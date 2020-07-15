/
2 bedroom apartments
11 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Hobbs, NM
Sorrento
3500 North Fowler Street, Hobbs, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
949 sqft
Now Offering Virtual Tours, Call Today! Ask About Our 1 Month Free Specials.* Spend your days at the Sorrento Apartments in Hobbs, New Mexico, where our dedicated team and unbeatable amenities will provide you with the luxury lifestyle you deserve.
Eagle Ridge
3419 N Dal Paso St, Hobbs, NM
2 Bedrooms
$895
915 sqft
Find your new home at Eagle Ridge Apartments in the charming city of Hobbs, New Mexico. Our pet friendly community offers one and two bedroom floorplans situated on the ground floor in single story buildings with a selection of thoughtful amenities.
2322 Desert Willow
2322 N Desert Willow Ln, Hobbs, NM
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Executive furnished all bills psid - 2 bed 1 bath No Cats Allowed (RLNE3787462)
1000 North Linam Street, Unit 1
1000 N Linam St, Hobbs, NM
2 Bedrooms
$900
1000 sqft
FOR RENT! Two bedroom apartment. New paint! Water, sewer and trash included! Call today to see it!
1001 Jackson
1001 E Jackson Rd, Hobbs, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
updated 2/1 ready to go - Nice 2 bedroom (RLNE4945106)
1502 Pennington Drive
1502 North Pennington Drive, Hobbs, NM
2 Bedrooms
$850
Nice 2 bedroom house - Nice 2 bedroom house No Pets Allowed (RLNE3445797)
512 W Kiowa Ave
512 W Kiowa Ave, Hobbs, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1000 sqft
AWESOME LOCATION. GREAT LOCATION!!! REAL CLOSE TO MAJOR SHOPPING. BEAUTIFUL AND SPACIOUS Town-home at 512 W. Kiowa. South of Joe Harvey and east of Grimes. Close to all major shopping on Joe Harvey. This is a VERY LARGE 1000 Sq. Ft.
105 East Wolfcamp Drive, Unit 7
105 E Wolfcamp Dr, Hobbs, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
950 sqft
FOR RENT! Remodeled 2 bed 1 bath. Great size rooms, open living and dining and stainless appliances! Water and trash is included. Ready today!
1002 North Linam Street, Unit 1
1002 N Linam St, Hobbs, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1250 sqft
Remodeled two bedroom. Nice open living/dining area with two good size rooms. Water, sewer and trash included! Call today! 575-631-1061
4135 North Apodaca Street, Unit B
4135 N Apodaca St, Hobbs, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1100 sqft
FOR RENT! Two bedroom townhouse North of town! It is tile throughout and carpet in the bedrooms. Ready to move in today!
Results within 1 mile of Hobbs
705 W. Calle Sur St
705 West Calle Sur, North Hobbs, NM
2 Bedrooms
$725
very nice 2 bedroom - very nice 2 bedroom No Pets Allowed (RLNE4102769)