Apartment List
/
NM
/
santa teresa
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:08 AM

40 Apartments for rent in Santa Teresa, NM with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with r... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 07:10pm
Contact for Availability
Santa Teresa Terrace Apartments
105 Comerciantes Blvd, Santa Teresa, NM
2 Bedrooms
$800
3 Bedrooms
$900
Santa Teresa Terrace Apartments offers 2 & 3 bedroom apartments for rent in Santa Teresa, NM. You will love our affordable apartment homes, complete with air conditioning and walk-in closets.
Results within 5 miles of Santa Teresa
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Remcon
13 Units Available
The Legends of El Paso
200 Desert Pass Street, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$832
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,053
1139 sqft
Welcome to all that The Legends of El Paso and the great city of El Paso has to offer! Spacious one and two bedroom floorplans with separate living and dining spaces. Enjoy walk in closets and a patio or balcony with every apartment home.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Remcon
14 Units Available
Pear Tree
222 Bartlett Dr, El Paso, TX
Studio
$665
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$745
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
1152 sqft
Just East of I-10, these apartments are a commuter's paradise. Units offer air conditioning, bathtubs, fireplaces and walk-in closets, in addition to ovens and ranges. The community is pet-friendly and takes e-payments.

1 of 53

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Riverbend
1 Unit Available
4608 Emory Rd
4608 Emory Road, El Paso, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,575
1721 sqft
Beautiful home located in El Paso's West Upper Valley, single story, 4 large bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, completely updated kitchen with all appliances included. Indoor laundry room. Refrigerated air conditioning. Huge 30,000 sq.ft.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Valley Creek North
1 Unit Available
6304 Joel King Place
6304 Joel King Place, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1738 sqft
Beautiful three bedroom, two bath home with great loft, a unique elevated kitchen and dining area overlooking the living area complete with fireplace. Lots of storage and amenities to include refrigerated air covered patio and lots more.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Lindberg
1 Unit Available
222 MCDOWELL Street
222 McDowell St, El Paso, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2464 sqft
Brand new home in a great location! This home features a low maintenance front yard and a gated front porch. The first thing you'll notice when entering the home is a very spacious living/dining room combo.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
South Belvidere
1 Unit Available
7140 Cerro Negro Drive
7140 Cerro Negro Drive, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1835 sqft
*COMING SOON. This property can NOT be shown until 06/28/20* Charming home in West El Paso.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Zach White
1 Unit Available
4958 Vista Grande Circle
4958 Vista Grande Circle, El Paso, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,320
2615 sqft
*COMING SOON. This property can NOT be shown until 07/01/20* Beautiful home nestled in a quiet cul-de-sac in the Upper Valley.

1 of 23

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Lakehurst
1 Unit Available
616 ARREDONDO
616 Arredondo Drive, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1700 sqft
616 ARREDONDO Drive, El Paso, TX 79912 - Westside Rental, single story 3 bedroom, living dining and ginormous den. Across the street from elementary school, extra large yard and great neighborhood. One great family entertaining home.

1 of 38

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
West Green
1 Unit Available
568 Pinar del Rio
568 Pinar Del Rio Drive, El Paso, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,515
1745 sqft
568 Pinar del Rio Available 06/01/20 - Amazing Westside home features great curb appeal, refrigerated ac and gorgeous backyard. Formal living room, kitchen opens into the dining and large family room.

1 of 25

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
Delgado Park
1 Unit Available
7205 Night Hawk Dr
7205 Night Hawk Drive, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1912 sqft
Impeccable Westside Home With Refrigerated Air Located In A Tranquil Neighborhood - Impeccable Westside home with refrigerated air located in a tranquil neighborhood.

1 of 29

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Valley Creek North
1 Unit Available
6122 Via De Los Arboles
6122 Via De Los Arboles, El Paso, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3497 sqft
Laguna Meadows 4 Bdrm 2.75 Bath - Spacious home located in the Laguna Meadows gated community.

