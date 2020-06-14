Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:10 PM

68 Apartments for rent in Lido Beach, NY with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Lido Beach renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, ... Read Guide >

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Lido Beach
1 Unit Available
28 Cheltenham Street
28 Cheltenham Street, Lido Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
Updated Beach side Home in Private Beach Community- 3 Br, 1 Bath , Living room w/Fireplace,Kitchen, Wood Floors Lovely Grounds, Out Door Shower, Deck

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Lido Beach
1 Unit Available
2 Richmond
2 Richmond Road, Lido Beach, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,800
2 Bedrooms
Ask
oceanfront front beauty with huge terrace bright hardwood floors plenty of closets spaces layout with 1.5 baths

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Lido Beach
1 Unit Available
135 Greenway Rd
135 Greenway Road, Lido Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$50,000
2700 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Lido Beach South!! Come Move Right In And Enjoy Living The Lido Beach Life! This 5 Bedroom, 3 And A Half Bath Home Has Been Totally Renovated In 2006.
Results within 1 mile of Lido Beach

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
East End North
1 Unit Available
546 E Hudson Street
546 East Hudson Street, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1000 sqft
Long Beach East End Year Round Rental Charming 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Upper Unit With Extra Room for Guest Room or Home Office, Living Room With Fireplace, Eat-in-Kitchen, Formal Dining Room, High Ceilings, Hardwood Floors, Porch and Private Entrance.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
East End South
1 Unit Available
845 E Walnut Street
845 East Walnut Street, Long Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,950
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beachside Yearly Rental In The East End! This Second Floor Apartment Features 1 Bed And 1 Full Bath, New Wood Flooring, Huge South Facing Deck On The Upper Level, Lovely Backyard And Short Distance To The Beach, Transportation, Golf LIRR...

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
East End South
1 Unit Available
700 Park Avenue E
700 East Park Avenue, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
Fabulous Summer Rental - Beach time is here Rent one month or two or the entire summer, your choice ... 3 Bedrooms PLUS Loft.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Point Lookout
1 Unit Available
76 Inwood Avenue
76 Inwood Avenue, Point Lookout, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1600 sqft
*NOTE DATES AVAILABLE* SEASONAL RENTAL * September 15, 2020 to May / June 2021,*Nicely Furnished Seasonal Beach Rental, Living room w/ fireplace, dining room, EIK, 2/3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, Wood Floors, small pet ok with extra security.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
East End North
1 Unit Available
557 E Market Street
557 East Market Street, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
Whole house rental. 1 bedroom on first floor, living room, dining room, EIK kitchen and 1/2 bath. Renovated kitchen with S/S appliances, new tile floor. Wood floors. Laundry room washer and dryer.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
East End South
1 Unit Available
121 Cleveland Avenue #House
121 Cleveland Avenue, Long Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
1600 sqft
Beautiful renovated expanded cape on a wide lot. Mint condition with stainless steel appliances and hardwood flrs. Perfect Beach home with 4 beds and large rooms for dining and family time. Outdoor shower and side deck.

1 of 19

Last updated December 10 at 11:57pm
Lido Beach
1 Unit Available
285 Blackheath Rd
285 Blackheath Road, Long Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
Luxurious Waterfront Colonial on Deep-Water Canal and Boasting Manicured Park-like Grounds. Totally Renovated Home W/Newer Kitchen, Bathrooms, Hrd-Wood Floors Thru-out, CAC, Immaculate Interior, New Bulkhead & Float W/Plenty of Room For Large Boat.
Results within 5 miles of Lido Beach
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Rockville Centre
27 Units Available
Avalon Rockville Centre
80 N Centre Ave, Rockville Centre, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,805
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,515
1202 sqft
A short stroll from Smith Lake and Rockville Centre Station on Long Island. Green-certified with energy efficiency in mind. Heated pool, courtyard, sundeck and clubhouse, as well as gym and hot tub. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Central District
2 Units Available
Avalon Towers
10 W Broadway, Long Beach, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$4,427
956 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Oceanfront one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with extravagant amenities such as a sauna, heated pool and private garage. Located within close proximity to JFK airport and Long Island Railroad.

