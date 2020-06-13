Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:56 AM

19 Apartments for rent in East Massapequa, NY with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come wit... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:14am
East Massapequa
9 Units Available
Southpoint
25 Weaver Dr, East Massapequa, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,185
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,469
1216 sqft
Close to Highway 27A and Merrick Road. Extensive community includes a pool, a sauna, a courtyard, a community garden, a 24-hour gym and a clubhouse with coffee bar. Stainless steel appliances and fireplace included.
Results within 1 mile of East Massapequa

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Amityville
1 Unit Available
39 Ireland Place
39 Ireland Place, Amityville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
Immaculate first floor two bedroom apartment close to transportation and the heart of the village amenities. Washer and dryer on first floor with large oversized eat in kitchen. Front porch and back deck, off street parking for 2 cars.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
South Farmingdale
1 Unit Available
16 Frank Ave
16 Frank Avenue, South Farmingdale, NY
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$3,600
1900 sqft
Recently Renovated Split Level 4-5 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Rental Home. Fenced Backyard With A Lot Of Play Space For Kids. Garage Converted To Bedroom. Office In Lower Level Of Home, With A Large Room; which Can Be Made Into 5th Bedroom Or Den.
Results within 5 miles of East Massapequa
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
Melville
32 Units Available
Avalon Melville
100 Court North Dr, Melville, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,860
1038 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,320
1332 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,075
1313 sqft
Beautiful apartments with fully equipped gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. Washer and dryers in unit. Fitness center, basketball and racquetball courts and two sunny pools! Close to Jones Beach State Park and boardwalk.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Old Bethpage
1 Unit Available
5 Denton Pl
5 Denton Place, East Farmingdale, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,975
Large home with privacy and comfort; excellent condition, recent updates, large fenced in yard, ample parking for 4-5 cars, rear deck, located on a quiet street is available immediately.
Results within 10 miles of East Massapequa

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
West Babylon
1 Unit Available
130 Millard Avenue
130 Millard Ave, West Babylon, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,950
800 sqft
Largest Lakefront 1 Bedroom Corner Unit! Tranquil & Private Village Retreat: this open & airy, oversized, second-floor unit welcomes you with an open floor plan, a large living space w/walkout to a lakefront deck, opens to the dining room and eat-in

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Hicksville
1 Unit Available
35 Broadway
35 South Broadway, Hicksville, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,000
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Hicksville's First Luxury Rental Building. Curated amenities, high end finishes and open concept floor plans designed for the modern lifestyle.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Muttontown
1 Unit Available
14 Buckingham Court
14 Buckingham Court, Muttontown, NY
6 Bedrooms
$19,000
An Elegant And Stunning 7000 S.Ft Luxury Estate In Stone Hill Of Muttontown. This Estate Is A Showpiece Of Craftsmanship And Serene Privacy. An Awe-Inspiring Masterpiece Built With The Finest Finishes.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Salisbury
1 Unit Available
1983 Salisbury Park Drive
1983 Salisbury Park Drive, Salisbury, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,590
Gorgeous Fully Renovated Expanded Ranch Is Located In The Desirable Salisbury Park Across From The Scenic Golf Course And Has East Meadow Schools! Brand New Kitchen With High-End Appliances Incl A Viking Stove-Top, Sub-Zero Refrigerator, Bosch

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Levittown
1 Unit Available
154 Kingfisher Rd
154 Kingfisher Road, Levittown, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
Newly renovated 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home. First floor features living room w/fireplace, in wall a/c unit, EIK w/granite counter top, dishwasher & microwave, bathroom, 2 bedrooms w/large closets, separate office w/rear entrance.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Levittown
1 Unit Available
222 Stephen Street
222 Stephen Street, Levittown, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,550
1733 sqft
Pet-Friendly, Big, Beautiful, Open And Bright Brick Split Backing Nature Preserve In The Westbrook Park Section Of Levittown With East Meadow Schools.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Melville
1 Unit Available
864 Verona Drive
864 Verona Drive, Melville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1100 sqft
Bright and sunny corner Cordova unit in the Greens at Half Hollow . Gated community with security patrol. Beautiful manicured landscaped grounds. Assigned parking spot plus lots of visitor spots. Private lower level entry foyer.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Melville
1 Unit Available
1118 Savoy Drive
1118 Savoy Drive, Melville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
1100 sqft
New to market! You deserve the country club life at The Greens @ Half Hollow! 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, Upper Caspian model. Newly painted, new carpet, cathedral ceiling living room with sliding glass doors to private deck.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
West Islip
1 Unit Available
462 Kime Ave
462 Kime Avenue, West Islip, NY
5 Bedrooms
$3,450
Beautiful redone large home with 5 bedrooms, 3 full baths, inviting den, overlooking a deck all new appliances, garage

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Freeport
1 Unit Available
190 W Merrick Road W
190 West Merrick Road, Freeport, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,875
Sunny bright large one bedroom unit with a balcony. Located convenient to all. Parking on site, first come first served, or on street. Washer/dryer each level. Living room and bedroom carpeted. Two wall air conditioners.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
East Meadow
1 Unit Available
347 Spring Dr
347 Spring Drive, East Meadow, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
Great apartment in desirable gated, adult community. Sit out on your deck and enjoy the tranquility in this lovely development.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
East Meadow
1 Unit Available
273 Old Westbury Road
273 Old Westbury Road, East Meadow, NY
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
Virtual Showing Available. Pictures Online. Large & Spacious Home. Totally Renovated, 4-5 Bedrooms 2 Full Baths, Spectacular Eik, W/Island, New S/S Appliances, Lr, Dr, 2 Family Rms, Gleaming Hardwd Flrs. High hat Lighting, No Carpets. IGP.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Hicksville
1 Unit Available
60 E John Street
60 East John Street, Hicksville, NY
6 Bedrooms
$4,250
2600 sqft
Mint hugh colonial in mint condition, 6 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, granite countertop, wooden floors thru out.Hugh Living/dining room, steel appliances,wooden deck, 2 totally new bathrooms.Many Extras.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
East Meadow
1 Unit Available
1705 Royal Road
1705 Royal Road, East Meadow, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1500 sqft
Save Broker Fees - House is 4 bedroom, 2 full bath & half finish basement, it was renovated last year, mint condition, finest street in mid block location.
City Guide for East Massapequa, NY

"Bronx to Massapequa / Cos where I come from quality is job one / And everybody up on Linden know we get the job done" - From "Jazz We've Got" by A Tribe Called Quest

Want to meet people who get the job done? Quality, hard-working citizens? East Massapequa, New York, is the place. A densely populated residential area located on the southern edge of Long Island in the scenic territory of Oyster Bay, East Massapequa is an outlier of the the New York lifestyle this an old neighborhood with a ton of history and a culture of its own. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in East Massapequa, NY

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for East Massapequa renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

