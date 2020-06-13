83 Apartments for rent in South River, NJ with balcony
1 of 22
1 of 1
1 of 19
1 of 12
1 of 14
1 of 8
1 of 9
1 of 11
1 of 39
1 of 5
1 of 24
1 of 24
1 of 17
1 of 20
1 of 13
1 of 17
1 of 14
1 of 14
1 of 9
1 of 29
1 of 18
1 of 20
1 of 20
1 of 37
You know you've become a Jersey native when mention of 'The Oranges' doesn't make you think of fruit. Instead, you know people are talking about the four Orange cities.
Making a move can be challenging, but South River, NJ has some very encouraging stats. Not only does New Jersey have the second highest per capita income in the U.S., but it also has an incredible number of places to rent. Home of the Giants, next door to the fashion capital of New York and full of top vacation spots, New Jersey is an incredible place to live. South River has a multitude of three-bedroom houses for rent and plenty of larger or smaller sizes to accommodate different space needs. The nearby Raritan Center hosts a never-ending stream of events, while plentiful shopping keeps locals busy all year long. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for South River renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.