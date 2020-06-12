/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
27 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Point Lookout, NY
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Point Lookout
1 Unit Available
76 Inwood Avenue
76 Inwood Avenue, Point Lookout, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1600 sqft
*NOTE DATES AVAILABLE* SEASONAL RENTAL * September 15, 2020 to May / June 2021,*Nicely Furnished Seasonal Beach Rental, Living room w/ fireplace, dining room, EIK, 2/3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, Wood Floors, small pet ok with extra security.
Results within 5 miles of Point Lookout
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
East End South
1 Unit Available
92 Pacific Boulevard
92 Pacific Boulevard, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
Beautiful Beachside Condo Located In The East End Of Long Beach. Featuring: 2 Bedrooms, 1 Full Bathroom, 1/2 Bath, Lr/Dr, Kitchen, Private Washer Dryer, Sunny Deck With Oceanviews, Park In Your Private Driveway and Garage & Use Of The Pool.
Results within 10 miles of Point Lookout
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
Rockville Centre
27 Units Available
Avalon Rockville Centre
80 N Centre Ave, Rockville Centre, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,490
1202 sqft
A short stroll from Smith Lake and Rockville Centre Station on Long Island. Green-certified with energy efficiency in mind. Heated pool, courtyard, sundeck and clubhouse, as well as gym and hot tub. Pet-friendly.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
East Garden City
13 Units Available
Avalon Garden City
998 Stewart Ave, East Garden City, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,526
1384 sqft
Units feature walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and more. Luxurious community offers pool, bike storage, guest parking and gym. Located near the Meadowbrook State Parkway, Hofstra University and the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
Garden City
8 Units Available
Metro 303 Apartments
303 Main St, Hempstead, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,876
1244 sqft
New build with resort-style features. Walking distance to three Long Island Railroad (LIRR) Stations, including Garden City. Close to Roosevelt Field Mall and Adelphi University. Pet-friendly.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
West Hempstead
8 Units Available
West 130
130 Hempstead Ave, West Hempstead, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,760
1191 sqft
High ceilings, large walk-in closets and plush carpeting. Chef-inspired kitchens with granite counters, custom flat-panel cabinetry and subway tile backsplash. Stainless steel appliance packages available. Pet friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Central District
1 Unit Available
125 E Broadway
125 East Broadway, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,250
Luxury High Rise Building Located In The Heart Of Long Beach, Ny Seconds To The Beach And Minutes To Lirr. South Facing, Large 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bath, Pvt Laundry, Gas Fireplace, Wood Floors, Ample Closets, Private Deck & Beautiful Oceanviews.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
East Meadow
1 Unit Available
376 Summer Court
376 Summer Ct, East Meadow, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
Beautifully updated "First Floor" Condo with a Kitchen, Living Room, Dining Room, 2 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms. This unit has a full basement with tons of storage closets.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Island Park
1 Unit Available
13 Washington Place
13 Washington Place, Island Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 13 Washington Place in Island Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
South Bellmore
1 Unit Available
2674 Lee Place
2674 Lee Place, Bellmore, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1300 sqft
fully updated waterfront contemporary with direct deep water docking-was 3 bedroom made into two-great neighborhood, move right in! Premier location, near everything!
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Garden City
1 Unit Available
100 Hilton Avenue
100 Hilton Avenue, Garden City, NY
2 Bedrooms
$5,600
Move-in ready. Completely renovated unit features open kitchen w/high end stainless appliances & new, efficient vent for cooktop, marble baths, hardwood floors, custom moldings & recessed lighting.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Merrick
1 Unit Available
1012 Oakwood Avenue
1012 Oakwood Avenue, Merrick, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
Immaculate 2 BR, 2 Bath Apartment near RR. Washer & Dryer in Apartment, Gas Cooking, Includes All Except Electric. Near Town. Large bedroom has a full Bathroom en Suite. Lots of Natural Light. Front to Back Apartment . No Shared Walls .
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Massapequa
1 Unit Available
136 Jerusalem Avenue
136 Jerusalem Avenue, Massapequa, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
Lovely Well Maintained 2 Bedroom Apartment Located On Ground Floor Of Legal 2 Family Home. Spacious Living Room, Dining Room, Eat-In-Kitchen, Two Baths, Part Finished Basement With Washer/Dryer. Includes Use Of Fenced Yard, Garage And 3 Car Driveway.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Garden City South
1 Unit Available
484 Croyden Road
484 Croydon Road, Garden City South, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
This great rental house is situated in the desirable neighborhood of Garden City South & it is nestled away on a dead end road.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Cedarhurst
1 Unit Available
641 Chestnut Street
641 Chestnut Street, Cedarhurst, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
Townhouse Rental Unit on the First Floor with a private finished basement. Fully Renovated.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Woodmere
1 Unit Available
302 Longacre Avenue
302 Longacre Avenue, Woodmere, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Elevator Brick building with ample street parking, Walk to LIRR, Spacious, quiet & bright 2 Bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms, Hardwood Floors, Aprox 1100 sq ft., Laundry & Storage in the Basement.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
East Rockaway
1 Unit Available
237 Marina Pointe Drive
237 Marina Pointe Dr, East Rockaway, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1300 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 237 Marina Pointe Drive in East Rockaway. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Downtown Long Beach
1 Unit Available
185 W Park Avenue
185 West Park Avenue, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
950 sqft
Bright & spacious 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath condo in desirable Park Ave. Bldg. Penthouse unit with City/Bay views. Wood & ceramic floors, Cathedral ceilings, Jacuzzi bath, washer/dryer in unit. Lots of closets/storage.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
West End
1 Unit Available
31 Virginia Avenue
31 Virginia Avenue, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$14,000
Whole House August $14000 Diamond Condition West End 2 Bdrm, 2 Full Baths On Wide Beach Block. Kit Features, S.S. Appl & Granite Countertops. First Floor Has 9 Ft Ceilings, Recessed Lighting & Hrdwd Floors.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Westholme North
1 Unit Available
106 Lindell Boulevard
106 Lindell Blvd, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1500 sqft
The Jetties Luxury Townhouse. Two Bedroom. Two Bathroom Duplex. Deck w/ Ocean views. Garage. Driveway. Clean-air Fireplace.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Westholme South
1 Unit Available
750 W Broadway
750 West Broadway, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$20,000
Beautiful Ocean View Condo situated on the boardwalk in the desirable Westholme Area. Unit features 2 bedrooms, 2-1/2 baths,2 Ocean View Terraces. 1 Terrace from the 1st floor living room the other from the Master Bedroom on the 2nd floor.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Central District
1 Unit Available
100 W Broadway
100 West Broadway, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
2 Bed 2 Bath Direct Oceanfront Yearly Rental On the Boardwalk W/Parking. Living Room/Dining Room, Kitchen, Master Suite With Bath and Walk-in Closet, Bedroom and Full Bath. Luxury Building Features 24 Hr.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
East Meadow
1 Unit Available
347 Spring Dr
347 Spring Drive, East Meadow, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
Great apartment in desirable gated, adult community. Sit out on your deck and enjoy the tranquility in this lovely development.
Last updated February 28 at 11:38pm
West End
1 Unit Available
58 California St
58 California Street, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
Newly renovated 2 bedroom, 2 bath. CAC pet frienly Close to beach, transportation, and shopping.
