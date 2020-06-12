/
3 bedroom apartments
221 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Westbury, NY
Westbury
1 Unit Available
18 Broadmoor Lane
18 Broadmoor Lane, Westbury, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Location, Location, Location! Close to LIRR Westbury or Carle Place, Close to Costco, Target, Trader Joe's, and many major retailers. 3 Huge Bedrooms, Eik, Full Bath, Carle Place School, 25 Minute To City.
Westbury
1 Unit Available
20 Carle Rd
20 Carle Road, Westbury, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1100 sqft
Large first floor 3 bedroom apartment in legal two family house. It features beautiful hardwood floors, spacious eat in kitchen, access to washer & dryer, prime location and parking.
Westbury
1 Unit Available
73 5th Ave
73 5th Avenue, Westbury, NY
Beautiful cape nestled in the village of Westbury. This home has been totally redone...kitchen, baths, and floors. Hardwood floors throughout. Close to Westbury train station. (5 blocks) Shopping and bus transportation nearby.
East Garden City
17 Units Available
Avalon Westbury
1299 Corporate Dr, East Garden City, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,732
1382 sqft
Residents can easily walk to The Mall at the Source for retail and dining options. Community amenities include a coffee bar, pool, and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
East Garden City
13 Units Available
Avalon Garden City
998 Stewart Ave, East Garden City, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,580
2002 sqft
Units feature walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and more. Luxurious community offers pool, bike storage, guest parking and gym. Located near the Meadowbrook State Parkway, Hofstra University and the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
Mineola
1 Unit Available
33 Wisteria Avenue
33 Wisteria Avenue, Mineola, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1600 sqft
Totally Updated 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath - Welcome to Wisteria Avenue. Please see video tour at www.rpmlandmark.com. click on "search rentals". This classic 3 bedroom 2.5 bath colonial has been totally updated.
Jericho
1 Unit Available
6 Livingston Ave
6 Livingston Avenue, Jericho, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6 Livingston Ave in Jericho. View photos, descriptions and more!
Old Westbury
1 Unit Available
242 Store Hill Road
242 Store Hill Road, Old Westbury, NY
Huge house in a very private setting.Away from all and yet close to shopping and restaurants. New baths.
East Garden City
1 Unit Available
325 Roosevelt Way
325 Roosevelt Way, East Garden City, NY
3 Bedrooms
$5,200
2036 sqft
Largest Model In Prime Location in a Luxurious Gated Community! Top Floor Corner Unit. All utilities included except Electric! Custom EIK with Cherrywood Cabinets and Granite Counters-Stainless Steel Appliances-Wood Floors and Carpets.
Jericho
1 Unit Available
277 Vista Drive
277 Vista Drive, Jericho, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2262 sqft
Newport Model featuring three Bedrooms and two and a half baths, main floor Family Room, Atrium, EIK plus large Living and Dining Rooms.
Mineola
1 Unit Available
138 Jerome Avenue
138 Jerome Avenue, Mineola, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Updated Apartment with Eat-In Kitchen, Formal Living Room, Spacious Bedrooms, Laundry Room, Yard Space, Driveway Parking, Close TO LIRR, Close to Shopping and Much, Much More.
Mineola
1 Unit Available
220 Pershing Parkway
220 Pershing Parkway, Mineola, NY
4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom whole house rental. Fenced in yard. Use of driveway. Use of yard. Washer Dryer allowed. Close to LIJ Hospital, Winthrop Hospital and Northwell Health Manhasset. Close to Hofstra and Adelphi University.
Jericho
1 Unit Available
32 Briarcliff Road
32 Briarcliff Road, Jericho, NY
Cape Style On Quiet Street, this house has bright living room, 4 Bedrooms, 1.
Salisbury
1 Unit Available
1108 Washington Ave
1108 Washington Avenue, Salisbury, NY
All redone! New Kitchen,Baths,Floors,And Painted.
Mineola
1 Unit Available
248 Mckinley Pky
248 Mckinley Parkway, Mineola, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
Large Eat in kitchen, Living Room, 3 small bedrooms, Full bath Two car garage plus storage room in 4 family house
Hicksville
1 Unit Available
17 Honved St
17 Honved Street, Hicksville, NY
Beautiful 4 Bedroom Ranch, Updated Kitchen, Full Bathroom, Finished Basement.
Salisbury
1 Unit Available
1983 Salisbury Park Drive
1983 Salisbury Park Drive, Salisbury, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,590
Gorgeous Fully Renovated Expanded Ranch Is Located In The Desirable Salisbury Park Across From The Scenic Golf Course And Has East Meadow Schools! Brand New Kitchen With High-End Appliances Incl A Viking Stove-Top, Sub-Zero Refrigerator, Bosch
Mineola
1 Unit Available
33 Wisteria Avenue
33 Wisteria Avenue, Mineola, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1600 sqft
Totally Updated 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath - Welcome to Wisteria Avenue. Please see video tour at www.rpmlandmark.com. click on "search rentals". This classic 3 bedroom 2.5 bath colonial has been totally updated.
Hempstead
1 Unit Available
65 Allen St
65 Allen Street, Hempstead, NY
WHOLE HOUSE 4 B/R 1 BATH OKAY FOR DAYCARE - Property Id: 186487 Beautifully Renovated Cape On Tree Line Street. Cozy Living Room, Beautiful Formal Dining Room, Great Eat In Kitchen, Full Basement For Storage And Utilities.
Uniondale
1 Unit Available
152 Walton Ave
152 Walton Avenue, Uniondale, NY
For Rent by Owner - Uniondale Walk Hofstra - Property Id: 282221 For rent by owner walk Hofstra University and Nassau Coliseum. 4 large bedrooms, 2 baths, finished basement with 2 addition rooms and 1-1/2 car detached garage.
East Meadow
1 Unit Available
2377 Lancaster Street
2377 Lancaster Street, East Meadow, NY
Updated 4 BR Cape! - Completely renovated 4 bedroom 2 bath cape. Eat in Kitchen features new cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and recessed lighting. Living room features wood floors and lots of natural light.
Levittown
1 Unit Available
35 Topper Ln
35 Topper Lane, Levittown, NY
PERFECT MID BLOCK LOCATION-UPDATED EXPANDED CAPE FEATURES :EIK/GRANITE COUNTERS/SS APPLIANCES-2 FULL BTHS-UPDATED:WINDOWS,DOORS,ROOF,ELECTRIC,SIDING AND HEATING.FULLY FENCED-1.5 CAR GARAGE.WILL ALLOW DOG NO CATS.
Hicksville
1 Unit Available
76 Jerusalem Avenue
76 Jerusalem Avenue, Hicksville, NY
4 Bedroom Home For Rent. Each Room Has Its Own Entrance. Completely Gut Renovated, Brand New Floors, New Bathroom, New High End Kitchen With Quartz & Stainless Steel Appliances, Fresh Paint, Like New Roof, Well Maintained Boiler.
Levittown
1 Unit Available
4 Mason Court
4 Mason Court, Levittown, NY
House Is Located In A Beautiful Cul-De-Sac. Fenced Backyard. Recently Upgraded, 4 Ductless Ac, Wood Floor On The Upper Level. Tiles On The Lower Level. Beautiful Eat-In Kitchen With Vent Out Wall-Mounted Range Hood.