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Central District
1 Unit Available
125 E Broadway
125 East Broadway, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,250
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury High Rise Building Located In The Heart Of Long Beach, Ny Seconds To The Beach And Minutes To Lirr. South Facing, Large 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bath, Pvt Laundry, Gas Fireplace, Wood Floors, Ample Closets, Private Deck & Beautiful Oceanviews.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Westholme North
1 Unit Available
265 W Fulton St
265 West Fulton Street, Long Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,795
Large Top Floor 4 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Including Master Bedrooms. Enjoy Hardwood Floors Throughout, Private Deck, Ample Closets, Ample Sunlight, One Car Driveway and Pets Allowed.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
West End
1 Unit Available
39 Vermont Street
39 Vermont Street, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Mint Beach Side Ranch with front Deck Featuring: 3 Bedrooms, 1 Full Bath, Updated Kitchen and Bathroom. Washer/Dryer, Dishwasher, Hardwood Floors, Central Air, Central Heat, High Efficiency Hot Water Heater, Attic For storage, Small Yard.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Westholme South
1 Unit Available
606 W Walnut Street
606 West Walnut Street, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
LONG BEACH -Prime Westholme area near the Beach, main floor 4 room apartment: living room, kitchen with breakfast nook, 2 bedrooms, private washer and dryer, high ceilings, parquet hard wood floors, convenient to public transportation.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
West End
1 Unit Available
21 Maryland Trace
21 Maryland Ave, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
Long Beach--Ocean view New 6 room apartment-- Large front porch with views--Open Living room dining room with gas fired fireplace, New Kitchen and New Bath, gal line for BBQ on deck, wood floor through out, private laundry, sound proofing, extra

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Westholme North
1 Unit Available
132 W Market St
132 West Market Street, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED 2 BR, 1 BA W HARDWOOD FLOORS. FULLY RENOVATED IN 2017.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
East End South
1 Unit Available
355 E Broadway
355 East Broadway, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
Gracious 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom apartment right by the beach and boardwalk! Large living room w/ wood-burning fireplace, hardwood floors throughout, formal dining room, large eat-in-kitchen, lots of closets, entry foyer, front porch, plus shared

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
West End
1 Unit Available
21 Maryland Avenue
21 Maryland Avenue, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
Long Beach--Ocean view 5 room ALL NEW apartment, Large front deck with water views, Extra large living room with dining area, beautiful kitchen and bath, great appliances, moldings, high hats all hi end finishes, washer and dryer in the unit,

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Westholme South
1 Unit Available
611 W Broadway
611 West Broadway, Long Beach, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,500
Location Location. This one bedroom rental is close to the west end s shop and restaurants and is one mile from the LIRR. Wood Floors throughout, freshly painted. Oversized deck has a nice ocean view. Virtual tour is available.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Lynbrook
1 Unit Available
27 Park Place
27 Park Place, Lynbrook, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
Renovated 4 bedroom apartment in Lynbrook School District 20. Kitchen, new bathroom, Living Room Dining room combination. Wood floors throughout. Large walk up attic for storage. New windows.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
East End North
1 Unit Available
228 E Fulton Street
228 East Fulton Street, Long Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
Brand New Three Bedroom/Two Bathroom with Full Loft that may be used as Another Master Suite including its own Bathroom and Den!! Truly Unique Home Centrally Located for Quick Access to the Beach, Boardwalk, Long Beach Shops, Dining and

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Westholme North
1 Unit Available
454 Magnolia Boulevard
454 Magnolia Boulevard, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1200 sqft
VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE! 3BR/4 BR Apartment in Heart Of Long Beach. Bright, Spacious, Freshly Paint & New Kitchen w/ Pantry. High Ceilings, Large Sized Bedrooms, Formal Dining, Hard Wood Floors, Throughout, Plenty of Storage & Outdoor Space.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Lido Beach, NY

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Lido Beach renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

