3 bedroom apartments
65 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in South River, NJ
101 Units Available
Kensington Place
527 Old Bridge Tpke, South River, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,980
1521 sqft
Just seconds from all the shopping options along Old Bridge Turnpike, this community is also within an hour of NYC and Philadelphia. Amenities include fire pit, grilling area and pool. Nine-foot ceilings and in-unit laundry.
76 Units Available
Avalon Old Bridge
1 Avalon Way, Old Bridge, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1389 sqft
Avalon Old Bridge is now leasing one, two and three bedroom apartments and townhomes convenient to Routes 9, 18 and the NJ Transit Park N Ride.
68 Units Available
Plaza Square Apartments
1 Richmond St, New Brunswick, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,769
1511 sqft
Prime location close to upscale restaurants, cafes, nightlife and retail shops. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, vinyl plank flooring, walk-in closets and washer/dryer in each unit. Swimming pool and fitness studio!
1 Unit Available
109 Howard St
109 Howard Street, New Brunswick, NJ
Available 06/15/20 109 Howard st - Property Id: 299431 Come check out this freshly updated house in the heart of New Brunswick. Freshly painted and renovated. Call now or you can apply via the link below. https://secure.weimark.
1 Unit Available
1317 Fernwood Court
1317 Fernwood Court, New Brunswick, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1495 sqft
Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo (near Rutgers University) - Property Id: 296571 no smoking carport Large 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Luxury Condo for Rent in Fulton Square in New Brunswick, NJ.
1 Unit Available
48 Plum Street 2nd Floor
48 Plum St, New Brunswick, NJ
48 Plum Street 2nd Floor Available 06/15/20 Large 2nd floor apartment, centrally located in a much desirable area - Located off of Hamilton St & within four blocks of Easton Ave.
1 Unit Available
4 Cider
4 Cider Court, Middlesex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2200 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Single Family Home in a quiet cul-de-sac - Property Id: 279255 Spacious and updated house with all amenities in quiet cul-de-sac in desirable Appletree neighborhood, easy commute to NYC, available in July for rent.
1 Unit Available
368 Summerhill Road
368 Summerhill Road, Middlesex County, NJ
Available 06/16/20 Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 Bath in East Brunswick district.
1 Unit Available
218 Community Circle
218 Community Circle, Middlesex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
Are you looking for a rental property to call home? Look no further.
1 Unit Available
54 Thorne Lane
54 Thorn Lane, Middlesex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Spacious home. 3 big bedrooms with enough closet space. Convenient laundry on 2nd level. Main level has an eat-in kitchen, dining area, living area, half bath. 1 car driveway. Huge, fenced yard in the back. Great commuter location. Old Bridge Schools
1 Unit Available
40 Staghorn Drive
40 Staghorn Drive, Middlesex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Desirable Deerwood Farms. Beautiful renovated townhouse. Eat-in kitchen, brand new stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Brand new wood like tile floors on first floor. Three bedrooms, 2.5 baths.
1 Unit Available
288 Kraemer Court
288 Kraemer Court, Middlesex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1835 sqft
Great End Unit ''The Wimbleton'' model boasts 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, Den w/French Doors, Fireplace, Large Eat-in Kitchen, Dining Rm, 1 Car Garage and private backyard with large patio.
1 Unit Available
31 Tyndale Avenue
31 Tyndale Avenue, Middlesex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
RECENTLY RENOVATED 3 BEDROOM UNIT FEATURING ONE FULL BATHROOM . NEW KITCHEN AND NEW APPLIANCES. FULL BASEMENT FOR STORAGE WITH WASHER AND DRYER. LARGE YARD WITH A SHED ALSO FEATURES A DRIVEWAY FOR OFF-STREET PARKING. SORRY NO PETS
1 Unit Available
46 Whelan Street
46 Whelan Street, Middlesex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Rare multigenerational home in Edison, with separate interior entrance. First floor has a spacious living room, large in eat kitchen, Master bedroom with sitting / office area, Full bath / Den which leads the patio and private park like back yard.
1 Unit Available
284 Silver Lane
284 Silver Lane, Middlesex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
Commuters dream COME-TRUE. Minutes from public transportation. 3 level unit with over sized 2-car garage. Luxurious kitchen with stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar. Hardwood floors throughout. Wood-burning fireplace in living room.
1 Unit Available
31 Walton Court
31 Walton Court, Middlesex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
Wow!This Completely Remodeled And Beautifully Maintained Home. Open Layout With Hardwood Floors And Tiles Throughout. Remodeled Kitchen With Wood Cabinets, Granite Counter Tops And Stainless Steel Appliances. Remodeled Bathrooms.
1 Unit Available
172 Main St - A
172 Main St, Middlesex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,090
1200 sqft
This home is located in a busy street. The area is very calm and there are a lot of stores nearby. This home is located in a busy street. The area is very calm and there are a lot of stores nearby.
1 Unit Available
46 HARVARD RD
46 Harvard Road, Madison Park, NJ
Move in Ready Ranch in great neighborhood near schools and easy access to major highways, public transportation. 2010 Completely renovated ranch with fully finished basement. 30x25 great room with huge kitchen.
1 Unit Available
156 Brunswick Avenue
156 Brunswick Ave, Spotswood, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Well maintained 2nd floor unit. Features 3 Large bedroom, Eat in Kitchen, Living room/Dining Room, Full Bath and full unfinished basement with laundry hook up and extra storage space.
Dunellen
33 Units Available
Avalon Piscataway
7000 Avalon Way, Dunellen, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,840
1512 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes. Community has a fitness center, outdoor pool and lounge areas. Units have plank flooring, large walk-in closets and private balconies.
38 Units Available
Avalon Somerset
500 Bristol Blvd, Somerset, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,665
1352 sqft
Spacious apartments and townhomes with in-unit washer and dryer, private patio or balcony, and gourmet kitchen. Modern designs with 9-foot ceilings and crown molding. Fitness center and pool. Pet friendly.
21 Units Available
Colony House
1050 George St, New Brunswick, NJ
Walk out your door to Buccleuch Park which features 14 tennis courts, jogging trails, ball fields and a fitness trail. Our convenient location is minutes away from Downtown New Brunswick, where all the finest restaurants lie; Rutgers University, St.
1 Unit Available
78 14-th St.
78 14th St, Somerset, NJ
4 Bedroom, 3 full baths Home - Property Id: 13024 Lovely situated Capecod close to great shopping malls & all you need in a quiet, residential area.
Iselin
1 Unit Available
46 wright street
46 Wright Street, Iselin, NJ
Single Family Home for Rent in Iselin, NJ - Property Id: 78725 5 bed 2 full bath single family home for rent in iselin, nj Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/78725 Property Id 78725 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5795566)
