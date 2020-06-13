123 Apartments for rent in East Meadow, NY with balcony
Married to the Mob, The Smurfs, The Hot Rock, and Knight of the Peeperwere filmed in East Meadow, NY...and in case you can't tell, they weren't part of a trilogy.
Just like the name suggests, East Meadow is part of the meadow of Hempstead Plains, and it is officially recognized as a census-designated place, or a hamlet, rather a city. The cost of living index for East Meadow is double the national average, no surprise there, this is New York, after all! However, the hamlet is still home to about 40,000 people -- it offers a high quality of life with easy access to some of the biggest cities and attractions in the country. East Meadow has its own sense of storied history. It was an important spot during the Revolutionary War, as it was once occupied by the British. In 2004, George W. Bush also came to town to dedicate a memorial to the victims of September 11, since many called East Meadow home. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for East Meadow renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.