1 of 32

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Lindberg
1 Unit Available
5572 Fernwood
5572 Fernwood Circle, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
2226 sqft
5572 Fernwood Available 05/20/20 Home For Rent, Lease w/ Option to Purchase AND For Sale: Owner Financing Available - Beautiful Upper Valley home with Swimming Pool and Refrigerated AC! - Located in the Upper Valley of West El Paso, this featured

1 of 39

Last updated December 6 at 12:22pm
Lindberg
1 Unit Available
191 Mulberry Ave Apt G
191 Mulberry Avenue, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1574 sqft
Upper Valley 3 Bdrm 2.5 Bath - Recently remodeled town home featuring refrigerated AC, ceramic tile floor throughout, stainless steel appliances, covered patio, and back yard.
Results within 10 miles of Santa Teresa
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:14am
Sunland Park North
58 Units Available
Retreat at Mesa Hills
945 S Mesa Hills Dr, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$775
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,070
1579 sqft
Convenient for commuters, just off I-10. Units boast air conditioning, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and more. Community offers residents tennis court, volleyball court, pool, and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Terrace Hill
4111 Westcity Ct, El Paso, TX
Studio
$681
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$709
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$798
956 sqft
Terrace Hill is now implementing Renovated Apartment Homes- Converting to Refrigerated Air on our 1 and 2 bedrooms, Adding a New Basketball Court, Open Grass Areas, Pergola and Lounge Area and New Exterior Paint Throughout!! A lot of exciting new
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:47am
Mesa Hills
16 Units Available
Las Lomas
500 Rubin Dr, El Paso, TX
2 Bedrooms
$682
862 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$923
1041 sqft
Las Lomas is perfectly nestled away on the beautiful Westside of El Paso. The community is walking distance from shopping at Sunland Park Mall, and many other desirable shopping centers.

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Thunderbird
1 Unit Available
6230 ESCONDIDO Drive
6230 Escondido Drive, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1312 sqft
Super cute 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom apartment. Nice size master with extra large bathroom, garden tub, separate standing shower, walk-in closet. Brand new carpets in the bedrooms.

1 of 48

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bear Ridge
1 Unit Available
6329 Franklin Crest
6329 Franklin Crest Drive, El Paso, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,020
2885 sqft
- Impeccable home nestled on the corner of a quiet cul de sac in the the prestigious Franklin Hills subdivision. Dazzling, well manicured landscape offers outstanding curb appeal.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1620 ROCK DOVE LN
1620 Rock Dove Lane, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1892 sqft
1620 ROCK DOVE LN Available 07/05/20 BREATHTAKING MOUNTAIN VIEWS! - This elegant Westside home features 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
High Ridge
1 Unit Available
6213 Via Serena Drive
6213 Via Serena Drive, El Paso, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2380 sqft
Stunning 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in West El Paso! - Immaculate home features 4 Bedroom, 2.5, 3 car garage, two living areas, fireplace, Dining Room, Kitchen with breakfast area, and spectacular view of the Franklin Mountains.

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Bear Ridge
1 Unit Available
6300 Franklin Vista Drive
6300 Franklin Vista, El Paso, TX
5 Bedrooms
$3,020
3648 sqft
*COMING SOON. This property can NOT be shown until 07/15/20* BEAUTIFUL home West El Paso. Upon entering the home, walk through to your spacious living room with high ceilings.

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Bandolero - Tarascas
1 Unit Available
817 CORTIJO Drive
817 Cortijo Drive, El Paso, TX
5 Bedrooms
$2,495
2898 sqft
Exceptionally beautiful trophy view lot, updates included with this one-story residence nestled on a quiet Cul-de-Sac with no traffic. Enjoy COOL, COOL refrigerated air, 2,898 sq.ft.

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Kohlberg
1 Unit Available
1509 Luz De Sol Drive
1509 Luz De Sol Drive, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2561 sqft
*COMING SOON. This property can NOT be shown until 07/15/20* Spacious home in a fantastic location, near schools, parks, shopping, and entertainment. Upon entering the home you find your spacious formal living room with high ceilings.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Santa Teresa, NM

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Santa Teresa renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Santa Teresa 2 BedroomsSanta Teresa 3 BedroomsSanta Teresa Apartments with Balcony
Santa Teresa Apartments with GarageSanta Teresa Apartments with ParkingSanta Teresa Apartments with Pool
Santa Teresa Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanta Teresa Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

El Paso, TXLas Cruces, NM
Socorro, TX
Horizon City, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

El Paso Community College
The University of Texas at El Paso