; top floor unit nestled on a cul-de-sac street at the edge of the Incline District.
1 of 12
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
College Hill
4747 Howard Avenue,
4747 Howard Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$945
767 sqft
4747 Howard Ave 2BR/1BA (Cincinnati) **$99 Deposit Special** - **$99 Deposit Special** Apply today for our recently renovated 2BR/1BA home for rent in Cincinnati, Ohio.
1 of 15
Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
468 Pedretti Avenue - 2
468 Pedretti Avenue, Hamilton County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$800
750 sqft
Wonderful 2 bed apartment in Delhi. Oak Hills Schools. Great location. Easy access to downtown. On a bus line. Unit has many updates including a full kitchen with dishwasher and other modern amenities.
1 of 8
Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
Westwood
3216 Gobel Avenue - Apt 1
3216 Gobel Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$725
850 sqft
2 bed / 1 bath in westwood $725/mo [Original Rent $825] New flooring New Appliances New Paint Coin Laundry in the basement Section 8 Allowed Newly renovated units - 4 Units are available for rent.
Results within 10 miles of Cheviot
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
12 Units Available
Central Business District
The Renaissance
224 E 8th St, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,682
1396 sqft
Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments in historic renovated downtown Cincinnati power building. Close to library on 9th Street. Modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances, and granite counters. Community amenities include game room, rooftop picnic/grill area.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
$
9 Units Available
Central Business District
Gramercy
155 W 7th St, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,676
1348 sqft
Located near to Fountain Square, this luxury apartment boasts outdoor kitchen, patio/balcony, extra storage space and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include on-site clubhouse, garage and a choice of three fitness rooms. Cat and dog friendly.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
$
8 Units Available
Central Business District
Groton
157 W 7th St, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,713
1212 sqft
This premiere location close to the Paul Brown Stadium features loft apartments with high ceilings and platform bedrooms. Enjoy garage parking and additional storage. Only a short distance from the Blue Wisp Jazz Club.
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
$
11 Units Available
Central Business District
Shillito
151 W 7th St, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,629
1534 sqft
Close to the Central Business District and I-75. Townhomes feature a modern kitchen, a patio or balcony and hardwood flooring. Community amenities include a pool, a courtyard and three fitness rooms.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
5 Units Available
Central Business District
Greenwich on the Park
120 Garfield Pl, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1171 sqft
Sleek apartments with spacious layouts and exquisite finishes. Located right in the Central Business District -- the heart of downtown Cincinnati. A short walk from Fountain Square, the Contemporary Arts Center, and numerous bars and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
6 Units Available
Dayton
Schoolhouse Flats
208 8th Ave, Dayton, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1008 sqft
Located in a former school building within walking distance to the shops in Bellevue. Apartments feature soaring ceilings and ample living space. Select apartments boast spectacular Ohio River and Downtown Cincinnati views.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
10 Units Available
Taylors Landing
Monmouth Row Apartments
415 Monmouth St, Newport, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1024 sqft
Monmouth Row features luxury apartments in brick rowhouse-style apartments that blend with the historic architecture of the neighborhood. Apartments have upgraded kitchens and are near shopping and transportation.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
10 Units Available
Mount Healthy
Lake of the Woods
1667 Lakenoll Dr, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$900
869 sqft
Pet-friendly community offers assigned parking with guest parking. Swimming pool, clothes care centers, 24-hour maintenance, storage, 24-hour fitness and BBQ area also available. Units include complimentary heat, gas stove, disposal and large closets.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Cincinnati, OHDayton, OHMiddletown, OHMason, OHFairfield, OHHamilton, OHMiamisburg, OHFlorence, KYCovington, KYLebanon, OHKettering, OHOxford, OH
West Carrollton, OHBlue Ash, OHLoveland, OHNewport, KYMilford, OHForest Park, OHBridgetown, OHNorthbrook, OHFort Wright, KYErlanger, KYBurlington, KYBellevue, KY