Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:20 AM

83 Apartments for rent in South River, NJ with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with re... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
101 Units Available
Kensington Place
527 Old Bridge Tpke, South River, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,830
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,980
1521 sqft
Just seconds from all the shopping options along Old Bridge Turnpike, this community is also within an hour of NYC and Philadelphia. Amenities include fire pit, grilling area and pool. Nine-foot ceilings and in-unit laundry.
Results within 1 mile of South River

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
11 Milltown Road Apt A
11 Milltown Road, Middlesex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$975
18500 sqft
Mother Daughter Home - Property Id: 225169 This is a Mother Daughter Home its 1 Bedroom apartment on a second floor it includes 1 living kitchen bathroom and indoor porch partial furnished no laundry utilities are not included we are asking $975 a
Results within 5 miles of South River
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
67 Units Available
Plaza Square Apartments
1 Richmond St, New Brunswick, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,750
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,433
1205 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,769
1511 sqft
Prime location close to upscale restaurants, cafes, nightlife and retail shops. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, vinyl plank flooring, walk-in closets and washer/dryer in each unit. Swimming pool and fitness studio!
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
6 Units Available
Country Living At Mapleview
109A Mapleview Dr, Old Bridge, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
740 sqft
Welcome to Middlesex County's premier location for all of Central New Jersey. Close to everything you need, including Shopping, Entertainment, Restaurants, Golf, Recreation and more.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 12:51am
$
Contact for Availability
Stratford Apartments
2 Arcade Ln, Old Bridge, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,310
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
900 sqft
Just a short drive to the city through Highway 9. Spacious apartments feature separate dining rooms, hardwood floors, and renovated kitchens. On-site playground. Pet-friendly. Near public transportation.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated April 30 at 08:59pm
Contact for Availability
Douglass Gardens
462 Hamilton St Apt. A, Somerset, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
780 sqft
These garden-style apartments are within a short drive of Rutgers University, Highland Park and area shops. Apartments feature ceramic-tiled bathrooms, energy-efficient appliances and large closets. On-site playground and green space. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated May 21 at 06:37pm
Highland Park
Contact for Availability
Parktowne Apartments
11 Raritan Ave, Highland Park, NJ
Studio
$1,250
1 Bedroom
$1,510
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
Parktowne Apartments in Highland Park, NJ, is located along the banks of the Raritan River.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1317 Fernwood Court
1317 Fernwood Court, New Brunswick, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1495 sqft
Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo (near Rutgers University) - Property Id: 296571 no smoking carport Large 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Luxury Condo for Rent in Fulton Square in New Brunswick, NJ.

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
368 Summerhill Road
368 Summerhill Road, Middlesex County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
2200 sqft
Available 06/16/20 Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 Bath in East Brunswick district.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
1102 Stoneridge Circle
1102 Stoneridge Circle, Helmetta, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Awesome Move In Ready Rental Featuring: * Fireplace * Spacious Bedrooms * Balcony * Sorry No Pets **Owner is willing to do a multi year lease

