3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:56 AM
148 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Levittown, NY
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Levittown
1 Unit Available
4 Mason Court
4 Mason Court, Levittown, NY
House Is Located In A Beautiful Cul-De-Sac. Fenced Backyard. Recently Upgraded, 4 Ductless Ac, Wood Floor On The Upper Level. Tiles On The Lower Level. Beautiful Eat-In Kitchen With Vent Out Wall-Mounted Range Hood.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Levittown
1 Unit Available
12 Family Lane
12 Family Lane, Levittown, NY
Well maintained expanded ranch style with over sized living rm & great rm new eik with a bay window & fireplace Nice quiet child friendly neighborhood convenient to all! a master br on the main level & another master br upstairs.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Levittown
1 Unit Available
154 Kingfisher Rd
154 Kingfisher Road, Levittown, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
Newly renovated 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home. First floor features living room w/fireplace, in wall a/c unit, EIK w/granite counter top, dishwasher & microwave, bathroom, 2 bedrooms w/large closets, separate office w/rear entrance.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Levittown
1 Unit Available
222 Stephen Street
222 Stephen Street, Levittown, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,550
1733 sqft
Pet-Friendly, Big, Beautiful, Open And Bright Brick Split Backing Nature Preserve In The Westbrook Park Section Of Levittown With East Meadow Schools.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Levittown
1 Unit Available
35 Topper Ln
35 Topper Lane, Levittown, NY
PERFECT MID BLOCK LOCATION-UPDATED EXPANDED CAPE FEATURES :EIK/GRANITE COUNTERS/SS APPLIANCES-2 FULL BTHS-UPDATED:WINDOWS,DOORS,ROOF,ELECTRIC,SIDING AND HEATING.FULLY FENCED-1.5 CAR GARAGE.WILL ALLOW DOG NO CATS.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Levittown
1 Unit Available
109 Periwinkle Road
109 Periwinkle Road, Levittown, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
Spacious mint 3 bedroom, 1-1/2 bath colonial with detached garage. All new wood floors, freshly painted, owner maintains landscaping, cable ready, alarm system. Tenant must use oil company contracted to burner.
Results within 1 mile of Levittown
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Hicksville
1 Unit Available
51 Friendly Road
51 Friendly Road, Hicksville, NY
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 51 Friendly Road in Hicksville. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Hicksville
1 Unit Available
39 Michigan Dr
39 Michigan Drive, Hicksville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Beautifully updated and maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch in Hicksville with Bethpage school district. Huge full finished basement with laundry, outside entrance, bathroom, large open area, and additional room.
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Plainedge
1 Unit Available
5 Martin Road
5 South Martin Road, Plainedge, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Expanded Ranch features, Large Living Room, Formal Dining Room, Eat-In-Kitchen w/Dining Area, 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, Full Finished Basement with Washer/Dryer and Full Bath, Large Yard, Detached Garage.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Hicksville
1 Unit Available
61 Spindle Rd
61 Spindle Road, Hicksville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1440 sqft
Spacious, well maintained house close to public pool, Fork Ln ES and shopping. Lots of storage. Credit and background check through NTN required.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Hicksville
1 Unit Available
116 East Avenue
116 East Avenue, Hicksville, NY
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 116 East Avenue in Hicksville. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Bethpage
1 Unit Available
9 Bishop Court
9 Bishop Court, Bethpage, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1400 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 9 Bishop Court in Bethpage. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Salisbury
1 Unit Available
105 Hardy Ln
105 Hardy Lane, Salisbury, NY
Mint Exp Ranch In Salisbury/ East Meadow Schools! 1800 Sq Ft Of Living Space! New Diamond Eik W/SS Appliances.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Salisbury
1 Unit Available
27 Mist Lane
27 Mist Lane, Salisbury, NY
Lovely 4 Br 1.5 Bth Home in East Meadow Sd#3 Downstairs of Levitt ranch only Heat And Electric included.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
East Meadow
1 Unit Available
273 Old Westbury Road
273 Old Westbury Road, East Meadow, NY
Virtual Showing Available. Pictures Online. Large & Spacious Home. Totally Renovated, 4-5 Bedrooms 2 Full Baths, Spectacular Eik, W/Island, New S/S Appliances, Lr, Dr, 2 Family Rms, Gleaming Hardwd Flrs. High hat Lighting, No Carpets. IGP.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Bethpage
1 Unit Available
108 S Sheridan Ave
108 Sheridan Avenue, Bethpage, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Beautiful first floor, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 Bathrooms, nice size kitchen, large living room, partial use of the basement, access to the laundry, 1 car garage, use of the yard. Close to all!
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Hicksville
1 Unit Available
39 Acre Ln
39 Acre Lane, Hicksville, NY
Readily avlbl very neat& clean big house with 4/5 bed&2 bath with extra room and cozy sunroom with nice yard. Close proximity to all and mid block quiet street location.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Hicksville
1 Unit Available
19 Straw Lane
19 Straw Lane, Hicksville, NY
Updated Colonial Single Family House Conveniently Located Near Hicksville LIRR And Major Highways, Features 5 Good-size Bedrooms & 2 Full Baths, Eat-In Kitchen, Laundry Room On Second Floor.
Results within 5 miles of Levittown
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
East Garden City
17 Units Available
Avalon Westbury
1299 Corporate Dr, East Garden City, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,732
1382 sqft
Residents can easily walk to The Mall at the Source for retail and dining options. Community amenities include a coffee bar, pool, and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
East Garden City
13 Units Available
Avalon Garden City
998 Stewart Ave, East Garden City, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,580
2002 sqft
Units feature walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and more. Luxurious community offers pool, bike storage, guest parking and gym. Located near the Meadowbrook State Parkway, Hofstra University and the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 12:14am
East Massapequa
9 Units Available
Southpoint
25 Weaver Dr, East Massapequa, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,874
1247 sqft
Close to Highway 27A and Merrick Road. Extensive community includes a pool, a sauna, a courtyard, a community garden, a 24-hour gym and a clubhouse with coffee bar. Stainless steel appliances and fireplace included.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Hicksville
1 Unit Available
76 Jerusalem Avenue
76 Jerusalem Avenue, Hicksville, NY
4 Bedroom Home For Rent. Each Room Has Its Own Entrance. Completely Gut Renovated, Brand New Floors, New Bathroom, New High End Kitchen With Quartz & Stainless Steel Appliances, Fresh Paint, Like New Roof, Well Maintained Boiler.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Westbury
1 Unit Available
18 Broadmoor Lane
18 Broadmoor Lane, Westbury, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Location, Location, Location! Close to LIRR Westbury or Carle Place, Close to Costco, Target, Trader Joe's, and many major retailers. 3 Huge Bedrooms, Eik, Full Bath, Carle Place School, 25 Minute To City.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Old Bethpage
1 Unit Available
5 Denton Pl
5 Denton Place, East Farmingdale, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,975
Large home with privacy and comfort; excellent condition, recent updates, large fenced in yard, ample parking for 4-5 cars, rear deck, located on a quiet street is available immediately.
