Last updated June 12 2020 at 7:07 PM

342 Apartments for rent in Wanamassa, NJ with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest...

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Wanamassa
1 Unit Available
1404 N Wanamassa Drive
1404 North Wanamassa Drive, Wanamassa, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
WEEKLY SUMMER RENTAL 2020 Quaint and cozy 3 bedroom lakefront Dutch colonial available for summer 2020 June 21- August 15,2020 Price is 2000 weekly with a 4 week minimum This unique home with gorgeous views of Deal Lake features enclosed

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
Wanamassa
1 Unit Available
1315 Wickapecko Drive
1315 Wickapecko Drive, Wanamassa, NJ
Studio
$1,200
1 Bedroom
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1315 Wickapecko Drive in Wanamassa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
210 7th Ave - 203
210 Seventh Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
Studio
$1,350
354 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NO SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED! (Ask for more details). . The "Seahorse" building, as it's commonly called, is located 1 short block to the beach in Pristine, Northeast Asbury Park.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
510 Deal Lake Drive
510 Deal Lake Drive, Asbury Park, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,995
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Click for Virtual TOUR (https://bit.ly/30k93CC) .PARKING SPACE & UTILITIES INCLUDED, PLUS FABULOUS HEATED POOL & FLORIDA ROOM...but wait...there's more...

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
319 7th Ave - 9
319 7th Ave, Asbury Park, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,700
700 sqft
NO CASH SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED* (ask for details). . This newly renovated 1 BR with private balcony now available! This building is located in quiet, North East Asbury Park.

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
410 8th Ave - C1
410 Eighth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,700
725 sqft
NO SECURITY DEPOSIT NEEDED! . Newly Renovated 1 BR in Asbury Park's North East area. This unit features gunmetal gray wide-plank hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and custom tile baths.

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
309 Sunset Ave - 104
309 Sunset Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,775
725 sqft
NO SECURITY DEPOSIT NEEDED! . Come and check out this awesome 1 BR across from scenic, Sunset Lake.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
1309 Langford Street
1309 Langford Street, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
GREAT 3 BEDROOM RENTAL IN MUCH DESIRED ASBURY PARK. 3 BEDROOMS, 1 BATH, JUST RENOVATED. NEW KITCHEN AND BATH, NEW FLOORING. MOVE RIGHT IN.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
410 4th Avenue
410 Fourth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$7,450
BEST VALUE IN ASBURY PARK - MONTHLY SUMMER RENTAL - Full Month of July and/or August is still available in this 3 Bdrm/2 Bath updated apartment on the second floor of an owners occupied 2 family home.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
562 N Edgemere Drive
562 North Edgemere Drive, Monmouth County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1760 sqft
Winter rental in Ocean Township school district has four bedrooms, two full baths with all the comforts and charm of home. Living room features stone fireplace with gas insert, french doors to screened in porch.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
804 Emory Street
804 Emory Street, Asbury Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1588 sqft
FALL/WINTER RENTAL -Create lasting memories in this beautiful 3 bedroom/ 3 full bath shore house that has been completely updated throughout.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
1016 5th Avenue
1016 Fifth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1050 sqft
AUGUST RENTAL (8/10-8/31)- create lasting memories in this lovely modern, clean and bright restored 2 bedroom/2 full bath 1st floor unit of a 2 family home.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
307 6th Avenue
307 Sixth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
SUMMER RENTAL from 6/27 to 9/7 of this completely renovated & spacious upper level unit in an immaculate multi-family home located two blocks to the beach in sought after northeast Asbury Park! This bright & sunny unit was completely remodeled in

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
316 8th Avenue
316 Eighth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,575
Charming 1 bedroom apt on quiet street 2 blocks from Ocean.. Recently renovated w new kitchen and bath, hardwood floors thru out and walk out terrace off living room. Must see to appreciate...

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
2008 Stratford Avenue
2008 Stratford Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Quiet, clean, and private! Unpack and enjoy this charming two bedroom, one bathroom, rental above a detached garage. Close to all forms of transportation, five minute drive to downtown Asbury Park, beautiful beaches, and lots of shopping!

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
921 5th Avenue
921 Fifth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
1368 sqft
Beautifully appointed four bedroom home with hardwood floors, gorgeous kitchen and baths (4 yrs old) private backyard, sunny front porch and washer/dryer in dry basement.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
1505 Emory Street
1505 Emory Street, Asbury Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
Enjoy This Beautifully Updated Winter Rental for a Perfect Get-Away! Just 6 Short Blocks to The Beach, Nearby Parks & All the Great Entertainment That Asbury Park Offers.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
307 4th Avenue
307 Fourth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$5,000
Beautiful, sun-filled, fully renovated, and fully furnished 1 bedroom condo 3 blocks to the beach could be yours for the summer! Open kitchen/living with island/bar, dishwasher. Balcony with ocean views, hardwood floors, dishwasher, updated bathroom.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
710 7th Avenue
710 Seventh Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
Annual Rental. Spacious 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom. Situated on a large corner lot on a quiet, beautifully tree lined street. Front porch with Lake views. Hardwood flooring throughout with with a bright, open layout. Owner pays for water & electric.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
515 6th Avenue
515 Sixth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,795
Beautifully gut-renovated 1 Bedroom apartment for Annual rent in Asbury Park. Everything has been given attention to detail and style.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
207 6th Avenue
207 Sixth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
8 Bedrooms
$16,500
2529 sqft
Summer rental 1 1/2 blocks from Asbury Park's legendary boardwalk and beach. 8 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. Available July through labor day $16,500/month. Security deposit and cleaning fee are separate.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
502 Roseld Avenue
502 Roseld Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
WINTER RENTAL ONLY- Fully furnished 3bd/2.5 bath expanded ranch. Extra large rooms with loads of storage. Eat in updated kitchen, large deck, Master bedroom with private bath and dressing area.Hardwood floors and fenced yard.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
717 Corlies Avenue
717 Corlies Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
WINTER RENTAL ONLY - DO NOT INQUIRE FOR ANNUAL OR SUMMER!! Three bedroom, two full bath with large kitchen and fenced yard. Huge Master Bedroom with walk in closet and bathroom. Two car garage and close to beaches, town center of Allenhurst.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Oakhurst
1 Unit Available
1716 Melville Street
1716 Melville Street, Oakhurst, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
1391 sqft
Available for June-July of Summer of 2020 at Jersey Shore's desirable Oakhurst section of Ocean Twp.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Wanamassa, NJ

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Wanamassa renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