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
15 KEENAN ST
15 Keenan Street, East Franklin, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1580 sqft
Attractive 5 year young 2 bedrm 2.5 Bath plus an office townhome with 1 car garage. Open floor concept. Deck attached to the kitchen. plenty of storage area. Plenty of natural light. Electric car charger inside the garage.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
40 Staghorn Drive
40 Staghorn Drive, Middlesex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Desirable Deerwood Farms. Beautiful renovated townhouse. Eat-in kitchen, brand new stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Brand new wood like tile floors on first floor. Three bedrooms, 2.5 baths.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
288 Kraemer Court
288 Kraemer Court, Middlesex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1835 sqft
Great End Unit ''The Wimbleton'' model boasts 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, Den w/French Doors, Fireplace, Large Eat-in Kitchen, Dining Rm, 1 Car Garage and private backyard with large patio.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
46 Whelan Street
46 Whelan Street, Middlesex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Rare multigenerational home in Edison, with separate interior entrance. First floor has a spacious living room, large in eat kitchen, Master bedroom with sitting / office area, Full bath / Den which leads the patio and private park like back yard.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
284 Silver Lane
284 Silver Lane, Middlesex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
Commuters dream COME-TRUE. Minutes from public transportation. 3 level unit with over sized 2-car garage. Luxurious kitchen with stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar. Hardwood floors throughout. Wood-burning fireplace in living room.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
88 COMMERCIAL AVE
88 Commercial Ave, New Brunswick, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
3 level 1600 sq foot, 2 bedroom 1.5 bath. Perfect location around corner from Rutgers campus. Near restaurants,bars,stores,short drive to LA Fitness & Supermarket,4 blocks to Dry Cleaners. RING doorbell & USB outlets installed.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
31 Walton Court
31 Walton Court, Middlesex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
Wow!This Completely Remodeled And Beautifully Maintained Home. Open Layout With Hardwood Floors And Tiles Throughout. Remodeled Kitchen With Wood Cabinets, Granite Counter Tops And Stainless Steel Appliances. Remodeled Bathrooms.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
7 LIVINGSTON AVE
7 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,495
670 sqft
Premiere Residences is New Brunswick's newest collection of studio, 1, and 2-bedroom luxury residences at the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center.

1 of 9

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
46 HARVARD RD
46 Harvard Road, Madison Park, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
Move in Ready Ranch in great neighborhood near schools and easy access to major highways, public transportation. 2010 Completely renovated ranch with fully finished basement. 30x25 great room with huge kitchen.
Results within 10 miles of South River
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 07:22am
3 Units Available
Aspen Court
2800 New Brunswick Ave, Piscataway, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,890
1119 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1400 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Aspen Court redefines your apartment experience by providing you with the best living situation in Piscataway, NJ. Our apartment homes are built with your comfort in mind.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:30am
$
72 Units Available
Pleasant View Gardens
258 Carlton Ave, Piscataway, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,389
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,859
925 sqft
Nestled into 80 acres of green space, these Colonial-inspired apartments offer updated floor plans and one, two, or three-bedroom units. Amenities include onsite pools, open floor plans, and walk-in closets in some units.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
The Forge at Glassworks
145 Cliffwood Ave, Cliffwood Beach, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,775
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,036
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand new apartments with designer lighting fixtures and stainless steel appliances. Community includes grilling stations, a sauna and on-site maintenance. Easy access to Garden State Parkway. Enjoy nature at nearby Cheesequake State Park.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
South Plainfield
9 Units Available
The Highlands at South Plainfield
1300 Cook Ln, South Plainfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,691
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,022
1061 sqft
Spacious apartment layouts with walk-in closets, in-unit washer-dryer and private patio or balcony. Community amenities include fitness center, pool, hot tub and barbecue picnic area.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
Dunellen
33 Units Available
Avalon Piscataway
7000 Avalon Way, Dunellen, NJ
Studio
$1,750
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,885
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,115
1316 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes. Community has a fitness center, outdoor pool and lounge areas. Units have plank flooring, large walk-in closets and private balconies.
City Guide for South River, NJ

You know you've become a Jersey native when mention of 'The Oranges' doesn't make you think of fruit. Instead, you know people are talking about the four Orange cities.

Making a move can be challenging, but South River, NJ has some very encouraging stats. Not only does New Jersey have the second highest per capita income in the U.S., but it also has an incredible number of places to rent. Home of the Giants, next door to the fashion capital of New York and full of top vacation spots, New Jersey is an incredible place to live. South River has a multitude of three-bedroom houses for rent and plenty of larger or smaller sizes to accommodate different space needs. The nearby Raritan Center hosts a never-ending stream of events, while plentiful shopping keeps locals busy all year long. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in South River, NJ

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for South River renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

