83 Apartments for rent in South River, NJ with balcony

You know you've become a Jersey native when mention of 'The Oranges' doesn't make you think of fruit. Instead, you know people are talking about the four Orange cities.

Making a move can be challenging, but South River, NJ has some very encouraging stats. Not only does New Jersey have the second highest per capita income in the U.S., but it also has an incredible number of places to rent. Home of the Giants, next door to the fashion capital of New York and full of top vacation spots, New Jersey is an incredible place to live. South River has a multitude of three-bedroom houses for rent and plenty of larger or smaller sizes to accommodate different space needs. The nearby Raritan Center hosts a never-ending stream of events, while plentiful shopping keeps locals busy all year long. See more